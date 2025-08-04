KALW Almanac - Monday August 4, 2025

Today is Monday, the 4th of August of 2025,

August 4 is the 216th day of the year

149 days remain until the end of the year.

49 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:16:26 am

and sunset will be at 8:14:21 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 57 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:23 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.9°F

The first low tide was at 2:29 am at 0.51 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:55 am at 4.3 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:50 pm at 3.57 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:33 pm at 5.97 feet

The Moon is currently 77.1% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 9th of August of 2025 at 12:55 am

Today is....

Assistance Dog Day

Hooray for Kids Day

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

National White Wine Day

Single Working Women's Day

U.S. Coast Guard Day

Today is also....

Constitution Day (Cook Islands)

Matica slovenská Day (Slovakia)

Barack Obama Day in Illinois in the United States

2020 Beirut explosion commemoration day in Lebanon

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1821 – Louis Vuitton, French fashion designer, founded Louis Vuitton (died 1892)

1870 – Harry Lauder, Scottish actor and singer (died 1950)

1900 – Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother of the United Kingdom (died 2002)

1901 – Louis Armstrong, American trumpet player and singer (died 1971)

1912 – Raoul Wallenberg, Swedish architect and diplomat (died ~1947)

1952 – Moya Brennan, Irish singer-songwriter and harp player

1955 – Alberto Gonzales, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 80th United States Attorney General

1955 – Billy Bob Thornton, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1961 – Barack Obama, American lawyer and politician, 44th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate

1962 – Roger Clemens, American baseball player and actor

1983 – Greta Gerwig, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

....and on this day in history....

1789 – France: abolition of feudalism by the National Constituent Assembly.

1790 – A newly passed tariff act creates the Revenue Cutter Service (the forerunner of the United States Coast Guard).

1821 – The Saturday Evening Post is published for the first time as a weekly newspaper.

1977 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter signs legislation creating the United States Department of Energy.

1987 – The Federal Communications Commission rescinds the Fairness Doctrine which had required radio and television stations to give equal time to opposing views.