Almanac - Monday May 5, 2025

Today Monday, 5th of May of 2025

May 5 is the 125th day of the year

240 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise at 6:08:44 am

and sunset will be at 8:05:11 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 56 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:57 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 59°F.

The first low tide was at 12:34 am at 2.55 feet

The first high tide will be at 5:38 am at 4.57 feet

The next low tide will be at 12:41 pm at 0.12 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 7:45 pm at 5.07 feet

The Moon is currently 59.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have the Full Moon in 7 days next Monday the 12th of May of 2025 at 9:56 am

Today is….

Cinco de Mayo

Also known as Anniversary of the Battle of Puebla

As it was on this day in 1862 –Troops led by Ignacio Zaragoza halt a French invasion in the Battle of Puebla in Mexico.

NATIONAL ASTRONAUT DAY

Great Lakes Awareness Day

Hug a Shed and Take a Selfie Day

International Midwives Day

Melanoma Monday

Also known as National Skin Self-Examination Day

Museum Lover's Day

Nail Day

National Cartoonists Day

National Hoagie Day

National Meeting Planners Appreciation Day

National Silence the Shame Day

Oyster Day

Revenge of the Fifth (see Star Wars Day)

Square Root Day

Today is also….

Children's Day (Japan, South Korea)

Constitution Day (Kyrgyzstan)

Europe Day (Council of Europe)

Feast of al-Khadr or Saint George (Palestinian)

Indian Arrival Day (Guyana)

Liberation Day (Denmark, Netherlands)

Lusophone Culture Day (Community of Portuguese Language Countries)

World Portuguese Language Day (International)

Martyrs' Day (Albania)

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day (Canada and United States)

Patriots' Victory Day (Ethiopia)

Senior Citizens Day (Palau)

Soviet Press Day (Soviet Union)

Tango no sekku (Japan)

Uyghur Doppa Cultural Festival (Doppa Day)

If today is your birthday, Feliz Cumpleanos A Ti! You share this special day with….

1813 – Søren Kierkegaard, Danish philosopher and author (d. 1855)

1818 – Karl Marx, German philosopher, sociologist, and journalist (d. 1883)

1864 – Nellie Bly, American journalist and author (d. 1922)

1882 – Sylvia Pankhurst, English women's suffrage movement leader and socialist activist (d. 1960)

1890 – Christopher Morley, American journalist and author (d. 1957)

1898 – Blind Willie McTell, American Piedmont blues singer and guitar player (d. 1959)

1903 – James Beard, American chef and author (d. 1985)

1915 – Alice Faye, American actress and singer (d. 1998)

1925 – Leo Ryan, American soldier, educator, and politician (d. 1978)

1932 – Stan Goldberg, American illustrator (d. 2014)

1936 – Sandy Baron, American actor and comedian (d. 2001)

1942 – Tammy Wynette, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1998)

1943 – Michael Palin, English actor and screenwriter

1988 – Adele, English singer-songwriter

….and on this day in history….

1809 – Mary Kies becomes the first woman awarded a U.S. patent, for a technique of weaving straw with silk and thread.

1821 – The first edition of The Manchester Guardian, now The Guardian, is published.

1862 – Cinco de Mayo: Troops led by Ignacio Zaragoza halt a French invasion in the Battle of Puebla in Mexico.

1866 – Memorial Day first celebrated in United States at Waterloo, New York.

1891 – The Music Hall in New York City (later known as Carnegie Hall) has its grand opening and first public performance, with Tchaikovsky as the guest conductor.

1904 – Pitching against the Philadelphia Athletics at the Huntington Avenue Grounds, Cy Young of the Boston Americans throws the first perfect game in the modern era of baseball.

1941 – Emperor Haile Selassie returns to Addis Ababa; the country commemorates the date as Liberation Day or Patriots' Victory Day.

1961 – Project Mercury: Alan Shepard becomes the first American to travel into outer space, on a sub-orbital flight.

1973 – Secretariat wins the 1973 Kentucky Derby in 1:59.4, an as-yet-unbeaten record.

2023 – The World Health Organization declares the end of the COVID-19 pandemic as a global health emergency.