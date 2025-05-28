KALW Almanac - Wednesday May 28, 2025

Today is Wednesday, 28th of May of 2025,

May 28 is the 148th day of the year

217 days remain until the end of the year.

23 days until summer begins

the sun rose in San Francisco at 5:51:18 am

and sunset will be at 8:23:39 pm.

We have 14 hours and 32 minutes of daylight Today

The solar transit will be at 1:07:28 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 59.9°F.

The first low tide was just now at 6:31 am at -1.87 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:45 pm at 4.93 feet

The next low tide will be at 6:11 pm at 3.02 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:01 am a t 3.02 feet

The Moon is currently 3.3% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We had a New Moon earlier this week

The next phase will be the First Quarter Moon on Monday 2nd of June of 2025 at 8:41 pm

Today is….

Amnesty International Day

Ascension of Bahá’u’lláh

International Hamburger Day

National Beef Burger Day

National Brisket Day

National Flip Flop Day

National Senior Health & Fitness Day

The Slugs Return From Capistrano Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day (Croatia)

Downfall of the Derg (Ethiopia)

Flag Day (Philippines)

Menstrual Hygiene Day

Republic Day (Nepal)

TDFR Republic Day, celebrates the declaration of independence of the First Republic of Armenia and the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic from the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic in 1918. (Azerbaijan and Armenia)

Youm-e-Takbir (Pakistan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…..

1779 – Thomas Moore, Irish poet and composer (died 1852)

1853 – Carl Larsson, Swedish painter and author (died 1919)

1884 – Edvard Beneš, Czech academic and politician, 2nd and 4th President of Czechoslovakia (died 1948)

1888 – Jim Thorpe, American decathlete, football player, and coach (died 1953)

1908 – Ian Fleming, English journalist and author, created James Bond (died 1964)

1910 – T-Bone Walker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1975)

1916 – Walker Percy, American novelist and essayist (died 1990)

1917 – Barry Commoner, American biologist, academic, and politician (died 2012)

1917 – "Papa" John Creach, American blues violinist (Hot Tuna; Jefferson Airplane), born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania (d. 1994)

1925 – Bülent Ecevit, Turkish journalist, scholar, and politician, 16th Prime Minister of Turkey (died 2006)

1925 – Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, German opera singer and conductor (died 2012)

1930 – Edward Seaga, American-Jamaican academic and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Jamaica (died 2019)

1936 – Betty Shabazz, American educator and activist (died 1997)

1939 – Maeve Binchy, Irish novelist (died 2012)

1944 – Rudy Giuliani, American lawyer and politician, 107th mayor of New York City

1944 – Gladys Knight, American singer-songwriter and actress

1945 – Patch Adams, American physician and author, founded the Gesundheit! Institute

1945 – John Fogerty, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1946 – William Shawcross, English journalist and author

1947 – Lynn Johnston, Canadian author and illustrator

1949 – Wendy O. Williams, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress (died 1998)

1956 – Jerry Douglas, American guitarist and producer

1968 – Kylie Minogue, Australian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1971 – Ekaterina Gordeeva, Russian figure skater and sportscaster

1971 – Marco Rubio, American lawyer and politician

1985 – Colbie Caillat, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

….and on this day in history…..

585 BC – A solar eclipse occurs, as predicted by the Greek philosopher and scientist Thales, while Alyattes is battling Cyaxares in the Battle of the Eclipse, leading to a truce. This is one of the cardinal dates from which other dates can be calculated. It is also the earliest event of which the precise date is known.

1892 – In San Francisco, John Muir organizes the Sierra Club.

1934 – Near Callander, Ontario, Canada, the Dionne quintuplets are born to Oliva and Elzire Dionne; they will be the first quintuplets to survive infancy.

1936 – Alan Turing submits On Computable Numbers for publication.

1961 – Peter Benenson's article The Forgotten Prisoners is published in several internationally read newspapers. This will later be thought of as the founding of the human rights organization Amnesty International.

1975 – Fifteen West African countries sign the Treaty of Lagos, creating the Economic Community of West African States.

1979 – Konstantinos Karamanlis signs the full treaty of the accession of Greece with the European Economic Community.

1987 – An 18-year-old West German pilot, Mathias Rust, evades Soviet Union air defences and lands a private plane in Red Square in Moscow, Russia.

1991 – The capital city of Addis Ababa falls to the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front, ending both the Derg regime in Ethiopia and the Ethiopian Civil War.

1996 – U.S. President Bill Clinton's former business partners in the Whitewater land deal, Jim McDougal and Susan McDougal, and the Governor of Arkansas, Jim Guy Tucker, are convicted of fraud.

1999 – In Milan, Italy, after 22 years of restoration work, Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece The Last Supper is put back on display.