KALW Almanac - Monday July 14, 2025

Today is Monday, the 14th of July of 2025,

July 14 is the 195th day of the year

170 days remain until the end of the year.

70 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 5:59:39 am

and sunset this evening will be at 8:31:29 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 31 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:34 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.2°F.

The first high tide was at 1:00 am at 5.87 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:55 am at -0.58 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 2:55 pm at 5.26 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 8:14 pm 2.53 feet

The Moon is currently 85.6% visible

It's a waning gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days Thursday the 17th of July of 2025 at 5:38 pm

Today is....

Bastille Day

Also known as Kat-tor-ze Zhoo-lee-yay

International Non-Binary People's Day

International Town Criers Day

National Grand Marnier Day

National Mac and Cheese Day

National Tape Measure Day

Pandemonium Day

Shark Awareness Day

National Nude Day

Today is also....

Republic Day (Iraq)

Victoria Day (Sweden). The birthday of Crown Princess Victoria is an official flag flying day in Sweden.

North Korean Defectors' Day (in South Korea)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

926 – Murakami, emperor of Japan (died 967)

1862 – Gustav Klimt, Austrian painter and illustrator (died 1918)

1894 – Dave Fleischer, American animator, director, and producer (died 1979)

1903 – Irving Stone, American author and educator (died 1989)

1910 – William Hanna, American animator, director, producer, and actor, co-founded Hanna-Barbera (died 2001)

1912 – Woody Guthrie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1967)

1913 – Gerald Ford, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 38th President of the United States (died 2006)

1918 – Ingmar Bergman, Swedish director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2007)

1918 – Arthur Laurents, American director, screenwriter, and playwright (died 2011)

1926 – Harry Dean Stanton, American actor, musician, and singer (died 2017)

1927 – John Chancellor, American journalist (died 1996)

1930 – Polly Bergen, American actress and singer (died 2014)

1932 – Rosey Grier, American football player and actor

1938 – Jerry Rubin, American activist, author, and businessman (died 1994)

1960 – Angélique Kidjo, Beninese singer-songwriter, activist and actress

1966 – Matthew Fox, American actor

....and on this day in history....

1769 – An expedition led by Gaspar de Portolá leaves its base in San Diego and sets out to find the Port of Monterey (now Monterey, California)

1771 – Foundation of the Mission San Antonio de Padua in modern California by the Franciscan friar Junípero Serra

1789 – Storming of the Bastille in Paris. This event escalates the widespread discontent into the French Revolution. Bastille Day is still celebrated annually in France.

1798 – The Sedition Act of 1798 becomes law in the United States making it a federal crime to write, publish, or utter false or malicious statements about the United States government.

1902 – Peruvian explorer and farmer Agustín Lizárraga discovers Machu Picchu, the "Lost City of the Incas".

1911 – Harry Atwood, an exhibition pilot for the Wright brothers, is greeted by President Taft after he lands his aeroplane on the South Lawn of the White House, having flown from Boston.

1943 – In Diamond, Missouri, the George Washington Carver National Monument becomes the first United States National Monument in honor of an African American.

1957 – Rawya Ateya takes her seat in the National Assembly of Egypt, thereby becoming the first female parliamentarian in the Arab world.

1960 – Jane Goodall arrives at the Gombe Stream Reserve in present-day Tanzania to begin her study of chimpanzees in the wild.

1983 – Mario Bros. is released in Japan, beginning the popular Super Mario Bros franchise.

2013 – Dedication of statue of Rachel Carson, a sculpture named for the environmentalist, in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

2015 – NASA's New Horizons probe performs the first flyby of Pluto, and thus completes the initial survey of the Solar System.

