KALW Almanac - Wednesday October 1, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 1st of October of 2025,

October 1 is the 274th day of the year

91 days remain until the end of the year

81 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:05:59 am

and sunset will be at 6:51:08 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:58:33 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.8°F.

The first low tide was at 12:55 am at 0.54 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:26 am at 4.56 feet

The next low tide at 1:18 pm at 3.35 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:27 pm at 5.26 feet

The Moon is currently 65.4% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous

We'll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Monday the 6th of October of 2025 at 8:47 pm

Today is....

Balloons Around the World Day

CD Player Day

Homemade Cookie Day

International Coffee Day

International Day of Older Persons

International Music Day

International Raccoon Appreciation Day

International Walk to School Day

Less Than Perfect Day

Model T Day

National Black Dog Day

National BOOK IT! Day

National Fire Pup Day

National Green City Day

National Hair Day

National Kale Day

National Lace Day

National Pumpkin Seed Day

National Pumpkin Spice Day

Random Acts of Poetry Day

World Vegetarian Day

Today is also....

Armed Forces Day in South Korea

Beginning of the United States' Fiscal Year

Children's Day in El Salvador, Guatemala, Sri Lanka

Day of Prosecutors in Azerbaijan

Ground Forces Day in Russia

Independence Day in Cyprus, Nigeria, Palau and Tuvalu

Lincolnshire Day (United Kingdom)

National Day of the People's Republic of China

Pancasila Sanctity Day in Indonesia

Tampere Day in Finland

Teacher's Day in Uzbekistan

Unification Day in Cameroon

Defender of Ukraine Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1832 – Henry Clay Work, American composer and songwriter (died 1884)

1881 – William Boeing, American engineer and businessman who founded the Boeing Company (died 1956)

1885 – Louis Untermeyer, American poet, anthologist, and critic (died 1977)

1890 – Stanley Holloway, English actor (died 1982)

1903 – Vladimir Horowitz, Russian-born American pianist and composer (died 1989)

1909 – Sam Yorty, American captain, politician, and 37th Mayor of Los Angeles (died 1998)

1910 – Bonnie Parker, American criminal (died 1934)

1914 – Daniel J. Boorstin, American historian, lawyer, author, and 12th Librarian of Congress (died 2004)

1920 – Walter Matthau, American actor (died 2000)

1924 – Jimmy Carter, American naval lieutenant, politician, 39th President of the United States, and Nobel Prize laureate (died 2024)

1924 – William Rehnquist, American lawyer and jurist, 16th Chief Justice of the United States (died 2005)

1927 – Tom Bosley, American actor (died 2010)

1928 – George Peppard, American actor (died 1994)

1930 – Richard Harris, Irish actor (died 2002)

1935 – Julie Andrews, English actress and singer

1940 – Phyllis Chesler, American feminist psychologist

1940 – Marc Savoy, American accordion player, created the Cajun accordion

1945 – Donny Hathaway, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (died 1979)

1946 – Tim O'Brien, American novelist and short story writer

1947 – Dave Arneson, American game designer, co-created Dungeons & Dragons (died 2009)

1950 – Randy Quaid, American actor

1959 – Youssou N'Dour, Senegalese singer-songwriter, musician, and politician

1962 – Esai Morales, American actor

1963 – Mark McGwire, American baseball player and coach

1969 – Zach Galifianakis, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1984 – Beck Bennett, American actor and comedian

1989 – Brie Larson, American actress

....and on this day in history....

1890 – Yosemite National Park is established by the U.S. Congress.

1891 – Stanford University opens its doors in California, United States.

1903 – Baseball: The Boston Americans play the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of the modern World Series.

1908 – Ford Model T automobiles are offered for sale at a price of US$825.

1915 – The Metamorphosis written by Franz Kafka is published in the German journal Die Weißen Blätter

1931 – The George Washington Bridge in the United States is opened, linking New Jersey and New York.

1949 – The People's Republic of China is established.

1957 – The motto In God We Trust first appears on U.S. paper currency.

1958 – The National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics is replaced by NASA.

1961 – The United States Defense Intelligence Agency is formed, becoming the country's first centralized military intelligence organization.

1962 – James Meredith becomes the first African American student to enroll at the University of Mississippi

1964 – The Free Speech Movement is launched on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley.

1964 – Japanese Shinkansen ("bullet trains") begin high-speed rail service from Tokyo to Osaka.

1969 – Concorde breaks the sound barrier for the first time.

1971 – Walt Disney World opens near Orlando, Florida.

1971 – The first practical CT scanner is used to diagnose a patient.

1975 – Muhammad Ali defeats Joe Frazier in a boxing match in Manila, Philippines.

1982 – Sony and Phillips launch the compact disc in Japan; on the same day, Sony releases the model CDP-101 compact disc player, the first player of its kind.

1989 – Denmark introduces the world's first legal same-sex registered partnerships.

2001 – 3G wireless technology first becomes available when it is adopted by Japanese telecommunications company NTT Docomo.