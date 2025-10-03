KALW Almanac - Friday October 3, 2025

Today is Friday, the 3rd of October of 2025

October 3 is the 276th day of the year

89 days remain until the end of the year.

79 days until winter begins

Sunrise is at 7:07:45 am

and sunset will be at 6:48:07 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:57:56 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.4°F.

The first low tide will be at 2:30 am at 0.14 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:21 am at 5.04 feet

The next low tide at 2:49 pm at 2.31 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 8:28 pm at 5.61 feet

The Moon is currently 83.4% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous

We can call it a Full Moon in 3 days on Monday the 6th of October of 2025 at 8:47 pm

It's a Supermoon, meaning it's closest to the earth this time of year

The October Full Moon has many names

It's called Harvest Moon or the gather moon by members of the Catawba Indian Nation, South Carolina

It's also called The Harvest Month by the Cherokee

It's called the Hunting Moon by speakers of the Mahican Dialect, Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Wisconsin as well as by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana

It's The Someone Stores Food Moon by the Oneida

The Falling Leaves Moon byt the Ani-shin-aabe-mowin by the Ojibwe

Gä́-noh-do’-k’ah Moon by the Seneca

Today is....

Global Smoothie Day

Kids Music Day

Look at the Leaves Day

Manufacturing Day

Mean Girls Appreciation Day

National Boyfriend Day

National Butterfly and Hummingbird Day

National Caramel Custard Day

National Denim Day

National Diversity Day

National Family TV Show Day

National Soft Taco Day

National Techies Day

National Virus Appreciation Day

Plaidurday

World Smile Day

Today is also....

3 October Festival (Leiden, Netherlands)

German Unity Day as it was on this day in 1990 – The German Democratic Republic is abolished and becomes part of the Federal Republic of Germany

Morazán Day (Honduras)

National Day, celebrates the independence of Iraq from the United Kingdom in 1932.

National Foundation Day or Gaecheonjeol (South Korea)

as it was on this day in 2457 BCE – Gaecheonjeol, Hwanung (환웅) purportedly descended from heaven. South Korea's National Foundation Day.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You get to share cake and ice cream with....

1894 – Elmer Robinson, American lawyer and politician, 33rd Mayor of San Francisco (died 1982)

1900 – Thomas Wolfe, American novelist (died 1938)

1916 – James Herriot, English veterinarian and author (died 1995)

1924 – Harvey Kurtzman, American cartoonist (died 1993)

1925 – Gore Vidal, American novelist, screenwriter, and critic (died 2012)

1936 – Steve Reich, American composer

1938 – Eddie Cochran, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (died 1960)

1941 – Chubby Checker, American singer-songwriter

1949 – Lindsey Buckingham, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1951 – Keb' Mo', American blues musician and songwriter

1954 – Dennis Eckersley, American baseball player and sportscaster

1954 – Al Sharpton, American minister, talk show host, and political activist

1954 – Stevie Ray Vaughan, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (died 1990)

1969 – Gwen Stefani, American singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion designer

1975 – India Arie, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

....and on this day in history....

1919 – Cincinnati Reds pitcher Adolfo Luque becomes the first Latin American player to appear in a World Series.

1949 – WERD, the first black-owned radio station in the United States, opens in Atlanta.

1957 – The California State Superior Court rules that the book Howl and Other Poems is not obscene.

1991 – Nadine Gordimer is announced as the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature.

2024 – Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Pali and Prakrit are accorded the Classical language status by the Government of India

