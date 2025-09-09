KALW Almanac - Tuesday September 9, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 9th of September of 2025,

September 9 is the 252nd day of the year

113 days remain until the end of the year

13 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:47:09 am

and sunset will be at 7:25:15 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:12 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.2°F.

The first high tide was at 12:06 am at 5.9 feet

The first low tide was earlier this hour at 6:12 am at 0.53 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:36 pm this afternoon at 6.1 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 6:44 pm at 0.58 feet

The Moon is currently 95.7% visible

It's nowa Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 14th of September of 2025 at 3:33 am

Today is....

Care Bears Share Your Care Day

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness Day

International Buy a Priest a Beer Day

International Sudoku Day

National "I Love Food" Day

National Ants on a Log Day

National Steak au Poivre Day

National Teddy Bear Day

National Wiener Schnitzel Day

Tester's Day

Wonderful Weirdos Day

Tody is also....

Armored Forces Day in Ukraine

California Admission Day in the California Republic

Children's Day in Costa Rica

Chrysanthemum Day or Kiku no Sekku in Japan

Day of the Victims of Holocaust and of Racial Violence in Slovakia

Emergency Services Day in United Kingdom

Independence Day or Republic Day, celebrates the proclamation of Democratic People's Republic of (North) Korea in 1948.

Independence Day in Tajikistan, celebrates the independence of Tajikistan from USSR in 1991.

Martyrs' Day in Afghanistan

Remembrance for Herman the Cheruscan in The Troth

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to blow out candles with...

214/15 – Aurelian, Roman emperor (died 275)

1585 – Cardinal Richelieu, French cardinal and politician (died 1642)

1828 – Leo Tolstoy, Russian author and playwright (died 1910)

1882 – Clem McCarthy, American sportscaster (died 1962)

1887 – Alf Landon, American lieutenant, banker, and politician, 26th Governor of Kansas (died 1987)

1890 – Colonel Sanders, American businessman, founded KFC (died 1980)

1920 – Robert Wood Johnson III, American businessman and philanthropist (died 1970)

1924 – Jane Greer, American actress (died 2001)

1927 – Elvin Jones, American drummer and bandleader (died

1941 – Otis Redding, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 1967)

1941 – Dennis Ritchie, American computer scientist, created the C programming language (died 2011)

1942 – Danny Kalb, American singer and guitarist (died 2022)

1945 – Dee Dee Sharp, American singer

1952 – Angela Cartwright, English-American actress, author, and singer

1952 – Dave Stewart, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1960 – Hugh Grant, English actor and producer

1966 – Adam Sandler, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1971 – Henry Thomas, American actor and guitarist

1975 – Michael Bublé, Canadian singer-songwriter and actor

1980 – Michelle Williams, American actress

....and on this day in history....

1791 – Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States, is named after President George Washington.

1845 – Possible start of the Great Famine of Ireland.

1850 – California is admitted as the thirty-first U.S. state.

1892 – Amalthea becomes the last moon to be discovered without the use of photography.

1940 – George Stibitz pioneers the first remote operation of a computer.

1947 – First case of a computer bug being found: A moth lodges in a relay of a Harvard Mark II computer at Harvard University.

1948 – Kim Il Sung declares the establishment of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea).

1956 – Elvis Presley appears on The Ed Sullivan Show for the first time.

1965 – The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is established.

1966 – The National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act is signed into law by U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson.

1969 – In Canada, the Official Languages Act comes into force, making French equal to English throughout the Federal government.

1991 – Tajikistan declares independence from the Soviet Union.

1993 – Israeli–Palestinian peace process: The Palestine Liberation Organization officially recognizes Israel as a legitimate state.

2014 – The album Songs of Innocence by U2 is digitally released at no charge to all customers of the iTunes Music Store, appearing automatically in the "purchased" section of over 500 million users worldwide.

2015 – Elizabeth II becomes the longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom.