KALW Almanac - Thursday August 28, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 28th of August of 2025,

August 28 is the 240th day of the year

125 days remain until the end of the year.

25 days until Autumn Equinox

Sunrise at 6:37:02 am

and sunset will be at 7:43:21 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 6 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:10:11 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.7°F.

The first high tide was at 2:41 am at 4.4 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:13 am at 2.2 feet

The next high tide at 2:35 pm at 5.59 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:27 pm at 1.3 feet

The Moon is currently 25% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 30th of August of 2025 at 11:25 pm

Today is....

Crackers Over The Keyboard Day

Dream Day Quest and Jubilee

International Cabernet Sauvignon Day

International Read Comics in Public Day

National Bow Tie Day

National Cherry Turnovers Day

National Power Rangers Day

National Thoughtful Day

Race Your Mouse Around the Icons Day

Radio Commercial Day

Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day

Red Wine Day

Thoughtful Thursday

Today is also....

National Grandparents Day (Mexico)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1749 – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, German novelist, poet, playwright, and diplomat (died 1832)

1774 – Elizabeth Ann Seton, American nun and saint, co-founded the Sisters of Charity Federation in the Vincentian-Setonian Tradition (died 1821)

1899 – Charles Boyer, French-American actor, singer, and producer (died 1978)

1903 – Bruno Bettelheim, Austrian-American psychologist and author (died 1990)

1908 – Roger Tory Peterson, American ornithologist and author (died 1996)

1913 – Richard Tucker, American tenor and actor (died 1975)

1915 – Tasha Tudor, American author and illustrator (died 2008)

1916 – C. Wright Mills American sociologist and author (died 1962)

1916 – Jack Vance, American author (died 2013)

1917 – Jack Kirby, American author and illustrator (died 1994)

1921 – Nancy Kulp, American actress and soldier (died 1991)

1924 – Peggy Ryan, American actress and dancer (died 2004)

1928 – Vilayat Khan, Indian sitar player and composer (died 2004)

1930 – Ben Gazzara, American actor (died 2012)

1952 – Rita Dove, American poet and essayist

1958 – Scott Hamilton, American figure skater

1965 – Shania Twain, Canadian singer-songwriter

1969 – Jack Black, American actor and comedian

1982 – LeAnn Rimes, American singer-songwriter and actress

2003 – Quvenzhané ("kwah-ven-zsa-nay,") Wallis, American actress

...and on this day in history....

1789 – William Herschel discovers a new moon of Saturn: Enceladus.

1830 – The Baltimore and Ohio Railroad's new Tom Thumb steam locomotive races a horse-drawn car, presaging steam's role in U.S. railroads.

1833 – The Slavery Abolition Act 1833 receives royal assent, making the purchase or ownership of slaves illegal in the British Empire with exceptions.

1845 – The first issue of Scientific American magazine is published.

1850 – Richard Wagner's Lohengrin premieres at the Staatskapelle Weimar.

1917 – Ten suffragists, members of the Silent Sentinels, are arrested while picketing the White House in favor of women's suffrage in the United States.

1937 – Toyota Motors becomes an independent company.

1955 – Black teenager Emmett Till is lynched in Mississippi for whistling at a white woman, galvanizing the nascent civil rights movement.

1963 – March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom: Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gives his I Have a Dream speech.

1968 – Police and protesters clash during 1968 Democratic National Convention protests as protesters chant "The whole world is watching".

1973 – Norrmalmstorg robbery: Stockholm police secure the surrenders of hostage-takers Jan-Erik Olsson and Clark Olofsson, defusing the Norrmalmstorg hostage crisis. The behaviours of the hostages later give rise to the term Stockholm syndrome.

1993 – NASA's Galileo probe performs a flyby of the asteroid 243 Ida. Astronomers later discover a moon, the first known asteroid moon, in pictures from the flyby and name it Dactyl.

1996 – Chicago Seven defendant David Dellinger, antiwar activist Bradford Lyttle, Civil Rights Movement historian Randy Kryn, and eight others are arrested by the Federal Protective Service while protesting in a demonstration at the Kluczynski Federal Building in downtown Chicago during that year's Democratic National Convention.