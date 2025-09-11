KALW Almanac - Thursday September 11, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 11th of September of 2025

September 11 is the 254th day of the year

111 days remain until the end of the year.

11 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:48:50 am

and sunset will be at 7:22:09 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:05:29 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.4°F

The first high tide was at 2:03 am at 5.09 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:28 am at 1.81 feet

The next high tide will be at 1:46 pm at 6.48 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:33 pm at 0.1 feet

The Moon is currently 81.5% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days Sunday the 14th of September of 2025 at 3:33 am

Today is....

"I Want to Start My Own Business" Day

Libraries Remember Day

Make Your Bed Day

National Day of Service and Remembrance

National Emergency Responders Day

National Hot Cross Bun Day

National No News Is Good News Day

Patriot Day

Remember Freedom Day

R U OK? Day (Australia)

Women's Baseball Day

Today is also...

Battle of Tendra Day (Russia)

Death Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (Pakistan)

Emergency Number Day (United States)

En-ku-ta-tash falls on this day if it is not a leap year. Celebrated on the first day of Mäs-kä-räm. (Ethiopia, Eritrea, Rastafari)

National Day (Catalonia)

Nayrouz (Coptic Orthodox Church),

Teachers' Day (Argentina)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1862 – O. Henry, American short story writer (died 1910)

1885 – D. H. Lawrence, English novelist, poet, playwright, and critic (died 1930)

1903 – Theodor Adorno, German sociologist and philosopher (died 1969)

1917 – Ferdinand Marcos, Filipino soldier, lawyer, and politician, 10th President of the Philippines (died 1989)

1917 – Jessica Mitford, English-American journalist and author (died 1996)

1935 – Arvo Pärt, Estonian composer

1940 – Brian De Palma, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1942 – Lola Falana, American actress, singer, and dancer

1943 – Mickey Hart, American musician

1945 – Leo Kottke, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Roxann Dawson, American actress and director

1961 – Virginia Madsen, American actress

1962 – Kristy McNichol, American actress

1965 – Bashar al-Assad, Syrian politician, 21st President of Syria

1965 – Moby, American singer-songwriter, musician, and DJ

1967 – Harry Connick Jr., American singer-songwriter, pianist, actor, and talk show host

1970 – Taraji P. Henson, American actress and singer

1977 – Ludacris, American rapper and producer

....and on this day in history....

1789 – Alexander Hamilton is appointed the first United States Secretary of the Treasury.

1792 – The Hope Diamond is stolen along with other French crown jewels when six men break into the house where they are stored.

1802 – France annexes the Kingdom of Piedmont.

1914 – The Second Period of Russification: The teaching of the Russian language and Russian history in Finnish schools is ordered to be considerably increased as part of the forced Russification program in Finland run by Tsar Nicholas II.

1941 – Construction begins on the Pentagon.

1968 – John Eliot Gardiner conducts Monteverdi's Vespro della Beata Vergine with the Monteverdi Choir at the Proms.

1972 – The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit system begins passenger service.

1973 – A coup in Chile, headed by General Augusto Pinochet, topples the democratically elected president Salvador Allende.

1995 – The first game of the PCA World Chess Championship 1995, pitting incumbent champion Garry Kasparov against challenger Viswanathan Anand, takes place on the 107th floor of the World Trade Center's South Tower in New York City.

1997 – After a nationwide referendum, Scotland votes to establish a devolved parliament within the United Kingdom.

2001 – The September 11 attacks, a series of coordinated terrorist attacks killing 2,977 people using four aircraft hijacked by 19 members of al-Qaeda. Two aircraft crash into the World Trade Center in New York City, a third crashes into The Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, and a fourth into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.