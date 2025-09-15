KALW Almanac - Monday September 15, 2025

Today is Monday, the 15th of September of 2025,

September 15 is the 258th day of the year

107 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise is at 6:52:12 am

and sunset will be at 7:15:56 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 23 minutes of daylight today

Solar transit will be at 1:04:04 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.6°F.

The first low tide was early this morning at 12:13 am at 0.04 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:39 am at 4.63 feet

The next low tide at 12:03 pm at 3.48 feet

The next high tide at 5:45 pm 6.05 feet

The Moon is currently 38% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have New Moon and a Partial Solar Eclipse in 6 days next Sunday the 21st of September of 2025 at 12:54 pm

Today is.....

Butterscotch Cinnamon Pie Day

National Cheese Toast Day

National Crème de Menthe Day

National Double Cheeseburger Day

National Linguine Day

Google.com Day

Greenpeace Day

International Day of Democracy

International Dot Day

Make a Hat Day

National Caregivers Day

National Felt Hat Day

National Online Learning Day

National Tackle Kids Cancer Day

National Thank You Day

Someday

World Afro Day

Today is also....

Battle of Britain Day (United Kingdom)

Cry of Dolores, celebrated on the eve of Independence Day (Mexico).

International Day of Democracy

The beginning of German American Heritage Month, celebrated until October 15[75]

The beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated until October 15 (United States)

World Lymphoma Awareness Day (International)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1254 – Marco Polo, Italian merchant and explorer (died 1324)

1789 – James Fenimore Cooper, American novelist, short story writer, and historian (died 1851)

1830 – Porfirio Díaz, Mexican general and politician, 29th President of Mexico (died 1915)

1857 – William Howard Taft, American lawyer, jurist, and politician, 27th President of the United States (died 1930)

1876 – Bruno Walter, German-American pianist, composer, and conductor (died 1962)

1890 – Agatha Christie, English crime novelist, short story writer, and playwright (died 1976)

1894 – Jean Renoir, French actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 1979)

1903 – Roy Acuff, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (died 1992)

1907 – Fay Wray, Canadian-American actress (died 2004)

1914 – Robert McCloskey, American author and illustrator (died 2003)

1918 – Nipsey Russell, American comedian and actor (died 2005)

1922 – Jackie Cooper, American actor (died 2011)

1928 – Cannonball Adderley, American saxophonist and bandleader (died 1975)

1934 – Tomie dePaola, American author and illustrator (died 2020)

1945 – Jessye Norman, American soprano (died 2019)

1946 – Tommy Lee Jones, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1946 – Oliver Stone, American director, screenwriter, and producer

1984 – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

....and on this day in history....

1789 – The United States "Department of Foreign Affairs", established by law in July, is renamed the Department of State and given a variety of domestic duties.

1835 – HMS Beagle, with Charles Darwin aboard, reaches the Galápagos Islands. The ship lands at Chatham or San Cristobal, the easternmost of the archipelago.

1954 – Marilyn Monroe's iconic skirt scene is shot during filming for The Seven Year Itch.

1959 – Nikita Khrushchev becomes the first Soviet leader to visit the United States

1966 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, responding to a sniper attack at the University of Texas at Austin, writes a letter to Congress urging the enactment of gun control legislation.

1971 – The first Greenpeace ship departs from Vancouver to protest against the upcoming Cannikin nuclear weapon test in Alaska.

1978 – At the Superdome in New Orleans, Muhammad Ali outpoints Leon Spinks in a rematch to become the first boxer to win the world heavyweight title three times.

1981 – The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approves Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

1981 – The John Bull becomes the oldest operable steam locomotive in the world when the Smithsonian Institution operates it under its own power outside Washington, D.C.

2008 – Lehman Brothers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the largest bankruptcy filing in U.S. history.

2020 – Signing of the Bahrain–Israel normalization agreement occurs in Washington, D.C., normalizing relations between Israel and two Arab nations, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

