KALW Almanac - Thursday September 18, 2025
Today is Thursday, the 18th of September of 2025
September 18 is the 261st day of the year
104 days remain until the end of the year.
4 days until Autumnal Equinox on Monday September 22 at 11:19 am
Sunrise at 6:54:45 am
and sunset will be at 7:11:15 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 16 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:03:00 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.6°F.
The first low tide was at 3:12 am at -0.17 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:59 am at 5.33 feet
The next low tide at 3:18 pm at 2.29 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:02 pm at 6 feet
The Moon is currently 11.2% visible
It's a Waning Crescent
We'll have the New Moon and a Partial Solar Eclipse in 3 days Sunday the 21st of September of 2025 at 12:54 pm
Today is....
Chiropractic Founder's Day
First Love Day
Free Queso Day
Hug a Greeting Card Writer Day
International Equal Pay Day
International Read an eBook Day
National Cheeseburger Day
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day
National Red Velvet Cake Day
National Respect Day
Rice Krispies Treats Day
World Bamboo Day
World Water Monitoring Day
Today is also....
Day of National Music (Azerbaijan)
Island Language Day (Okinawa Prefecture, Japan)
National Day or Dieciocho (Chile)
Navy Day (Croatia)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with....
1709 – Samuel Johnson, English lexicographer and poet (died 1784)
1895 – John Diefenbaker, Canadian lawyer and politician, 13th Prime Minister of Canada (died 1979)
1905 – Eddie "Rochester" Anderson, American actor (died 1977)
1905 – Greta Garbo, Swedish-American actress (died 1990)
1907 – Leon Askin, Austrian actor (died 2005)
1917 – June Foray, American actress and voice artist (died 2017)
1933 – Robert Blake, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (died 2023)
1933 – Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2021)
1933 – Fred Willard, American actor and comedian (died 2020)
1940 – Frankie Avalon, American singer and actor
1944 – Michael Franks, American singer-songwriter
1945 – P. F. Sloan, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 2015)
1945 – John McAfee, British-American computer programmer and businessman, founded McAfee (died 2021)
1950 – Anna Deavere Smith, American actress and playwright
1951 – Ben Carson, American neurosurgeon, author, and politician
1951 – Dee Dee Ramone, American singer-songwriter and bass player (died 2002)
1956 – Chris Hedges, American journalist and author
1971 – Lance Armstrong, American cyclist
1971 – Jada Pinkett Smith, American actress
1974 – Xzibit, American rapper, actor, and television host
....and on this day in history....
1809 – The Royal Opera House in London opens.
1837 – Tiffany & Co. (first named Tiffany & Young) is founded by Charles Lewis Tiffany and Teddy Young in New York City. The store is called a "stationery and fancy goods emporium"..
1850 – The U.S. Congress passes the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850.
1851 – First publication of The New-York Daily Times, which later becomes The New York Times.
1882 – The Pacific Stock Exchange opens.
1914 – The Irish Home Rule Act becomes law, but is delayed until after World War I.
1927 – The Columbia Broadcasting System goes on the air.
1947 – The National Security Act reorganizes the United States government's military and intelligence services.
1948 – Margaret Chase Smith of Maine becomes the first woman elected to the United States Senate without completing another senator's term.
1960 – Fidel Castro arrives in New York City as the head of the Cuban delegation to the United Nations.
1997 – United States media magnate Ted Turner donates US$1 billion to the United Nations.
1997 – The Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention is adopted.
2014 – Scotland votes against independence from the United Kingdom, by 55% to 45%.