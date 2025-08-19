KALW Almanac - Tuesday August 19, 2025

Today is Tuesday the 19th of August of 2025

August 19 is the 231st day of the year

134 days remain until the end of the year.

34 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:29:20 am

and sunset will be at 7:56:01 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 26 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:40 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.9°F.

The first low tide will be at 2:43 am at -0.41 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:51 am at 4.86 feet

The next low tide at 2:18 pm at 3.25 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 8:08 pm at 6.64 feet

The Moon is currently 16% going on 15% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

It's also New Moon in 3 days Friday the 22nd of August of 2025 at 11:06 pm

Today is....

'Black Cow' Root Beer Float Day

International Bow Day

International Orangutan Day

International Talk Like Jar Jar Binks Day

National Aviation Day

National Hot and Spicy Food Day

National Potato Day

National Sandcastle and Sculpture Day

National Soft Ice Cream Day

World Humanitarian Day

World Photo Day

Today is also....

Afghan Independence Day, commemorates the Treaty of Rawalpindi in 1919, granting independence from Britain (Afghanistan)

August Revolution Commemoration Day (Vietnam)

Birthday of Crown Princess Mette-Marit (Norway)

Manuel Luis Quezón Day (Quezon City and other places in the Philippines named after Manuel L. Quezon)

National Aviation Day (United States)

World Humanitarian Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

232 – Marcus Aurelius Probus, Roman emperor (died 282)

1631 – John Dryden, English poet, literary critic and playwright (died 1700)

1870 – Bernard Baruch, American businessman and philanthropist (died 1965)

1871 – Orville Wright, American engineer and pilot, co-founded the Wright Company (died 1948)

1883 – Coco Chanel, French fashion designer, founded the Chanel Company (died 1971)

1885 – Grace Hutchins, American labor reformer and researcher (died 1969)

1902 – Ogden Nash, American poet (died 1971)

1906 – Philo Farnsworth, American inventor, invented the Fusor (died 1971)

1918 – Jimmy Rowles, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 1996)

1919 – Malcolm Forbes, American publisher and politician (died 1990)

1921 – Gene Roddenberry, American screenwriter and producer (died 1991)

1928 – Bernard Levin, English journalist, author, and broadcaster (died 2004)

1929 – Bill Foster, American basketball player and coach (died 2016)

1930 – Frank McCourt, American author and educator (died 2009)

1934 – Renée Richards, American tennis player and ophthalmologist

1935 – Bobby Richardson, American baseball player and coach

1939 – Ginger Baker, English drummer and songwriter (died 2019)

1940 – Johnny Nash, American singer-songwriter (died 2020)

1940 – Jill St. John, American model and actress

1946 – Bill Clinton, American lawyer and politician, 42nd President of the United States

1948 – Tipper Gore, American activist and author, former Second Lady of the United States

1952 – Jonathan Frakes, American actor and director

1959 – Ivan Neville, American singer-songwriter

1969 – Matthew Perry, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (died 2023)

...and on this day inhistory....

295 BC – The first temple to Venus, the Roman goddess of love, beauty and fertility, is dedicated by Quintus Fabius Maximus Gurges during the Third Samnite War.

1839 – The French government announces that Louis Daguerre's photographic process is a gift "free to the world".

1848 – California Gold Rush: The New York Herald breaks the news to the East Coast of the United States of the gold rush in California (although the rush started in January).

1934 – The first All-American Soap Box Derby is held in Dayton, Ohio.

1964 – Syncom 3, the first geostationary communication satellite, is launched. Two months later, it would enable live coverage of the 1964 Summer Olympics.

1989 – Several hundred East Germans cross the frontier between Hungary and Austria during the Pan-European Picnic, part of the events that began the process of the Fall of the Berlin Wall.

1991 – Dissolution of the Soviet Union: The August Coup begins when Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is placed under house arrest while on holiday in the town of Foros, Ukraine.

1999 – In Belgrade, Yugoslavia, tens of thousands of Serbians rally to demand the resignation of Federal Republic of Yugoslavia President Slobodan Milošević.

2004 – Google Inc. has its initial public offering on Nasdaq.

2017 – Tens of thousands of farmed non-native Atlantic salmon are accidentally released into the wild in Washington waters in the 2017 Cypress Island Atlantic salmon pen break.