KALW Almanac - Thursday May 15, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 15th of May of 2025,

May 15 is the 135th day of the year

230 days remain until the end of the year

36 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 5:59:16 am

and sunset will be at 8:14:03 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 14 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:39

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 59.4°F.

The first high tide will be at 12:50 am at 5.76 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:19 am at -0.69 feet

The next high tide at 2:48 pm at 4.29 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 7:28 pm at 3.34 feet

The moon is currently 92.8% visible

It’s a waning gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days Tuesday the 20th of May of 2025 at 4:59 am

Today is….

Bring Flowers to Someone Day

Brown Bag It Thursday

Global Accessibility Awareness Day

HG Awareness Day

Hummus Day

International Conscientious Objectors Day

International Day of Families

International MPS Awareness Day

Also known as International Mucopolysaccharidoses Awareness Day

National Apéritif Day

National Chocolate Chip Day

National Notebook Day

National Safety Dose Day

National Senior Fraud Awareness Day

National Tuberous Sclerosis Day

Nylon Stockings Day

Peace Officers Memorial Day

Relive Your Past By Listening to the First Music You Ever Bought No Matter What It Was No Excuses Day

Straw Hat Day

VBF Day of Awareness

Also known as Vascular Birthmark Foundation Day of Awareness

Today is also….

Aoi Matsuri (Kyoto)

Army Day (Slovenia)

Constituent Assembly Day (Lithuania)

Mother's Day (Paraguay)

Independence Day (Paraguay), celebrates the independence of Paraguay from Spain in 1811. Celebrations for the anniversary of the independence begin on Flag Day, May 14.

La Corsa dei Ceri begins on the eve of the feast day of Saint Ubaldo. (Gubbio, Italy)

Nakba Day (Palestinian communities)

Republic Day (Lithuania)

Teachers' Day (Colombia, Mexico, and South Korea)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1567 – Claudio Monteverdi, Italian priest and composer (d. 1643)

1817 – Debendranath Tagore, Indian philosopher and author (d. 1905)

1856 – L. Frank Baum, American novelist (d. 1919)

1890 – Katherine Anne Porter, American short story writer, novelist, and essayist (d. 1980)

1891 – Mikhail Bulgakov, Russian novelist and playwright (d. 1940)

1895 – Prescott Bush, American captain, banker, and politician (d. 1972)

1902 – Richard J. Daley, American lawyer and politician, 48th Mayor of Chicago (d. 1976)

1905 – Joseph Cotten, American actor (d. 1994)

1905 – Abraham Zapruder, American businessman and amateur photographer, filmed the Zapruder film (d. 1970)

1909 – James Mason, English actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1984)

1918 – Eddy Arnold, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2008)

1923 – Richard Avedon, American sailor and photographer (d. 2004)

1935 – Utah Phillips, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)

1936 – Anna Maria Alberghetti, Italian-American actress and singer

1936 – Ralph Steadman, English painter and illustrator

1937 – Madeleine Albright, Czech-American politician and diplomat, 64th United States Secretary of State (d. 2022)

1937 – Trini Lopez, American singer, guitarist, and actor (d. 2020)

1940 – Roger Ailes, American businessman (d. 2017)

1948 – Brian Eno, English singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer

1948 – Kathleen Sebelius, American politician, 44th Governor of Kansas

1953 – Mike Oldfield, English-Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1957 – Meg Gardiner, American-English author and academic

1967 – Madhuri Dixit, Indian actress

1974 – Ahmet Zappa, American musician and writer

….and on this day in history…..

1618 – Johannes Kepler confirms his previously rejected discovery of the third law of planetary motion (he first discovered it on March 8 but soon rejected the idea after some initial calculations were made).

1817 – Opening of the first private mental health hospital in the United States, the Asylum for the Relief of Persons Deprived of the Use of Their Reason (now Friends Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania).

1891 – Pope Leo XIII defends workers' rights and property rights in the encyclical Rerum novarum, the beginning of modern Catholic social teaching.

1905 – The city of Las Vegas is founded in Nevada, United States.

1911 – In Standard Oil Co. of New Jersey v. United States, the United States Supreme Court declares Standard Oil to be an "unreasonable" monopoly under the Sherman Antitrust Act and orders the company to be broken up.

1940 – Richard and Maurice McDonald open the first McDonald's restaurant.

1941 – First flight of the Gloster E.28/39 the first British and Allied jet aircraft.

1942 – In the United States, a bill creating the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) is signed into law.

1943 – Joseph Stalin dissolves the Comintern (or Third International).

1963 – Project Mercury: The launch of the final Mercury mission, Mercury-Atlas 9 with astronaut Gordon Cooper on board. He becomes the first American to spend more than a day in space, and the last American to go into space alone.

1970 – President Richard Nixon appoints Anna Mae Hays and Elizabeth P. Hoisington the first female United States Army generals.

1972 – The Ryukyu Islands, under U.S. military governance since its conquest in 1945, reverts to Japanese control.

1991 – Édith Cresson becomes France's first female Prime Minister.

2008 – California becomes the second U.S. state after Massachusetts in 2004 to legalize same-sex marriage after the state's own Supreme Court rules a previous ban unconstitutional.

2010 – Jessica Watson becomes the youngest person to sail, non-stop and unassisted around the world solo.