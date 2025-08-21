KALW Almanac - Thursday August 21, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 21st of August of 2025,

August 21 is the 233rd day of the year

132 days remain until the end of the year.

32 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:31:03 am

and sunset will be at 7:53:17 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 22 minutes of daily

The solar transit will be at 1:12:10 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.6°F.

the first low tide will be at 4:20 am at -0.65 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:11 am at 5.24 feet

The next low tide at 4:08 pm at 2.62 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:57 pm at 6.59 feet

The Moon is currently 3.5% visible

It's still a Waning Crescent

We'll have the New Moon tomorrow night at 11:06 pm

Today is....

National Brazilian Blowout Day

National Burger Day (UK)

National Hazy IPA Day

National Spumoni Day

National Sweet Tea Day

Poet's Day

Today is also....

Ninoy Aquino Day (Philippines)

Youth Day (Morocco)

World Senior Citizen's Day

If today is your birthday. Happy Birthday To You!

You get to blow out candles alongside....

1904 – Count Basie, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (died 1984)

1906 – Friz Freleng, American animator, director, and producer (died 1995)

1928 – Art Farmer, American trumpet player and composer (died 1999)

1929 – X. J. Kennedy, American poet, translator, anthologist,

1930 – Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon (died 2002)

1932 – Melvin Van Peebles, American actor, director, and screenwriter (died 2021)

1936 – Wilt Chamberlain, American basketball player and coach (died 1999)

1938 – Kenny Rogers, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor (died 2020)

1941 – Jackie DeShannon, American singer-songwriter

1943 – Jonathan Schell, American journalist and author (died 2014)

1944 – Peter Weir, Australian director, producer, and screenwriter

1952 – Joe Strummer, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2002)

1958 – Steve Case, American businessman, co-founder of America Online (AOL)

1986 – Usain Bolt, Jamaican sprinter

1988 – Kacey Musgraves, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

....and on this day in history....

1831 – Nat Turner leads black slaves and free blacks in a rebellion in Southampton County, Virginia, which will claim the lives of 55 to 65 whites and about twice that number of blacks.

1858 – The first of the Lincoln–Douglas debates is held in Ottawa, Illinois.

1878 – The American Bar Association is founded in Saratoga Springs, New York.

1879 – The locals of Knock, County Mayo, Ireland report their having seen an apparition of the Virgin Mary. The apparition is later named "Our Lady of Knock" and the spot transformed into a Catholic pilgrimage site.

1883 – An F5 tornado strikes Rochester, Minnesota, leading to the creation of the Mayo Clinic.

1888 – The first successful adding machine in the United States is patented by William Seward Burroughs.

1911 – The Mona Lisa is stolen by Vincenzo Peruggia, a Louvre employee.

1968 – James Anderson Jr. posthumously receives the first Medal of Honor to be awarded to an African American U.S. Marine.

1983 – Philippine opposition leader Benigno Aquino Jr. is assassinated at Manila International Airport (now renamed Ninoy Aquino International Airport in his honor).

1991 – Coup attempt against Mikhail Gorbachev collapses.

2017 – A solar eclipse traverses the continental United States

