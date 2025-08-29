KALW Almanac - Friday August 29, 2025

Today is Friday, the 29th of August of 2025

August 29 is the 241st day of the year

124 days remain until the end of the year

24 days until Autumnal Equinox

Sunrise at 6:37:53 am

and sunset will be at 7:41:53 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 4 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:09:53 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.2°F

The first high tide will be at 3:49 am at 4.04 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:48 am at 2.78 feet

The next high tide at 3:10 pm at 5.55 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at10:27 pm at 1.26 feet

The Moon is currently 34.1% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Saturday the 30th of August of 2025 at 11:25 pm

Today is....

"According to Hoyle" Day

Chop Suey Day

College Colors Day

Forgive Your Foe Friday

Individual Rights Day

International Day Against Nuclear Tests

Lemon Juice Day

More Herbs, Less Salt Day

National Sar-coi-dosis Awareness Day

National Sport Sampling Day

National Swiss Winegrowers Day

Potteries Bottle Oven Day

Today is also....

Miners' Day as well as

Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine

Municipal Police Day in Poland

National Sports Day in India

Slovak National Uprising Anniversary in Slovakia

Telugu Language Day in India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1632 – John Locke, English physician and philosopher (died 1704)

1809 – Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr., American physician and author (died 1894)

1876 – Charles F. Kettering, American engineer and businessman, founded Delco Electronics (died 1958)

1915 – Ingrid Bergman, Swedish actress (died 1982)

1920 – Charlie Parker, American saxophonist and composer (died 1955)

1923 – Richard Attenborough, English actor, director, and producer (died 2014)

1924 – Dinah Washington, American singer and pianist (died 1963)

1935 – Hugo Brandt Corstius, Dutch linguist and author (died 2014)

1936 – John McCain, American captain and politician (died 2018)[30]

1937 – James Florio, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 49th Governor of New Jersey (died 2022)

1938 – Elliott Gould, American actor and producer

1940 – James Brady, American politician and activist, 15th White House Press Secretary (died 2014)

1947 – Temple Grandin, American ethologist, academic, and author

1955 – Diamanda Galás, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1956 – Steve Yarbrough, American novelist and short story writer

1958 – Michael Jackson, American singer-songwriter, producer, dancer, and actor (died 2009)

1959 – Eddi Reader, Scottish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1967 – Neil Gorsuch, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

1968 – Meshell Ndegeocello, German-American singer-songwriter

....and on this day in history....

708 – Copper coins are minted in Japan for the first time (Traditional Japanese date: August 10, 708).

1786 – Shays' Rebellion, an armed uprising of Massachusetts farmers, begins in response to high debt and tax burdens.

1831 – Michael Faraday discovers electromagnetic induction.

1869 – The Mount Washington Cog Railway opens, making it the world's first mountain-climbing rack railway.

1911 – Ishi, considered the last Native American to make contact with European Americans, emerges from the wilderness of northeastern California.

1930 – The last 36 remaining inhabitants of St Kilda are voluntarily evacuated to other parts of Scotland.

1952 – American experimental composer John Cage's 4’33” premieres at Maverick Concert Hall, played by American pianist David Tudor.

1966 – The Beatles perform their last concert before paying fans at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

1970 – Chicano Moratorium against the Vietnam War, East Los Angeles, California. Police riot kills three people, including journalist Rubén Salazar.

1991 – Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union suspends all activities of the Soviet Communist Party.

1997 – Netflix is launched as an internet DVD rental service.

2005 – Hurricane Katrina devastates much of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, killing up to 1,836 people and causing $125 billion in damage.