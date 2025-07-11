KALW Almanac - Friday July 11, 2025

Today is Friday, the 11th of July of 2025,

July 11 is the 192nd day of the year

173 days remain until the end of the year.

73 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 5:57:36 am

and sunset will be at 8:32:56 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.9°F.

We will have 14 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:16 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:43 am at -0.91 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:18 pm at 4.8 feet

The next low tide at 5:45 pm at 3.22 feet

The final high tide of the day will be late tonight at 11:32 pm at 6.36 feet

The Moon is currently 99.4% visible

It's now a Waning Gibbous

Yesterday was the Full Moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moonin 6 days next Thursdy the 17th of July of 2025 at 5:38 pm

Today is....

All American Pet Photo Day

Bowdler's Day

Collector Car Appreciation Day

Free Slurpee Day

National Blueberry Muffin Day

National Cheer up the Lonely Day

National Mojito Day

National Rainier Cherries Day

National Swimming Pool Day

World Kebab Day

Today is also....

China National Maritime Day in China

Day of the Bandoneón in Argentina

Day of the Flemish Community of Belgium

Eleventh Night in Northern Ireland

National Day of Remembrance of the victims of the Genocide of the Citizens of the Polish Republic committed by Ukrainian Nationalists (observered in Poland, established by the 22 July 2016 resolution of Sejm in reference to the July 11, 1943 Volhynian Bloody Sunday)

Gospel Day in Kiribati

The first day of Naadam (July 11–15) in Mongolia

World Population Day

International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica, established by the U.N. in May 2024.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1274 – Robert the Bruce, Scottish king (died 1329)

1767 – John Quincy Adams, American lawyer and politician, 6th President of the United States (died 1848)

1904 – Niño Ricardo, Spanish guitarist and composer (died 1972)

1906 – Harry von Zell, American actor and announcer (died 1981)

1920 – Yul Brynner, Russian actor and dancer (died 1985)

1925 – Nicolai Gedda, Swedish operatic tenor (died 2017)

1927 – Herbert Blomstedt, Swedish conductor

1931 – Tab Hunter, American actor and singer (died 2018)

1953 – Leon Spinks, American boxer (died 2021)

1956 – Amitav Ghosh, Indian-American author and academic

1957 – Michael Rose, Jamaican singer-songwriter

1959 – Suzanne Vega, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1967 – Jhumpa Lahiri, Indian American novelist and short story writer

1975 – Lil' Kim, American rapper and producer

....and on this day in history....

1804 – A duel occurs in which the Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr mortally wounds former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton.

1836 – The Fly-fisher's Entomology is published by Alfred Ronalds. The book transformed the sport and went to many editions.

1848 – Waterloo railway station in London opens.

1889 – Tijuana, Mexico, is founded.

1893 – The first cultured pearl is obtained by Kōkichi Mikimoto.

1914 – Babe Ruth makes his debut in Major League Baseball.

1921 – Former president of the United States William Howard Taft is sworn in as 10th chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, becoming the only person ever to hold both offices.

1922 – The Hollywood Bowl opens.

1960 – France legislates for the independence of Dahomey (later Benin), Upper Volta (later Burkina Faso) and Niger.

1960 – To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee is first published, in the United States.

1962 – First transatlantic satellite television transmission.

1972 – The first game of the World Chess Championship 1972 between challenger Bobby Fischer and defending champion Boris Spassky starts.

1977 – Martin Luther King Jr. is posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

1979 – America's first space station, Skylab, is destroyed as it re-enters the Earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean.

2021 – Virgin Galactic launches its founder, Richard Branson, into space, the first company ever to do so.