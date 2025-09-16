KALW Almanac - Tuesday September 18, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 16th of September of 2025,

September 16 is the 259th day of the year

106 days remain until the end of the year.

6 days until the autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere a week from today Monday, September 22, 2025, at 11:19 AM Pacific Time·

Sunrise at 6:53:03 am

and sunset will be at 7:14:22 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 21 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:03:42 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.8°F.

The first low tide was at 1:25 am at -0.07 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:37 am at 4.9 feet

The next low tide at 1:24 pm at 3.2 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:59 pm at 6.02 feet

The Moon is currently 27.3% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon and a Partial Solar Eclipse in 5 days on Sunday 21st of September of 2025 at 12:54 pm

Today is....

Anne Bradstreet Day

Collect Rocks Day

Get Ready Day

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer

Mayflower Day

National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day

National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for the Victims of Hurricane Katrina

National Guacamole Day

National IT Professionals Day

National Stay Away from Seattle Day

National Tattoo Story Day

National Voter Registration Day

Stepfamily Day

Take a Loved One to the Doctor Day

Teenager Workout Day

Trail of Tears Commemoration Day

Working Parents Day

World Play-Doh Day

Wrinkled Raincoat Day

Today is also....

Cry of Dolores, celebrates the declaration of independence of Mexico from Spain in 1810.

today is also Independence Day (Papua New Guinea), celebrates the independence of Papua New Guinea from Australia in 1975.

Malaysian Armed Forces Day (Malaysia)

Malaysia Day (Malaysia)

Martyrs' Day (Libya)

National Heroes Day (Saint Kitts and Nevis)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

AD 16 – Julia Drusilla, Roman daughter of Germanicus (died 38)

1098-1179 Hildegard von Bingen

1880 – Alfred Noyes, English author, poet, and playwright (died 1958)

1887 – Nadia Boulanger, French composer and educator (died 1979)

1898 – H. A. Rey, American author and illustrator, co-created Curious George (died 1977)

1911 – Wilfred Burchett, Australian journalist and author (died 1983)

1914 – Allen Funt, American director, producer, and screenwriter (died 1999)

1921 – Jon Hendricks, American singer-songwriter (died 2017)

1921 – Korla Pandit, American pianist and composer (died 1998)

1923 – Lee Kuan Yew, Singaporean lawyer and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Singapore (died 2015)

1924 – Lauren Bacall, American actress (died 2014)

1925 – Charlie Byrd, American singer and guitarist (died 1999)

1925 – B.B. King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (died 2015)

1927 – Peter Falk, American actor (died 2011)

1931 – Little Willie Littlefield, American-Dutch singer-songwriter and pianist (died 2013)

1932 – George Chakiris, American actor

1935 – Billy Boy Arnold, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1940 – Hamiet Bluiett, American jazz saxophonist and composer (died 2018)

1949 – Ed Begley Jr., American actor and environmental activist

1950 – Henry Louis Gates Jr., American historian, scholar, and journalist

1952 – Mickey Rourke, American boxer and actor

1953 – Earl Klugh, American musician

1956 – David Copperfield, American magician and actor

1971 – Amy Poehler, American actress, comedian, and producer

1974 – Julian Castro, American lawyer and politician, 16th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

1979 – Flo Rida, American rapper, singer, and songwriter

1984 – Katie Melua, Georgian-English singer-songwriter and guitarist

...and on this day in history...

1810 – With the Grito de Dolores, Father Miguel Hidalgo begins Mexico's fight for independence from Spain.

1959 – The first successful photocopier, the Xerox 914, is introduced in a demonstration on live television from New York City.

1963 – Malaysia is formed from the Federation of Malaya, Singapore, North Borneo (Sabah) and Sarawak. However, Singapore is soon expelled from this new country.

1966 – The Metropolitan Opera House opens at Lincoln Center in New York City with the world premiere of Samuel Barber's opera Antony and Cleopatra.

1975 – Papua New Guinea gains independence from Australia.

1975 – Cape Verde, Mozambique, and São Tomé and Príncipe join the United Nations.

1976 – Armenian champion swimmer Shavarsh Karapetyan saves 20 people from a trolleybus that had fallen into a Yerevan reservoir.

1987 – The Montreal Protocol is signed to protect the ozone layer from depletion.

1994 – The British government lifts the broadcasting ban imposed against members of Sinn Féin and Irish paramilitary groups in 1988.