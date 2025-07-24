KALW Almanac - Thursday July 24, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 24th of July of 2025,

July 24 is the 205th day of the year

160 days remain until the end of the year.

60 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:07:15 am

and sunset will be at 8:24:46 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 17 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:16:00 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.8°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:20 am at -1.2 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:11pm at 5.16 feet

The next low tide at 5:01 pm at 2.91 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:51 pm at 6.86 feet

There's Coastal Flood Advisory tonight

The Moon is currently 0.3% visible

It's been a Waning Crescent

We can call it a zero percent illuminated New Moon today at 12:11 pm

Today is....

National Intern Day

Amelia Earhart Day

Cousins Day

Earth Overshoot Day

Ecological Debt Day

National Drive-Thru Day

National Refreshment Day

National Shiraz Day

National Tell an Old Joke Day

National Tequila Day

National Thermal Engineer Day

Pioneer Day

Today is also....

Carnival of Awussu (Tunisia)

Children's Day (Vanuatu)

Pioneer Day (Utah)

Police Day (Poland)

Simón Bolívar Day (Ecuador, Venezuela, Colombia, and Bolivia)

Navy Day (Venezuela)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with...

1783 – Simón Bolívar, Venezuelan commander and politician, second President of Venezuela (died 1830)

1802 – Alexandre Dumas, French novelist and playwright (died 1870)

1860 – Princess Charlotte of Prussia (died 1919)

1860 – Alphonse Mucha, Czech painter and illustrator (died 1939)

1880 – Ernest Bloch, Swiss-American composer and educator (died 1959)

1897 – Amelia Earhart, American pilot and author (died 1937)

1900 – Zelda Fitzgerald, American author, visual artist and ballet dancer (died 1948)

1920 – Bella Abzug, American lawyer and politician (died 1998)

1935 – Pat Oliphant, Australian cartoonist

1936 – Ruth Buzzi, American actress and comedian (died 2025)

1946 – Gallagher, American comedian and actor (died 2022)

1951 – Lynda Carter, American actress

1952 – Gus Van Sant, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1957 – Pam Tillis, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1964 – Barry Bonds, American baseball player

1968 – Kristin Chenoweth, American actress and singer

1969 – Jennifer Lopez, American actress, singer, and dancer

1982 – Elisabeth Moss, American actress

....and on this day in history....

1935 – The Dust Bowl heat wave reaches its peak, sending temperatures to 109 °F (43 °C) in Chicago and 104 °F (40 °C) in Milwaukee.

1950 – Cape Canaveral Air Force Station begins operations with the launch of a Bumper rocket.

1959 – At the opening of the American National Exhibition in Moscow, U.S. vice president Richard Nixon and Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev have a "Kitchen Debate".

1967 – During an official state visit to Canada, French President Charles de Gaulle declares to a crowd of over 100,000 in Montreal: Vive le Québec libre! ("Long live free Quebec!"); the statement angered the Canadian government and many Anglophone Canadians.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11 splashes down safely in the Pacific Ocean.

1974 – Watergate scandal: The United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon did not have the authority to withhold subpoenaed White House tapes and they order him to surrender the tapes to the Watergate special prosecutor

2019 – Boris Johnson becomes Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after defeating Jeremy Hunt in a leadership contest, succeeding Theresa May.