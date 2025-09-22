KALW Almanac - Monday September 22, 2025

Today is Monday, the 22nd of September of 2025

September 22 is the 265th day of the year

100 days remain until the end of the year.

Today is the First Day of Fall, as of 11:19 am this morning

Sunrise in San Francisco at 6:58:09 am

and sunset will be at 7:05:00 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 6 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:01:34 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.8°F

The first low tide will be at 5:30 am at 0.95 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:52 am at 5.7 feet

The next low tide at 6:01 pm at 0.92 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:10 pm at 5.18 feet

The Moon is currently 0.4% visible

It's still a New Moon

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 7 days next Monday the 29th of September of 2025 at 4:54 pm

Today is....

American Business Women's Day

Chainmail Day

Dear Diary Day

Family Day

Hobbit Day

International Day of Radiant Peace

National Centenarian's Day

National Eat Local Day

National Elephant Appreciation Day

National Falls Prevention Awareness Day

National Girls' Night In Day

National Ice Cream Cone Day

National Legwear Day

National Online Recovery Day

National States and Capitals Day

National White Chocolate Day

Proposal Day!

The First Day of Fall

World Carfree Day

World Rhino Day

Today is also...

Baltic Unity Day (Lithuania, Latvia)

Earliest date for the autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere and the vernal equinox in the Southern Hemisphere:

Autumnal Equinox Day (Japan)

Mabon in the Northern Hemisphere, Ostara in the Southern Hemisphere. (Neopagan Wheel of the Year)

The first day of Miķeļi (Latvia)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Bulgaria from the Ottoman Empire in 1908.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Mali from France in 1960.

Resistance Fighting Day (Estonia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1013 – Richeza of Poland, Queen of Hungary (died 1075)

1791 – Michael Faraday, English physicist and chemist (died 1867)

1885 – Erich von Stroheim, Austrian-American actor, director, and screenwriter (died 1957)

1895 – Paul Muni, Ukrainian-born American actor (died 1967)

1897 – Frank O'Connor, American actor, rancher, and painter (died 1979)

1899 – Elsie Allen, Native American Pomo basket weaver (died 1990)

1902 – John Houseman, Romanian-American actor and producer (died 1988)

1912 – Martha Scott, American actress (died 2003)

1927 – Tommy Lasorda, American baseball player, coach, and manager (died 2021)

1931 – Fay Weldon, English author and playwright (died 2023)

1941 – Jeremiah Wright, American pastor and theologian

1943 – Toni Basil, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress

1946 – King Sunny Adé, Nigerian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Norma McCorvey, American activist (died 2017)

1948 – Mark Phillips, English equestrian, trainer, and journalist

1956 – Debby Boone, American singer, actress, and author

1958 – Neil Cavuto, American journalist and author

1958 – Joan Jett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actress

1959 – Saul Perlmutter, American astrophysicist, astronomer, and academic, Nobel Prize Laureate

1960 – Scott Baio, American actor

1976 – David Berkeley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

....and on this day in history....

1789 – The office of United States Postmaster General is established.

1862 – A preliminary version of the Emancipation Proclamation is released by Abraham Lincoln.

1896 – Queen Victoria surpasses her grandfather King George III as the longest reigning monarch in British history (later surpassed by her great-great-granddaughter Elizabeth II on 9 September 2015).

1919 – The steel strike of 1919, led by the Amalgamated Association of Iron and Steel Workers, begins in Pennsylvania before spreading across the United States.

1948 – Gail Halvorsen officially starts parachuting candy to children as part of the Berlin Airlift.

1976 – Red Dye No. 4 is banned by the US Food and Drug Administration after it is discovered that it causes tumors in the bladders of dogs.

1979 – A bright flash, resembling the detonation of a nuclear weapon, is observed near the Prince Edward Islands. Its cause is never determined.

1991 – The Dead Sea Scrolls are made available to the public for the first time.