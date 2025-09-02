KALW Almanac - Tuesday September 2, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 2nd of September of 2025

September 2 is the 245th day of the year

120 days remain until the end of the year.

20 days remain until Autumnal Equinox

Sunrise at 6:41:16 am

and sunset will be tonight at 7:35:56 pm

Today we will have 12 hours and 54 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:36 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 69.1°F

The first low tide was at 1:47 am at 0.63 feet

The first high tide was at 9:20 am at 4.45 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:37 pm at 3.57 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:01 pm at 5.69 feet

The Moon is currently 71.4% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous

We'll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 7th of September of 2025 at 11:09 am

Total Lunar Eclipse

Today is....

Another Look Unlimited Day

Bison-ten Yell Day

Calendar Adjustment Day

National Blueberry Popsicle Day

National Grits for Breakfast Day

Pierce Your Ears Day

Spalding Baseball Day

Telephone Tuesday

Victory over Japan Day

World Coconut Day

Today is also...

Democracy Day in Tibet

Independence Day in Transnistria, a part of Moldova (unrecognized)

Independence Day in Artsakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh (unrecognized)

National Day, celebrates the independence of Vietnam from Japan and France in 1945

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1917 – Laurindo Almeida, Brazilian-American guitarist and composer (died 1995)

1917 – Cleveland Amory, American author and critic (died 1997)

1924 – Daniel arap Moi, Kenyan educator and politician, 2nd President of Kenya (died 2020)

1925 – Hugo Montenegro, American composer and conductor (died 1981)

1928 – Horace Silver, American pianist and composer (died 2014)

1931 – Clifford Jordan, American saxophonist (died 1993)

1946 – Billy Preston, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (died 2006)

1948 – Christa McAuliffe, American educator and astronaut (died 1986)

1953 – John Zorn, American saxophonist, composer, and producer

1957 – Tony Alva, American skateboarder and bass player

1964 – Keanu Reeves, Canadian actor, singer, and producer

1966 – Salma Hayek, Mexican-American actress, director, and producer

....and on this day in history....

1601 – 4th Spanish Armada makes landfall in Ireland at Kinsale.

1752 – Great Britain, along with its overseas possessions, adopts the Gregorian calendar.

1789 – The United States Department of the Treasury is founded.

1901 – Vice President of the United States Theodore Roosevelt utters the famous phrase, "Speak softly and carry a big stick" at the Minnesota State Fair.

1912 – Arthur Rose Eldred is awarded the first Eagle Scout award of the Boy Scouts of America.

1963 – CBS Evening News becomes U.S. network television's first half-hour weeknight news broadcast, when the show is lengthened from 15 to 30 minutes.

2008 – Google launches its Google Chrome web browser.

2010 – Israel-Palestinian conflict: the 2010 Israeli-Palestinian peace talks are launched by the United States.

2013 – The Eastern span replacement of the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge opens at 10:15 pm at a cost of $6.4 billion, after the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake damaged the old span.