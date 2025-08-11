KALW Almanac - Monday August 11, 2025

Today is Monday, the 11th of August of 2025,

August 11 is the 223rd day of the year

142 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise at 6:22:27 am

and sunset will be at 8:06:18 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:22 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66°F.

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:08 am at 6.19 feet

The first low tide is right about now at 6:48 am at -0.35 feet

The next high tide at 1:30 pm at 5.55 feet

and the final low tide at 7:02 pm at 1.86 feet

The Moon is currently 94.1% visible

Saturday was the Full Moon

It's now a waning gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Friday the 15th of August of 2025 at 10:12 pm

Today is....

Annual Medical Checkup Day

Ingersoll Day

National Panini Day

National Raspberry Bombe Day

National Raspberry Tart Day

Play in the Sand Day

Presidential Joke Day

Son and Daughter Day

Victory Day

Today is also....

Flag Day (Pakistan)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Chad from France in 1960.

Mountain Day (Japan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1920 – Mike Douglas, American singer and talk show host (died 2006)

1921 – Alex Haley, American historian and author (died 1992)

1925 – Arlene Dahl, American actress, businesswoman and writer (died 2021)

1933 – Jerry Falwell, American minister and television host (died 2007)

1943 – Pervez Musharraf, Pakistani general and politician, 10th President of Pakistan (died 2023)

1946 – Marilyn vos Savant, American journalist and author

1950 – Steve Wozniak, American computer scientist and programmer, co-founded Apple Inc.

1952 – Bob Mothersbaugh, American singer, guitarist, and producer

1953 – Hulk Hogan, American professional wrestler (died 2025)

1954 – Joe Jackson, English singer-songwriter and musician

1958 – Jah Wobble, English singer-songwriter and bass player

1965 – Viola Davis, American actress

1967 – Joe Rogan, American actor, comedian, and television host

1968 – Anna Gunn, American actress

1992 – Tomi Lahren, American conservative political commentator

....and on this day in history.....

3114 BC – The Mesoamerican Long Count calendar, used by several pre-Columbian Mesoamerican civilizations, notably the Maya, begins.

2492 BC – Traditional date of the defeat of Bel by Hayk, progenitor and founder of the Armenian nation.

1315 – The Great Famine of Europe becomes so dire that even the king of England has difficulties buying bread for himself and his entourage.

1929 – Babe Ruth becomes the first baseball player to hit 500 home runs in his career with a home run at League Park in Cleveland, Ohio.

1934 – The first civilian prisoners arrive at the Federal prison on Alcatraz Island.

1942 – Actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil receive a patent for a Frequency-hopping spread spectrum communication system that later became the basis for modern technologies in wireless telephones, two-way radio communications, and Wi-Fi.

1965 – The Watts Riots begin in Los Angeles, California.

1969 – The Apollo 11 astronauts are released from a three-week quarantine following their liftoff from the Moon.

1972 – Vietnam War: The last United States ground combat unit leaves South Vietnam.

1973 – At the 1520 Sedgwick Avenue apartment building in The Bronx, New York, DJ Kool Herc hosts a house party widely considered to mark the birthplace of hip hop culture and music. DJ Kool Herc demonstrates a new technique of beat juggling and Coke La Rock performs a new style of vocal performance called rapping.

1984 – "We begin bombing in five minutes": United States President Ronald Reagan, while running for re-election, jokes while preparing to make his weekly Saturday address on National Public Radio.

1991 – Nickelodeon's first line of "Nicktoons" (Doug, Rugrats & Ren & Stimpy) premiere on the channel.

1992 – The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota opens. At the time the largest shopping mall in the United States.

