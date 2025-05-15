KALW Almanac - Thursday May 15, 2025
Today is Thursday, the 15th of May of 2025,
May 15 is the 135th day of the year
230 days remain until the end of the year
36 days until summer begins
Sunrise at 5:59:16 am
and sunset will be at 8:14:03 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 14 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:06:39
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 59.4°F.
The first high tide will be at 12:50 am at 5.76 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:19 am at -0.69 feet
The next high tide at 2:48 pm at 4.29 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 7:28 pm at 3.34 feet
The moon is currently 92.8% visible
It’s a waning gibbous moon
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days Tuesday the 20th of May of 2025 at 4:59 am
Today is….
Global Accessibility Awareness Day
International Conscientious Objectors Day
International MPS Awareness Day
Also known as International Mucopolysaccharidoses Awareness Day
National Senior Fraud Awareness Day
National Tuberous Sclerosis Day
Relive Your Past By Listening to the First Music You Ever Bought No Matter What It Was No Excuses Day
Also known as Vascular Birthmark Foundation Day of Awareness
Today is also….
Constituent Assembly Day (Lithuania)
Independence Day (Paraguay), celebrates the independence of Paraguay from Spain in 1811. Celebrations for the anniversary of the independence begin on Flag Day, May 14.
International Conscientious Objectors Day
La Corsa dei Ceri begins on the eve of the feast day of Saint Ubaldo. (Gubbio, Italy)
Nakba Day (Palestinian communities)
Peace Officers Memorial Day (United States)
Teachers' Day (Colombia, Mexico, and South Korea)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1567 – Claudio Monteverdi, Italian priest and composer (d. 1643)
1817 – Debendranath Tagore, Indian philosopher and author (d. 1905)
1856 – L. Frank Baum, American novelist (d. 1919)
1890 – Katherine Anne Porter, American short story writer, novelist, and essayist (d. 1980)
1891 – Mikhail Bulgakov, Russian novelist and playwright (d. 1940)
1895 – Prescott Bush, American captain, banker, and politician (d. 1972)
1902 – Richard J. Daley, American lawyer and politician, 48th Mayor of Chicago (d. 1976)
1905 – Joseph Cotten, American actor (d. 1994)
1905 – Abraham Zapruder, American businessman and amateur photographer, filmed the Zapruder film (d. 1970)
1909 – James Mason, English actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1984)
1918 – Eddy Arnold, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2008)
1923 – Richard Avedon, American sailor and photographer (d. 2004)
1935 – Utah Phillips, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)
1936 – Anna Maria Alberghetti, Italian-American actress and singer
1936 – Ralph Steadman, English painter and illustrator
1937 – Madeleine Albright, Czech-American politician and diplomat, 64th United States Secretary of State (d. 2022)
1937 – Trini Lopez, American singer, guitarist, and actor (d. 2020)
1940 – Roger Ailes, American businessman (d. 2017)
1948 – Brian Eno, English singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer
1948 – Kathleen Sebelius, American politician, 44th Governor of Kansas
1953 – Mike Oldfield, English-Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1957 – Meg Gardiner, American-English author and academic
1967 – Madhuri Dixit, Indian actress
1974 – Ahmet Zappa, American musician and writer
….and on this day in history…..
1618 – Johannes Kepler confirms his previously rejected discovery of the third law of planetary motion (he first discovered it on March 8 but soon rejected the idea after some initial calculations were made).
1817 – Opening of the first private mental health hospital in the United States, the Asylum for the Relief of Persons Deprived of the Use of Their Reason (now Friends Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania).
1891 – Pope Leo XIII defends workers' rights and property rights in the encyclical Rerum novarum, the beginning of modern Catholic social teaching.
1905 – The city of Las Vegas is founded in Nevada, United States.
1911 – In Standard Oil Co. of New Jersey v. United States, the United States Supreme Court declares Standard Oil to be an "unreasonable" monopoly under the Sherman Antitrust Act and orders the company to be broken up.
1940 – Richard and Maurice McDonald open the first McDonald's restaurant.
1941 – First flight of the Gloster E.28/39 the first British and Allied jet aircraft.
1942 – In the United States, a bill creating the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) is signed into law.
1943 – Joseph Stalin dissolves the Comintern (or Third International).
1963 – Project Mercury: The launch of the final Mercury mission, Mercury-Atlas 9 with astronaut Gordon Cooper on board. He becomes the first American to spend more than a day in space, and the last American to go into space alone.
1970 – President Richard Nixon appoints Anna Mae Hays and Elizabeth P. Hoisington the first female United States Army generals.
1972 – The Ryukyu Islands, under U.S. military governance since its conquest in 1945, reverts to Japanese control.
1991 – Édith Cresson becomes France's first female Prime Minister.
2008 – California becomes the second U.S. state after Massachusetts in 2004 to legalize same-sex marriage after the state's own Supreme Court rules a previous ban unconstitutional.
2010 – Jessica Watson becomes the youngest person to sail, non-stop and unassisted around the world solo.