KALW Almanac - Monday September 29, 2025
Today is Monday, the 29th of September of 2025
September 29 is the 272nd day of the year
93 days remain until the end of the year.
83 days until winter begins
Sunrise at 7:04:13 am
and sunset will be at 6:54:11 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 49 minutes of daylight
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.6°F.
The solar transit will be at 12:59:12 pm.
The first high tide will be at 6:51 am at 4.17 feet
The first low tide of the day will be at 10:33 am at 3.81 feet
The next high tide at 4:02 pm at 5.19 feet
and the final low tide of the day will be tonight at 11:50 pm at 0.74 feet
The Moon is currently 45.4% visible
It's a Waxing Crescent moon
We have a First Quarter Moon today at 4:54 pm
Today is....
Broadway Musicals Day
Confucius Day
Goose Day
International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste
Michaelmas
National Poisoned Blackberry Day
National Attend Your Grandchild's Birthday Day
National Biscotti Day
National Coffee Day
National Corn Day in Mexico
National Mocha Day
Veterans of Foreign Wars Day
Today is also...
Inventors' Day in Argentina
Victory of Boquerón Day in Paraguay
World Heart Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1547 – Miguel de Cervantes, Spanish novelist, poet, and playwright (died 1616)
1758 – Horatio Nelson, 1st Viscount Nelson, English admiral (died 1805)
1895 – Clarence Ashley, American singer, guitarist, and banjo player (died 1967)
1901 – Enrico Fermi, Italian-American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1954)
1903 – Diana Vreeland, American journalist (died 1989)
1904 – Greer Garson, English-American actress (died 1996)
1907 – Gene Autry, American singer, actor, and businessman (died 1998)
1913 – Stanley Kramer, American director and producer (died 2001)
1923 – Stan Berenstain, American author and illustrator (died 2005)
1927 – Pete McCloskey, American politician (died 2024)
1931 – Anita Ekberg, Swedish-Italian model and actress (died 2015)
1935 – Jerry Lee Lewis, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 2022)
1936 – Silvio Berlusconi, Italian businessman and politician, Prime Minister of Italy (died 2023)
1939 – Larry Linville, American actor (died 2000)
1942 – Madeline Kahn, American actress and singer (died 1999)
1942 – Jean-Luc Ponty, French violinist and composer
1943 – Lech Wałęsa, Polish electrician and politician, 2nd President of Poland, Nobel Prize laureate
1948 – Bryant Gumbel, American journalist and sportscaster
1951 – Michelle Bachelet, Chilean politician, President of Chile
1955 – Ann Bancroft, American explorer and author
1955 – Gwen Ifill, American journalist (died 2016)
1956 – Suzzy Roche, American singer-songwriter and actress
1963 – Les Claypool, American funk-metal bassist and singer-songwriter (Primus; The Claypool Lennon Delirium), born in Richmond, California
....and on this day in history....
1789 – The United States Department of War first establishes a regular army with a strength of several hundred men.
1829 – The Metropolitan Police of London, later also known as the Met, is founded.
1923 – The Mandate for Palestine takes effect, creating Mandatory Palestine.
1957 – The Kyshtym disaster is the third-worst nuclear accident ever recorded.
1972 – Japan establishes diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China after breaking official ties with the Republic of China.
1975 – WGPR becomes the first black-owned-and-operated television station in the US.
2008 – The stock market crashes after the first United States House of Representatives vote on the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act fails during the beginning stages of the Great Recession.