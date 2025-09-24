KALW Almanac - Wednesday September 24, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 24th of September of 2025

September 24 is the 267th day of the year

98 days remain until the end of the year

88 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:59:52 am

and sunset will be at 7:01:54 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 2 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:00:53 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.8°F.

The first high tide will be at 12:56 am at 4.9 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:29 am at 1.96 feet

The next high tide at 12:37 pm at 5.74 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach at 7:14 pm at 0.64 feet

The Moon is 6.8% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We will have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the29th of September of 2025 at 4:54 pm

Today is...

Festival of Latest Novelties

Gallbladder Good Health Day

Kiss Day

Lash Stylists' Day

National Bluebird of Happiness Day

National Cherries Jubilee Day

National Horchata Day

National Punctuation Day

National Women's Health and Fitness Day

Schwenkfelder Thanksgiving (Schwenkfelder being a denomination in the Protestant Church named after its founder)

See You at the Pole

World Dense Breast Day

World School Milk Day

Today is also....

Armed Forces Day or Revolution Day in Mozambique

Bangladeshi Immigration Day in the United States

Day of National Recognition for the Harkis in France

National Research Administrators Day in United States

National Youth Day in Nauru

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with.....

1683 – Jean-Philippe Rameau, French composer and theorist

1893 – "Blind" Lemon Jefferson, American blues singer and guitarist, born in Coutchman, Texas (d. 1929)

1897 – William Faulkner, American novelist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1962)

1903 – Mark Rothko, Latvian-American painter and educator (died 1970)

1906 – Dmitri Shostakovich, Russian pianist and composer (died 1975)

1911 – Eric Williams, Trinidadian historian and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago (died 1981)

1923 – Sam Rivers, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (died 2011)

1923 – Theodore "Fats" Navarro, American jazz trumpet player, born in Key West, Florida (d. 1950)

1929 – Barbara Walters, American journalist, producer, and author (died 2022)

1930 – Shel Silverstein, American author, poet, illustrator, and songwriter (died 1999)

1932 – Glenn Gould, Canadian pianist and composer (died 1982)

1933 – Ian Tyson, Canadian folk singer-songwriter and musician (died 2022)

1941 – Linda McCartney, American photographer, musician (Wings), and 1st wife of Paul McCartney, born in New York City (died 1998)

1943 – Aram Saroyan, American poet and novelist

1944 – Michael Douglas, American actor and producer

1944 – Doris Matsui, American politician

1945 – Kathleen Brown, American lawyer and politician, 29th California State Treasurer

1947 – Cheryl Tiegs, American model and actress

1952 – bell hooks, American author and activist (died 2021)

1952 – Christopher Reeve, American actor, producer, and activist (died 2004)

1953 – Richard Harvey, English mandolin player, keyboard player, and composer

1961 – Heather Locklear, American actress

1963 – Tate Donovan, American actor

1968 – Will Smith, American actor, producer, and rapper

1969 – Catherine Zeta-Jones, Welsh actress

1983 – Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, American actor, rapper, producer, and screenwriter

1984 – Zach Woods, American actor and comedian (from The Office)

....and on this day in history....

1237 – England and Scotland sign the Treaty of York, establishing the location of their common border.

1789 – The United States Congress passes twelve constitutional amendments: the ten known as the Bill of Rights, the (unratified) Congressional Apportionment Amendment, and the Congressional Compensation Amendment.

1890 – The United States Congress establishes Sequoia National Park.

1912 – Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism is founded in New York City.

1957 – Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, is integrated by the use of United States Army troops.