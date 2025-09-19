KALW Almanac - Friday September 19, 2025

Today is Friday, the 19th of September of 2025,

September 19 is the 262nd day of the year

103 days remain until the end of the year.

3 days until autumn begins

The September equinox (autumnal equinox) in San Francisco is at 11:19 am on Monday, September 22, 2025.

Sunrise at 6:55:36 am

and sunset will be at 7:09:41 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 14 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:02:38 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.3F.

The first low tide will be at 3:53 am at -0.06 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:32 am at 5.47 feet

The next low tide at 4:04 pm at 1.85 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:53 pm at 5.89 feet

The Moon is currently 5.3% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon and a Partial Solar Eclipse in 2 days on Sunday the 21st of September of 2025 at 12:54 pm

Today is....

International Grenache Day

International Talk Like a Pirate Day

Meow Like a Pirate Day

National Butterscotch Pudding Day

National Concussion Awareness Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

National Tradesmen Day

National Woman Road Warrior Day

Today is also....

Armed Forces Day (Chile)

Day of the First Public Appearance of the Slovak National Council

Second day of Fiestas Patrias (Chile)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Saint Kitts and Nevis from the United Kingdom in 1983.

If today is your birthday. Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with....

1560 – Thomas Cavendish, English naval explorer, led the third expedition to circumnavigate the globe (died 1592)

1869 – Ben Turpin, American comedian and actor (died 1940)

1905 – Leon Jaworski, American lawyer, co-founded Fulbright & Jaworski (died 1982)

1913 – Frances Farmer, American actress (died 1970)

1921 – Paulo Freire, Brazilian philosopher, theorist, and academic (died 1997)

1927 – Helen Carter, American singer (died 1998)

1928 – Adam West, American actor and businessman (died 2017)

1930 – Muhal Richard Abrams, American pianist, composer, and educator (died 2017)

1932 – Mike Royko, American journalist and author (died 1997)

1933 – David McCallum, Scottish actor (died 2023)

1934 – Brian Epstein, English businessman, The Beatles manager (died 1967)

1940 – Paul Williams, American singer-songwriter and actor

1941 – Cass Elliot, American singer (died 1974)

1942 – Freda Payne, American singer and actress

1945 – David Bromberg, American multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter

1945 – Randolph Mantooth, American actor

1949 – Twiggy, English model, actress, and singer

1951 – Daniel Lanois, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1952 – Henry Kaiser, American guitarist and composer

1960 – Mario Batali, American chef and author

1964 – Trisha Yearwood, American singer-songwriter and actress

1974 – Jimmy Fallon, American comedian and talk show host

...and on this day in history....

1778 – The Continental Congress passes the first United States federal budget.

1796 – George Washington's Farewell Address is printed across America as an open letter to the public.

1893 – In New Zealand, the Electoral Act of 1893 is consented to by the governor, giving all women in New Zealand the right to vote.

1960 – Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistani President Ayub Khan sign the Indus Waters Treaty for the control and management of the Indus, Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, Sutlej and Beas rivers.

1982 – Scott Fahlman posts the first documented emoticons :-) and :-( on the Carnegie Mellon University bulletin board system.

1983 – Saint Kitts and Nevis gains its independence.

1985 – Tipper Gore and other political wives form the Parents Music Resource Center as Frank Zappa, John Denver, and other musicians testify at U.S. Congressional hearings on obscenity in rock music.

1991 – Ötzi the Iceman is discovered in the Alps on the border between Italy and Austria.

1995 – The Washington Post and The New York Times publish the Unabomber Manifesto.

2010 – The leaking oil well in the Deepwater Horizon oil spill is sealed.

2011 – Mariano Rivera of the New York Yankees surpasses Trevor Hoffman to become Major League Baseball's all-time career saves leader with 602.

