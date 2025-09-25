KALW Almanac - Thursday September 25, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 25th of September of 2025,

September 25 is the 268th day of the year

97 days remain until the end of the year.

87 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:00:44 am

and sunset will be at 7:00:21 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 59 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:00:32 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.9°F.

The first high tide will be at 1:44 am at 4.63 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:58 am at 2.47 feet

The next high tide at 1:02 pm at 5.71 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:53 pm at 0.62 feet

The Moon is currently 12.3% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days Monday the 29th of September of 2025 at 4:54 pm

Today is....

"If You See Something, Say Something" Awareness Day

Binge Day

Math Storytelling Day

National Comic Book Day

National Cooking Day

National Crab Meat Newburg Day

National Food Service Employees Day

National Lobster Day

National One-Hit Wonder Day

National Open the Magic Day

National Psychotherapy Day

National Quesadilla Day

National Research Administrator Day

National Tune-Up Day

Remember Me Thursday

World Dream Day

World Maritime Day

World Pharmacist Day

Today is also....

Armed Forces Day (Peru)

Constitution Day (Cambodia)

Heritage Day (South Africa)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Guinea-Bissau from Portugal in 1973.

Mahidol Day (Thailand)

New Caledonia Day (New Caledonia)

Republic Day (Trinidad and Tobago)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1534 – Guru Ram Das, fourth Sikh Guru (died 1581)

1667 – Jean-Louis Lully, French composer (died 1688)

1717 – Horace Walpole, English historian, author, and politician (died 1797)

1893 – Blind Lemon Jefferson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1929)

1896 – F. Scott Fitzgerald, American novelist and short story writer (died 1940)

1911 – Konstantin Chernenko, Soviet politician (died 1985)

1912 – Robert Lewis Taylor, American author (died 1998)

1921 – Sheila MacRae, English-American actress, singer, and dancer (died 2014)

1936 – Jim Henson, American puppeteer, director, producer, and screenwriter, created The Muppets (died 1990)

1939 – Wayne Henderson, American trombonist and producer (died 2014)

1941 – Linda McCartney, American singer, photographer, and activist (died 1998)

1945 – Lou Dobbs, American journalist and author (died 2024)

1946 – Jerry Donahue, American guitarist and producer

1948 – Phil Hartman, Canadian-American actor and screenwriter (died 1998)

....and on this day in history....

1890 – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officially renounces polygamy.

1906 – U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt proclaims Devils Tower in Wyoming as the nation's first National Monument.

1948 – The Honda Motor Company is founded.

1954 – AEC Routemaster, the iconic red double decker London bus was introduced.[5]

1957 – President Eisenhower sends the 101st Airborne Division to Little Rock, Arkansas, to enforce desegregation.

1973 – Guinea-Bissau declares its independence from Portugal.

2014 – The Mars Orbiter Mission makes India the first Asian nation to reach Mars orbit, and the first nation in the world to do so in its first attempt.

