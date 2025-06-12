KALW Almanac - Thursday June 12, 2025

Today is Thursday, 12th of June of 2025,

June 12 is the 163rd day of the year

202 days remain until the end of the year.

8 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 5:47:13 am

and sunset will be at 8:32:56 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:04 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.2°F

The first low tide will be at 6:27 am at -0.89 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 1:50 pm at 4.55 feet

The next low tide will be this evening at 5:59 pm at 3.41 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:44 pm at 6.06 feet

Today is....

Loving Day

as it was on this day 1967 – The United States Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia declares all U.S. state laws that prohibit interracial marriage to be unconstitutional.

Crowded Nest Awareness Day

Ghost in the Machine Day

International Cachaça Day

International Falafel Day

Little League Girls Baseball Day

Magic Day

National Automotive Service Professionals Day

National Career Nursing Assistants' Day

National Jerky Day

National Peanut Butter Cookie Day

Red Rose Day

Superman Day

Also known as Man of Steel Day

Women Veterans Day

Today is also....

Chaco Armistice Day in Paraguay

Dia dos Namorados in Brazil

Helsinki Day in Finland

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of the Philippines from Spain in 1898.

June 12 Commemoration in Lagos State, Nigeria

Russia Day in Russia

World Day Against Child Labour

Children's Day in Haiti

If today is yur birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1890 – Egon Schiele, Austrian soldier and painter (died 1918)

1892 – Djuna Barnes, American novelist, journalist, and playwright (died 1982)

1897 – Anthony Eden, English soldier and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (died 1977)

1915 – David Rockefeller, American banker and businessman (died 2017)

1916 – Irwin Allen, American director and producer (died 1991)

1919 – Uta Hagen, German-American actress and educator (died 2004)

1920 – Dave Berg, American soldier and cartoonist (died 2002)

1924 – George H. W. Bush, American lieutenant and politician, 41st President of the United States (died 2018)

1929 – Anne Frank, German-Dutch diarist; victim of the Holocaust (died 1945)

1930 – Jim Nabors, American actor and singer (died 2017)

1931 – Trevanian, American author and scholar (died 2005)

1931 – Rona Jaffe, American novelist (died 2005)

1941 – Chick Corea, American pianist and composer (died 2021)

1941 – Roy Harper, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

....and on this day in history....

1817 – The earliest form of bicycle, the dandy horse, is driven by Karl von Drais.

1898 – Philippine Declaration of Independence: General Emilio Aguinaldo declares the Philippines' independence from Spain.[14]

1939 – The Baseball Hall of Fame opens in Cooperstown, New York.

1942 – Anne Frank receives a diary for her thirteenth birthday.

1967 – The United States Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia declares all U.S. state laws that prohibit interracial marriage to be unconstitutional

1979 – Bryan Allen wins the second Kremer prize for a man-powered flight across the English Channel in the Gossamer Albatross.

1982 – A nuclear disarmament rally and concert is held in New York City.

1987 – Cold War: At the Brandenburg Gate, U.S. President Ronald Reagan publicly challenges Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall.

1990 – Russia Day: The parliament of the Russian Federation formally declares its sovereignty.

1991 – In modern Russia's first democratic election, Boris Yeltsin is elected as the President of Russia.

2018 – United States President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un of North Korea held the first meeting between leaders of their two countries in Singapore.

