KALW Almanac - Wednesday August 13, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 13th of August of 2025,

August 13 is the 225th day of the year

140 days remain until the end of the year.

40 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:24:10 am

and sunset will be at 8:03:50 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:00 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.8°°F.

The first high tide was at 1:53 am at 5.28 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:00 am at 0.77 feet

The next high tide at 2:35 pm at 6.06 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:54 pm at 1.17 feet

The Moon is currently 78.8% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days Friday the 15th of August of 2025 at 10:12 pm

Today is....

International Left-Handers Day

National Filet Mignon Day

National Prosecco Day

World Calligraphy Day

Today is also....

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Central African Republic from France in 1960.

Women's Day, commemorates the enaction of Tunisian Code of Personal Status in 1956. (Tunisia)

World Organ Donation Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1818 – Lucy Stone, American abolitionist and suffragist (died 1893)

1860 – Annie Oakley, American target shooter (died 1926)

1895 – Bert Lahr, American actor (died 1967)

1899 – Alfred Hitchcock, English-American director and producer (died 1980)

1919 – George Shearing, English jazz pianist and bandleader (died 2011)

1921 – Jimmy McCracklin, American blues/R&B singer-songwriter and pianist (died 2012)

1926 – Fidel Castro, Cuban lawyer and politician, ex-President of Cuba (died 2016)

1928 – John Tidmarsh, English journalist and radio host (died 2019)

1929 – Pat Harrington, Jr., American actor (died 2016)

1930 – Don Ho, American singer and ukulele player (died 2007)

1933 – Joycelyn Elders, American admiral and physician, 15th Surgeon General of the United States

1935 – Alex de Renzy, American director and producer (died 2001)

1944 – Kevin Tighe, American actor

1946 – Janet Yellen, American economist, 78th United States secretary of the treasury

1948 – Kathleen Battle, American operatic soprano

1951 – Dan Fogelberg, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2007)

1952 – Dave Carter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2002)

1959 – Danny Bonaduce, American actor and wrestler

1963 – Valerie Plame, American CIA agent and author

1982 – Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Governor of Arkansas, American political consultant and press secretary

....and on this day in history....

1724 – Johann Sebastian Bach leads the first performance of Nimm von uns, Herr, du treuer Gott, BWV 101, a chorale cantata on a famous tune.[3]

1905 – Norwegians vote to end the union with Sweden.

1918 – Women enlist in the United States Marine Corps for the first time. Opha May Johnson is the first woman to enlist.

1961 – Cold War: East Germany closes the border between the eastern and western sectors of Berlin to thwart its inhabitants' attempts to escape to the West, and construction of the Berlin Wall is started. The day is known as Barbed Wire Sunday.

2020 – Israel–United Arab Emirates relations are formally established.

