KALW Almanac - Thursday June 5, 2025

June 5 is the 156th day of the year

209 days remain until the end of the year.

15 days until summer begins

Today Thursday, 5th of June of 2025

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:48:03 am

and sunset will be at 8:29:30 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:46 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.2°F.

the first low tide was at 2:05 am at 1.18 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:51 am at 3.72 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:19 pm at 1.63 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:53 pm at 5.63 feet

The Moon is currently 72.1% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 6 days on Wednesday 11th of June of 2025 at 12:44 am

Today is....

Apple II Day

Festival of Popular Delusions Day

Hot Air Balloon Day

National Attitude Day

National Ketchup Day

National Moonshine Day

National Veggie Burger Day

Sausage Roll Day

Today is also....

Arbor Day (New Zealand)

Constitution Day (Denmark)

Father's Day (Denmark)

Indian Arrival Day (Suriname)

Liberation Day (Seychelles)

President's Day (Equatorial Guinea)

Reclamation Day (Azerbaijan)

World Day Against Speciesism

World Environment Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1850 – Pat Garrett, American sheriff (died 1908)

1868 – James Connolly, Scottish-born Irish rebel leader (died 1916)

1878 – Pancho Villa, Mexican general and politician, Governor of Chihuahua (died 1923)

1883 – John Maynard Keynes, English economist, philosopher, and academic (died 1946)

1898 – Federico García Lorca, Spanish poet, playwright, and director (died 1936)

1919 – Richard Scarry, American-Swiss author and illustrator (died 1994)

1924 – Art Donovan, American football player and radio host (died 2013)

1934 – Bill Moyers, American journalist, 13th White House Press Secretary

1937 – Hélène Cixous, French author, poet, and critic

1939 – Joe Clark, Canadian journalist and politician, 16th Prime Minister of Canada

1941 – Spalding Gray, American writer, actor, and monologist (died 2004)

1947 – Laurie Anderson, American singer-songwriter and violinist

1949 – Ken Follett, Welsh author

1951 – Suze Orman, American financial adviser, author, and television host

1964 – Rick Riordan, American author

1971 – Mark Wahlberg, American model, actor, producer, and rapper

1996 – William Lindner-Vance, American mathematician, game player, advocate and son of this announcer

....and on this day in history....

1851 – Harriet Beecher Stowe's anti-slavery serial, Uncle Tom's Cabin, or Life Among the Lowly, starts a ten-month run in the National Era abolitionist newspaper.

1883 – The first regularly scheduled Orient Express departs Paris.

1893 – The trial of Lizzie Borden for the murder of her father and step-mother begins in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

1916 – Louis Brandeis is sworn in as a Justice of the United States Supreme Court; he is the first American Jew to hold such a position.

1947 – Cold War: Marshall Plan: In a speech at Harvard University, the United States Secretary of State George Marshall calls for economic aid to war-torn Europe.

1956 – Elvis Presley introduces his new single, "Hound Dog", on The Milton Berle Show, scandalizing the audience with his suggestive hip movements.

1975 – The Suez Canal opens for the first time since the Six-Day War.

1975 – The United Kingdom holds its first country-wide referendum on membership of the European Economic Community (EEC).

1981 – The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that five people in Los Angeles, California, have a rare form of pneumonia seen only in patients with weakened immune systems, in what turns out to be the first recognized cases of AIDS.

1989 – The Tank Man halts the progress of a column of advancing tanks for over half an hour after the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.

2004 – Noël Mamère, Mayor of Bègles, celebrates marriage for two men for the first time in France.

2006 – Serbia declares independence from the State Union of Serbia and Montenegro.

2025 – The Nintendo Switch 2 video game console is released worldwide.

