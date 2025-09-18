KALW Almanac - Thursday September 18, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 18th of September of 2025

September 18 is the 261st day of the year

104 days remain until the end of the year.

4 days until Autumnal Equinox on Monday September 22 at 11:19 am

Sunrise at 6:54:45 am

and sunset will be at 7:11:15 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 16 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:03:00 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.6°F.

The first low tide was at 3:12 am at -0.17 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:59 am at 5.33 feet

The next low tide at 3:18 pm at 2.29 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:02 pm at 6 feet

The Moon is currently 11.2% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have the New Moon and a Partial Solar Eclipse in 3 days Sunday the 21st of September of 2025 at 12:54 pm

Today is....

Chiropractic Founder's Day

First Love Day

Free Queso Day

Hug a Greeting Card Writer Day

International Equal Pay Day

International Read an eBook Day

National Cheeseburger Day

National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day

National Red Velvet Cake Day

National Respect Day

Rice Krispies Treats Day

World Bamboo Day

World Water Monitoring Day

Today is also....

Day of National Music (Azerbaijan)

Island Language Day (Okinawa Prefecture, Japan)

National Day or Dieciocho (Chile)

Navy Day (Croatia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with....

1709 – Samuel Johnson, English lexicographer and poet (died 1784)

1895 – John Diefenbaker, Canadian lawyer and politician, 13th Prime Minister of Canada (died 1979)

1905 – Eddie "Rochester" Anderson, American actor (died 1977)

1905 – Greta Garbo, Swedish-American actress (died 1990)

1907 – Leon Askin, Austrian actor (died 2005)

1917 – June Foray, American actress and voice artist (died 2017)

1933 – Robert Blake, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (died 2023)

1933 – Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2021)

1933 – Fred Willard, American actor and comedian (died 2020)

1940 – Frankie Avalon, American singer and actor

1944 – Michael Franks, American singer-songwriter

1945 – P. F. Sloan, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 2015)

1945 – John McAfee, British-American computer programmer and businessman, founded McAfee (died 2021)

1950 – Anna Deavere Smith, American actress and playwright

1951 – Ben Carson, American neurosurgeon, author, and politician

1951 – Dee Dee Ramone, American singer-songwriter and bass player (died 2002)

1956 – Chris Hedges, American journalist and author

1971 – Lance Armstrong, American cyclist

1971 – Jada Pinkett Smith, American actress

1974 – Xzibit, American rapper, actor, and television host

....and on this day in history....

1809 – The Royal Opera House in London opens.

1837 – Tiffany & Co. (first named Tiffany & Young) is founded by Charles Lewis Tiffany and Teddy Young in New York City. The store is called a "stationery and fancy goods emporium"..

1850 – The U.S. Congress passes the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850.

1851 – First publication of The New-York Daily Times, which later becomes The New York Times.

1882 – The Pacific Stock Exchange opens.

1914 – The Irish Home Rule Act becomes law, but is delayed until after World War I.

1927 – The Columbia Broadcasting System goes on the air.

1947 – The National Security Act reorganizes the United States government's military and intelligence services.

1948 – Margaret Chase Smith of Maine becomes the first woman elected to the United States Senate without completing another senator's term.

1960 – Fidel Castro arrives in New York City as the head of the Cuban delegation to the United Nations.

1997 – United States media magnate Ted Turner donates US$1 billion to the United Nations.

1997 – The Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention is adopted.

2014 – Scotland votes against independence from the United Kingdom, by 55% to 45%.