KALW Almanac - Tuesday August 19, 2025
Today is Tuesday the 19th of August of 2025
August 19 is the 231st day of the year
134 days remain until the end of the year.
34 days until autumn begins
Sunrise at 6:29:20 am
and sunset will be at 7:56:01 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 26 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:12:40 pm
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.9°F.
The first low tide will be at 2:43 am at -0.41 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:51 am at 4.86 feet
The next low tide at 2:18 pm at 3.25 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 8:08 pm at 6.64 feet
The Moon is currently 16% going on 15% visible
It's a Waning Crescent
It's also New Moon in 3 days Friday the 22nd of August of 2025 at 11:06 pm
Today is....
'Black Cow' Root Beer Float Day
International Bow Day
International Orangutan Day
International Talk Like Jar Jar Binks Day
National Aviation Day
National Hot and Spicy Food Day
National Potato Day
National Sandcastle and Sculpture Day
National Soft Ice Cream Day
World Humanitarian Day
World Photo Day
Today is also....
Afghan Independence Day, commemorates the Treaty of Rawalpindi in 1919, granting independence from Britain (Afghanistan)
August Revolution Commemoration Day (Vietnam)
Birthday of Crown Princess Mette-Marit (Norway)
Manuel Luis Quezón Day (Quezon City and other places in the Philippines named after Manuel L. Quezon)
National Aviation Day (United States)
World Humanitarian Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
232 – Marcus Aurelius Probus, Roman emperor (died 282)
1631 – John Dryden, English poet, literary critic and playwright (died 1700)
1870 – Bernard Baruch, American businessman and philanthropist (died 1965)
1871 – Orville Wright, American engineer and pilot, co-founded the Wright Company (died 1948)
1883 – Coco Chanel, French fashion designer, founded the Chanel Company (died 1971)
1885 – Grace Hutchins, American labor reformer and researcher (died 1969)
1902 – Ogden Nash, American poet (died 1971)
1906 – Philo Farnsworth, American inventor, invented the Fusor (died 1971)
1918 – Jimmy Rowles, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 1996)
1919 – Malcolm Forbes, American publisher and politician (died 1990)
1921 – Gene Roddenberry, American screenwriter and producer (died 1991)
1928 – Bernard Levin, English journalist, author, and broadcaster (died 2004)
1929 – Bill Foster, American basketball player and coach (died 2016)
1930 – Frank McCourt, American author and educator (died 2009)
1934 – Renée Richards, American tennis player and ophthalmologist
1935 – Bobby Richardson, American baseball player and coach
1939 – Ginger Baker, English drummer and songwriter (died 2019)
1940 – Johnny Nash, American singer-songwriter (died 2020)
1940 – Jill St. John, American model and actress
1946 – Bill Clinton, American lawyer and politician, 42nd President of the United States
1948 – Tipper Gore, American activist and author, former Second Lady of the United States
1952 – Jonathan Frakes, American actor and director
1959 – Ivan Neville, American singer-songwriter
1969 – Matthew Perry, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (died 2023)
...and on this day inhistory....
295 BC – The first temple to Venus, the Roman goddess of love, beauty and fertility, is dedicated by Quintus Fabius Maximus Gurges during the Third Samnite War.
1839 – The French government announces that Louis Daguerre's photographic process is a gift "free to the world".
1848 – California Gold Rush: The New York Herald breaks the news to the East Coast of the United States of the gold rush in California (although the rush started in January).
1934 – The first All-American Soap Box Derby is held in Dayton, Ohio.
1964 – Syncom 3, the first geostationary communication satellite, is launched. Two months later, it would enable live coverage of the 1964 Summer Olympics.
1989 – Several hundred East Germans cross the frontier between Hungary and Austria during the Pan-European Picnic, part of the events that began the process of the Fall of the Berlin Wall.
1991 – Dissolution of the Soviet Union: The August Coup begins when Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is placed under house arrest while on holiday in the town of Foros, Ukraine.
1999 – In Belgrade, Yugoslavia, tens of thousands of Serbians rally to demand the resignation of Federal Republic of Yugoslavia President Slobodan Milošević.
2004 – Google Inc. has its initial public offering on Nasdaq.
2017 – Tens of thousands of farmed non-native Atlantic salmon are accidentally released into the wild in Washington waters in the 2017 Cypress Island Atlantic salmon pen break.