KALW Almanac - Wednesday September 3, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 3rd of September of 2025

September 3 is the 246th day of the year

119 days remain until the end of the year.

19 days until Autumn falls

Sunrise at 6:42:06 am

and sunset will be at 7:34:25 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 52 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:15 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 69.1°F.

The first low tide was at 2:36 am at 0.28 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:50 am at 4.63 feet

The next low tide at 2:27 pm at 3.3 feet

and the next final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight 7:58 pm at 5.92 feet

The Moon is currently 80.3% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

It will be a Full Moon and Total Lunar Eclipse in 5 days on Sunday the 7th of September of 2025 at 11:09 am

Today is....

Global Talent Acquisition Day

National Baby Back Ribs Day

National Skyscraper Day

National Welsh Rarebit Day

US Bowling League Day

Today is also....

Armed Forces Day (Republic of China)

V-J Day (People's Republic of China)

Feast of San Marino and the Republic, celebrates the foundation of the Republic of San Marino in 301.

Flag Day (Australia)

Independence Day, celebrates the second independence of Qatar from the United Kingdom in 1971.

Levy Mwanawasa Day (Zambia)

Merchant Navy Remembrance Day (Canada)

Merchant Navy Day (United Kingdom)

Tokehega Day (Tokelau, New Zealand)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1875 – Ferdinand Porsche, Austrian-German engineer and businessman, founded Porsche (died 1951)

1910 – Kitty Carlisle, American actress, singer, socialite, and game show panelist (died 2007)

1913 – Alan Ladd, American actor and producer (died 1964)

1915 – Memphis Slim, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 1988)

1932 – Eileen Brennan, American actress and singer (died 2013)

1934 – Freddie King, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1976)

1938 – Caryl Churchill, English-Canadian playwright

1940 – Eduardo Galeano, Uruguayan journalist and author (died 2015)

1942 – Al Jardine, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Valerie Perrine, American model and actress

1955 – Steve Jones, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1965 – Charlie Sheen, American actor and producer

1971 – Kiran Desai, Indian-American author

....and on this day in history....

301 – San Marino, one of the smallest nations in the world and the world's oldest republic still in existence, is founded by Saint Marinus.

1189 – Richard I of England (a.k.a. Richard "the Lionheart") is crowned at Westminster.

1838 – Future abolitionist Frederick Douglass escapes from slavery.

1935 – Sir Malcolm Campbell reaches a speed of 304.331 miles per hour on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, becoming the first person to drive an automobile over 300 mph.

1971 – Qatar becomes an independent state.

2016 – The U.S. and China, together responsible for 40% of the world's carbon emissions, both formally ratify the Paris global climate agreement.

