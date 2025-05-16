KALW Almanac - Friday May 16, 2025

Today is Friday, the 16th of May of 2025,

May 16 is the 136th day of the year

229 days remain until the end of the year.

35 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 5:58:27 am

and sunset will be at 8:14:55 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 16 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:41 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 59.9°F.

The first high tide will be at 12:39 am at 5.64 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:01 am at -0.67 feet

The next high tide at 3:38 pm at 4.27 feet

and the final low tide will be this evening at 7:39 pm at 3.42 feet

The Moon is currently 86.9% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days Tuesday the 20th of May of 2025 at 4:59 am

Today is….

Biographer's Day

Endangered Species Day

International Day of Light

International Virtual Assistants Day

Lag B'omer

Also known as Scholar's Day

Love a Tree Day

NASCAR Day

National Barbecue Day

National Bike to Work Day

National Chartreuse Day

National Check Your Wipers Day (Latin America)

National Coquilles St. Jacques Day

National Defense Transportation Day

National Horse Rescue Day (Australia)

National Mimosa Day

National Piercing Day

National Pizza Party Day

National Sea Monkey Day

National Wear Purple for Peace Day

O. Henry Pun-off Day

Shades Day

Today is also….

Martyrs of Sudan (Episcopal Church (USA))

Mass Graves Day (Iraq)

National Day, declared by Salva Kiir Mayardit (South Sudan)

Teachers' Day (Malaysia)

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1801 – William H. Seward, American lawyer and politician, 24th United States Secretary of State (d. 1872)

1804 – Elizabeth Palmer Peabody, American educator who founded the first U.S. kindergarten (d. 1894)

1903 – Charles F. Brannock, American inventor and manufacturer (d. 1992)

1905 – Henry Fonda, American actor (d. 1982)

1906 – Margret Rey, German author and illustrator (d. 1996)

1912 – Studs Terkel, American historian and author (d. 2008)

1913 – Woody Herman, American singer, saxophonist, and clarinet player (d. 1987)

1919 – Liberace, American pianist and entertainer (d. 1987)

1928 – Billy Martin, American baseball player and coach (d. 1989)

1929 – Betty Carter, American singer-songwriter (d. 1998)

1929 – Adrienne Rich, American poet, essayist, and feminist (d. 2012)

1937 – Yvonne Craig, American ballet dancer and actress (d. 2015)

1944 – Billy Cobham, Panamanian-American drummer, composer, and bandleader

1944 – Danny Trejo, American actor

1946 – Robert Fripp, English guitarist, songwriter and producer

1951 – Jonathan Richman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Pierce Brosnan, Irish-American actor and producer

1955 – Olga Korbut, Soviet gymnast

1959 – Mare Winningham, American actress and singer-songwriter

1966 – Janet Jackson, American singer-songwriter actress

1969 – Tucker Carlson, American journalist, co-founded The Daily Caller

1973 – Tori Spelling, American actress, reality television personality, and author

1986 – Megan Fox, American actress

….and on this day in history….

1866 – The United States Congress establishes the nickel.

1868 – The United States Senate fails to convict President Andrew Johnson by one vote.

1888 – Nikola Tesla delivers a lecture describing the equipment which will allow efficient generation and use of alternating currents to transmit electric power over long distances.

1891 – The International Electrotechnical Exhibition opened in Frankfurt, Germany, featuring the world's first long-distance transmission of high-power, three-phase electric current (the most common form today).

1918 – The Sedition Act of 1918 is passed by the U.S. Congress, making criticism of the government during wartime an imprisonable offense. It will be repealed less than two years later.

1920 – In Rome, Pope Benedict XV canonizes Joan of Arc.

1925 – The first modern performance of Claudio Monteverdi's opera Il ritorno d'Ulisse in patria occurred in Paris.

1929 – In Hollywood, the first Academy Awards ceremony takes place.

1988 – A report by the Surgeon General of the United States C. Everett Koop states that the addictive properties of nicotine are similar to those of heroin and cocaine.

1991 – Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom addresses a joint session of the United States Congress. She is the first British monarch to address the U.S. Congress.

2005 – Kuwait permits women's suffrage in a 35–23 National Assembly vote.