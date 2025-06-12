KALW Almanac - Thursday June 12, 2025
Today is Thursday, 12th of June of 2025,
June 12 is the 163rd day of the year
202 days remain until the end of the year.
8 days until summer begins
Sunrise at 5:47:13 am
and sunset will be at 8:32:56 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:10:04 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.2°F
The first low tide will be at 6:27 am at -0.89 feet
The first high tide of the day will be at 1:50 pm at 4.55 feet
The next low tide will be this evening at 5:59 pm at 3.41 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:44 pm at 6.06 feet
Today is....
Loving Day
as it was on this day 1967 – The United States Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia declares all U.S. state laws that prohibit interracial marriage to be unconstitutional.
Crowded Nest Awareness Day
Ghost in the Machine Day
International Cachaça Day
International Falafel Day
Little League Girls Baseball Day
Magic Day
National Automotive Service Professionals Day
National Career Nursing Assistants' Day
National Jerky Day
National Peanut Butter Cookie Day
Red Rose Day
Superman Day
Also known as Man of Steel Day
Women Veterans Day
Today is also....
Chaco Armistice Day in Paraguay
Dia dos Namorados in Brazil
Helsinki Day in Finland
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of the Philippines from Spain in 1898.
June 12 Commemoration in Lagos State, Nigeria
Russia Day in Russia
World Day Against Child Labour
Children's Day in Haiti
If today is yur birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1890 – Egon Schiele, Austrian soldier and painter (died 1918)
1892 – Djuna Barnes, American novelist, journalist, and playwright (died 1982)
1897 – Anthony Eden, English soldier and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (died 1977)
1915 – David Rockefeller, American banker and businessman (died 2017)
1916 – Irwin Allen, American director and producer (died 1991)
1919 – Uta Hagen, German-American actress and educator (died 2004)
1920 – Dave Berg, American soldier and cartoonist (died 2002)
1924 – George H. W. Bush, American lieutenant and politician, 41st President of the United States (died 2018)
1929 – Anne Frank, German-Dutch diarist; victim of the Holocaust (died 1945)
1930 – Jim Nabors, American actor and singer (died 2017)
1931 – Trevanian, American author and scholar (died 2005)
1931 – Rona Jaffe, American novelist (died 2005)
1941 – Chick Corea, American pianist and composer (died 2021)
1941 – Roy Harper, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor
....and on this day in history....
1817 – The earliest form of bicycle, the dandy horse, is driven by Karl von Drais.
1898 – Philippine Declaration of Independence: General Emilio Aguinaldo declares the Philippines' independence from Spain.[14]
1939 – The Baseball Hall of Fame opens in Cooperstown, New York.
1942 – Anne Frank receives a diary for her thirteenth birthday.
1967 – The United States Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia declares all U.S. state laws that prohibit interracial marriage to be unconstitutional
1979 – Bryan Allen wins the second Kremer prize for a man-powered flight across the English Channel in the Gossamer Albatross.
1982 – A nuclear disarmament rally and concert is held in New York City.
1987 – Cold War: At the Brandenburg Gate, U.S. President Ronald Reagan publicly challenges Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall.
1990 – Russia Day: The parliament of the Russian Federation formally declares its sovereignty.
1991 – In modern Russia's first democratic election, Boris Yeltsin is elected as the President of Russia.
2018 – United States President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un of North Korea held the first meeting between leaders of their two countries in Singapore.