KALW Almanac - Tuesday August 26, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 26th of August of 2025,

August 26 is the 238th day of the year

127 days remain until the end of the year.

27 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:35:20 am

and sunset will be at 7:46:14 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 10 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:47 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 68°F

the first high tide will be at 12:49 am at 5.28 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:11 am at 0.98 feet

The next high tide at 1:40 pm at 5.58

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 7:49 pm at 1.46 feet

The Moon is currently 10.7% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent moon

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 30th of August of 2025 at 11:25 pm

Today is....

Make Your Own Luck Day

Musical Yoga Day

National Cherry Popsicle Day

National Dog Day

National Got Checked Day

National McChicken Day

National Toilet Paper Day

National WebMistress Day

Touch-A-Heart Tuesday

Women's Equality Day

Today is also....

Herero Day (Namibia)

Heroes' Day (Namibia)

Repentance Day (Papua New Guinea)

If today is your birthay, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1819 – Albert, Prince Consort of the United Kingdom (died 1861)

1880 – Guillaume Apollinaire, Italian-French author, poet, playwright, and critic (died 1918)

1898 – Peggy Guggenheim, American-Italian art collector and philanthropist (died 1979)

1910 – Mother Teresa, Albanian-Indian nun, missionary, Catholic saint, and Nobel Prize laureate (died 1997)

1914 – Julio Cortázar, Belgian-Argentinian author and translator (died 1984)

1935 – Geraldine Ferraro, American lawyer and politician (died 2011)

1946 – Valerie Simpson, American singer-songwriter

1949 – Leon Redbone, Canadian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (died 2019)

1952 – Will Shortz, American journalist and puzzle creator

1960 – Branford Marsalis, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader

1970 – Melissa McCarthy, American actress, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1980 – Macaulay Culkin, American actor

....and on this day in history....

1789 – The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen is approved by the National Constituent Assembly of France.

1791 – John Fitch is granted a United States patent for the steamboat.

1920 – The 19th amendment to United States Constitution, giving women the right to vote, is certified.