KALW Almanac - Wednesday August 20, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 20th of August of 2025

August 20 is the 232nd day of the year

133 days remain until the end of the year.

33 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:30:12 am

and sunset will be at 7:54:39 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 24 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:25 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.4°F

The first low tide will be at 3:35 am at -0.6 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:33 am at 5.08 feet

The next low tide at 3:17 pm at 2.96 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:06 pm at 6.67 feet

The Moon is currently 8.3% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

It will be a New Moon in 2 days on Friday the 22nd of August of 2025 at 11:06 pm

Today is....

International Day of Medical Transporters

National Accessible Air Travel Day

National Bacon Lover's Day

National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day

National Hawaiian Pizza Day

National Lemonade Day

National Medical Dosimetrist's Day

National Radio Day

Virtual Worlds Day

Today is also....

Feast of Asmá’ (Baháʼí Faith)

Indian Akshay Urja Day (India)

Independence Restoration Day (Estonia), re-declaration of the independence of Estonia from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Meitei Language Day, also known as Manipuri Language Day, the day on which Meitei (Manipuri) was included in the scheduled languages' list and made one of the official languages of India.

Revolution of the King and the People (Morocco)

Saint Stephen's Day (Hungary)

World Mosquito Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1778 – Bernardo O'Higgins, Chilean general and politician, 2nd Supreme Director of Chile (died 1842)

1833 – Benjamin Harrison, American general, lawyer, and politician, 23rd President of the United States (died 1901)

1886 – Paul Tillich, German-American philosopher and theologian (died 1965)

1890 – H. P. Lovecraft, American short story writer, editor, novelist (died 1937)

1905 – Jack Teagarden, American singer-songwriter and trombonist (died 1964)

1934 – Sneaky Pete Kleinow, American country-rock pedal-steel guitarist and songwriter (died 2007)

1935 – Ron Paul, American captain, physician, and politician

1941 – Slobodan Milošević, Serbian lawyer and politician, 1st President of Serbia (died 2006)

1942 – Isaac Hayes, American singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor (died 2008)

1944 – Rajiv Gandhi, Indian lawyer and politician, 6th Prime Minister of India (died 1991)

1946 – Connie Chung, American journalist

1948 – Robert Plant, English singer-songwriter

1952 – John Hiatt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Al Roker, American news anchor, television personality, and author

1965 – KRS-One, American rapper and producer

1992 – Demi Lovato, American singer-songwriter and actress

....and on this day in history....

1858 – Charles Darwin first publishes his theory of evolution through natural selection in The Journal of the Proceedings of the Linnean Society of London, alongside Alfred Russel Wallace's same theory.

1882 – Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture debuts in Moscow, Russia.

1920 – The first commercial radio station, 8MK (now WWJ), begins operations in Detroit.

1920 – The National Football League is organized as the American Professional Football Conference in Canton, Ohio

1926 – Japan's public broadcasting company, Nippon Hōsō Kyōkai (NHK) is established.

1938 – Lou Gehrig hits his 23rd career grand slam, a record that stood for 75 years until it was broken by Alex Rodriguez.

1968 – Cold War: Warsaw Pact troops invade Czechoslovakia, crushing the Prague Spring. East German participation is limited to a few specialists due to memories of the recent war. Only Albania and Romania refuse to participate.

1977 – Voyager program: NASA launches the Voyager 2 spacecraft.

1991 – Dissolution of the Soviet Union, August Coup: More than 100,000 people rally outside the Soviet Union's parliament building protesting the coup aiming to depose President Mikhail Gorbachev.

1991 – Estonia, occupied by and incorporated into the Soviet Union in 1940, issues a decision on the re-establishment of independence on the basis of legal continuity of its pre-occupation statehood.

1992 – In India, Meitei language (officially known as Manipuri language) was included in the scheduled languages' list and made one of the official languages of the Indian Government.

1998 – The Supreme Court of Canada rules that Quebec cannot legally secede from Canada without the federal government's approval.

2020 – Joe Biden gives his acceptance speech virtually for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

