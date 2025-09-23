KALW Almanac - Tuesday September 23, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 23rd of September of 2025

September 23 is the 266th day of the year

99 days remain until the end of the year.

89 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:59:01 am

and sunset will be at 7:03:27 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 4 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:01:14 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.3°F.

The first high tide was at 12:10 am at 5.18 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:00 am at 1.44 feet

The next high tide at 12:15 pm at 5.73 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:12 pm at 0.74 feet

The Moon is currently 2.7% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent moon

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days next Monday the 29th of September of 2025 at 4:54 pm

Today is....

Celebrate Bisexuality Day

Innergize Day

International Day of Sign Languages

National Checkers Day

Also known as Dogs in Politics Day

National Great American Pot Pie Day

National Snack Stick Day

Restless Legs Awareness Day

Teal Talk Day

The Start of Rosh Hashanah

Also known as Day of Blowing the Shofar, Day of Judgement, Day of Remembrance, and Jewish New Year

Za'atar Day

Today is also....

Grito de Lares in Puerto Rico

Haifa Day in Israel

Holocaust Memorial Day in Lithuania

Kyrgyz Language Day in Kyrgyzstan

National Day in Saudi Arabia

Teachers' Day in Brunei

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with....

63 BC – Augustus, Roman emperor (died 14 AD)

1215 – Kublai Khan, Mongolian emperor (died 1294)

1838 – Victoria Woodhull, American journalist and activist (died 1927)

1867 – John Lomax, American teacher, musicologist, and folklorist (died 1948)

1889 – Walter Lippmann, American journalist and publisher, co-founded The New Republic (died 1974)

1897 – Walter Pidgeon, Canadian-American actor and singer (died 1984)

1916 – Aldo Moro, Italian academic and politician, 39th Prime Minister of Italy (died 1978)

1917 – El Santo, Mexican Luchador enmascarado, film actor, and folk icon (died 1984)

1920 – Mickey Rooney, American actor, singer, director, and producer (died 2014)

1926 – John Coltrane, American saxophonist and composer (died 1967)

1930 – Ray Charles, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (died 2004)

1935 – Les McCann, American soul-jazz singer and pianist (died 2023)

1939 – Roy Buchanan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1988)

1941 – George Jackson, American activist and author, co-founded the Black Guerrilla Family (died 1971)

1943 – Julio Iglesias, Spanish singer-songwriter

1944 – Eric Bogle, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Mary Kay Place, American actress

1949 – Bruce Springsteen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Rosalind Chao, American actress

1959 – Jason Alexander, American actor, singer, and voice artist

1970 – Ani DiFranco, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1985 – Hasan Minhaj, American comedian, actor, and television host

...and on this day in history....

1868 – The Grito de Lares occurs in Puerto Rico against Spanish rule.

1905 – Norway and Sweden sign the Karlstad Treaty, peacefully dissolving the Union between the two countries.

1913 – The United Mine Workers of America launch a strike which eventually escalated into the Colorado Coalfield War.

1932 – Saudi National Day: Crown Prince (later king) Faisal of Saudi Arabia, on behalf of Ibn Saud, proclaims the unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the current iteration of the Third Saudi State.

1952 – After being accused of financial improprieties, Senator Richard Nixon delivers his "Checkers speech" nationwide on television and radio, defending his actions and successfully salvaging his nomination as the Republican candidate for Vice President.

1955 – An all-white jury in Mississippi finds Roy Bryant and J. W. Milam not guilty in the torture-murder of 14-year-old African American boy Emmett Till.

1957 – Little Rock schools integration crisis: President Dwight D. Eisenhower sends the 101st Airborne Division to Little Rock, Arkansas, and federalizes the Arkansas National Guard, ordering both to support the integration of Little Rock Central High School.

1961 – U.S. President John F. Kennedy nominates African American civil rights lawyer Thurgood Marshall to the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, although pro-segregation Southern senators manage to delay his confirmation until September 11, 1962.

2020 – A grand jury in Kentucky declines to indict three police officers for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in a drug raid gone wrong, leading to nationwide protests in the U.S.

2022 – Voting begins in the five-day sham annexation referendums in Russian-occupied Ukraine, leading to Russian annexation of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

