KALW Almanac - Thursday July 24, 2025
Today is Thursday, the 24th of July of 2025,
July 24 is the 205th day of the year
160 days remain until the end of the year.
60 days until autumn begins
Sunrise at 6:07:15 am
and sunset will be at 8:24:46 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 17 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:16:00 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.8°F.
The first low tide will be at 5:20 am at -1.2 feet
The first high tide will be at 12:11pm at 5.16 feet
The next low tide at 5:01 pm at 2.91 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:51 pm at 6.86 feet
There's Coastal Flood Advisory tonight
The Moon is currently 0.3% visible
It's been a Waning Crescent
We can call it a zero percent illuminated New Moon today at 12:11 pm
Today is....
National Intern Day
Amelia Earhart Day
Cousins Day
Earth Overshoot Day
Ecological Debt Day
National Drive-Thru Day
National Refreshment Day
National Shiraz Day
National Tell an Old Joke Day
National Tequila Day
National Thermal Engineer Day
Pioneer Day
Today is also....
Carnival of Awussu (Tunisia)
Children's Day (Vanuatu)
Pioneer Day (Utah)
Police Day (Poland)
Simón Bolívar Day (Ecuador, Venezuela, Colombia, and Bolivia)
Navy Day (Venezuela)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with...
1783 – Simón Bolívar, Venezuelan commander and politician, second President of Venezuela (died 1830)
1802 – Alexandre Dumas, French novelist and playwright (died 1870)
1860 – Princess Charlotte of Prussia (died 1919)
1860 – Alphonse Mucha, Czech painter and illustrator (died 1939)
1880 – Ernest Bloch, Swiss-American composer and educator (died 1959)
1897 – Amelia Earhart, American pilot and author (died 1937)
1900 – Zelda Fitzgerald, American author, visual artist and ballet dancer (died 1948)
1920 – Bella Abzug, American lawyer and politician (died 1998)
1935 – Pat Oliphant, Australian cartoonist
1936 – Ruth Buzzi, American actress and comedian (died 2025)
1946 – Gallagher, American comedian and actor (died 2022)
1951 – Lynda Carter, American actress
1952 – Gus Van Sant, American director, producer, and screenwriter
1957 – Pam Tillis, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress
1964 – Barry Bonds, American baseball player
1968 – Kristin Chenoweth, American actress and singer
1969 – Jennifer Lopez, American actress, singer, and dancer
1982 – Elisabeth Moss, American actress
....and on this day in history....
1935 – The Dust Bowl heat wave reaches its peak, sending temperatures to 109 °F (43 °C) in Chicago and 104 °F (40 °C) in Milwaukee.
1950 – Cape Canaveral Air Force Station begins operations with the launch of a Bumper rocket.
1959 – At the opening of the American National Exhibition in Moscow, U.S. vice president Richard Nixon and Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev have a "Kitchen Debate".
1967 – During an official state visit to Canada, French President Charles de Gaulle declares to a crowd of over 100,000 in Montreal: Vive le Québec libre! ("Long live free Quebec!"); the statement angered the Canadian government and many Anglophone Canadians.
1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11 splashes down safely in the Pacific Ocean.
1974 – Watergate scandal: The United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon did not have the authority to withhold subpoenaed White House tapes and they order him to surrender the tapes to the Watergate special prosecutor
2019 – Boris Johnson becomes Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after defeating Jeremy Hunt in a leadership contest, succeeding Theresa May.