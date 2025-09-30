KALW Almanac - Tuesday September 30, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 30th of September of 2025,

September 30 is the 273rd day of the year

92 days remain until the end of the year.

82 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:05:06 am

and sunset will be at 6:52:39 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:58:52 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.7°F

The first high tide will be at 7:51 am at 4.36 feet

The next low tide at 12:13 pm at 3.69 feet

The next high tide at 5:15 pm at 5.16 feet

The Moon is currently 55.5% visible

We can call it a Quarter Moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 6 days next Monday the 6th of October of 2025 at 8:47 pm

Today is....

Ask a Stupid Question Day

Chewing Gum Day

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Day

International Podcast Day

International Thunderbirds Day

International Translation Day

National Hot Mulled Cider Day

National Love People Day

National Mud Pack Day

National PrepareAthon! Day

National Soufflé Potato Day

Orange Shirt Day

The Time for Yoga

Today is also....

Agricultural Reform (Nationalization) Day in São Tomé and Príncipe

Birth of Morelos in Mexico

1765 – José María Morelos, Mexican priest and general (died 1815)

Blasphemy Day, educates individuals and groups about blasphemy laws and defends freedom of expression

Boy's Day in Poland

Independence Day in Botswana, celebrates the independence from United Kingdom in 1966.

International Translation Day (International Federation of Translators)

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation or Orange Shirt Day in Canada

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, originally and still colloquially known as Orange Shirt Day, is a Canadian day of memorial to recognize the atrocities and multi-generational effects of the Canadian Indian residential school system. It occurs every year on September 30.

If today is also your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special order with....

1207 – Rumi, Persian mystic and poet (died 1273)[citation needed]

1832 – Ann Jarvis, American activist, co-founded Mother's Day (died 1905)

1861 – William Wrigley Jr., American businessman, founded Wrigley Company (died 1932)

1908 – David Oistrakh, Ukrainian-Russian violinist and educator (died 1974)

1915 – Lester Maddox, American businessman and politician, 75th Governor of Georgia (died 2003)

1917 – Yuri Lyubimov, Russian actor and director (died 2014)

1917 – Buddy Rich, American drummer, bandleader, and actor (died 1987)

1924 – Truman Capote, American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter (died 1984)

1927 – W. S. Merwin, American poet and translator (died 2019)

1928 – Elie Wiesel, Romanian-American author, academic, and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2016)

1931 – Angie Dickinson, American actress

1935 – Johnny Mathis, American singer and actor

1942 – Frankie Lymon, American singer-songwriter (died 1968)

1943 – Marilyn McCoo, American singer

1946 – Héctor Lavoe, Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter (died 1993)

1947 – Marc Bolan, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1977)

1954 – Patrice Rushen, American singer-songwriter and producer

1954 – Barry Williams, American actor

1955 – Frankie Kennedy, Northern Irish flute player (died 1994)

1957 – Fran Drescher, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

1958 – Marty Stuart, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1975 – Ta-Nehisi Coates, American author and journalist

....and on this day in history....

1791 – The first performance of Mozart's opera The Magic Flute takes place two months before his death.

1791 – France's National Constituent Assembly is dissolved, to be replaced the next day by the National Legislative Assembly.

1863 – Georges Bizet's opera Les pêcheurs de perles, premiered in Paris.

1882 – Thomas Edison's first commercial hydroelectric power plant (later known as Appleton Edison Light Company) begins operation.

1935 – The Hoover Dam, astride the border between the U.S. states of Arizona and Nevada, is dedicated.

1936 – American journalists Herbert R. Ekins, reporter for the New York World-Telegram, Dorothy Kilgallen of the New York Journal and Leo Kieran of The New York Times start the race to travel around the world on commercial airline flights. The race takes 18 ½ days.

1947 – The 1947 World Series begins. It is the first to be televised, to include an African-American player, to exceed $2 million in receipts, to see a pinch-hit home run, and to have six umpires on the field.

1949 – The Berlin Airlift ends.

1980 – Ethernet specifications are published by Xerox working with Intel and Digital Equipment Corporation.