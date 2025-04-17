Almanac - Thursday April 17, 2025
Today Thursday, 17th of April of 2025,
April 17 is the 107th day of the year
258 days remain until the end of the year
64 days until summer begins
Sunrise at 6:30:51 am
and sunset will be at 7:48:38 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 17 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:09:44 pm.
the first high tide was at 1:06 am at 5.49 feet
The first low tide will be at 8:21 am at -0.16 feet
The next high tide will be at 3:48 pm at 3.98 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:48 pm at 3.26 feet
The Moon is 82.8% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous moon
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 20th of April of 2025 at 6:36 pm
Today is….
College Student Grief Awareness Day
Ellis Island Family History Day
Get to Know Your Customers Day
International Ford Mustang Day
International Haiku Poetry Day
Today is also….
Evacuation Day (Syria), celebrates the recognition of the independence of Syria from France in 1946.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1837 – J. P. Morgan, American banker and financier, founded J.P. Morgan & Co. (d. 1913)
1882 – Artur Schnabel, Polish pianist and composer (d. 1951)
1897 – Thornton Wilder, American novelist and playwright (d. 1975)
1923 – Harry Reasoner, American soldier and journalist (d. 1991)
1928 – Cynthia Ozick, American short story writer, novelist, and essayist\
1934 – Don Kirshner, American songwriter and producer (d. 2011)
1948 – Jan Hammer, Czech pianist, composer, and producer
1957 – Afrika Bambaataa, American disc jockey
1957 – Nick Hornby, English novelist, essayist, lyricist, and screenwriter
1967 – Liz Phair, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1974 – Victoria Beckham, English singer and fashion designer
….and on this day in history….
1905 – The Supreme Court of the United States decides Lochner v. New York, which holds that the "right to free contract" is implicit in the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.
1907 – The Ellis Island immigration center processes 11,747 people, more than on any other day.
1961 – Bay of Pigs Invasion: A group of Cuban exiles financed and trained by the CIA lands at the Bay of Pigs in Cuba with the aim of ousting Fidel Castro.
1964 – Jerrie Mock completes the first around-the-world airplane flight by a woman. Her solo flight in the Spirit of Columbus, which took 29 1/2 days, took off and landed at the Port Columbus International Airport in Ohio.
1970 – Apollo program: The damaged Apollo 13 spacecraft returns to Earth safely.
1986 – An alleged state of war lasting 335 years between the Netherlands and the Isles of Scilly declared peace bringing an end to any hypothetical war that may have been legally considered to exist.
1998 – Space Shuttle Columbia is launched on STS-90, the final Spacelab mission.
2003 – Anneli Jäätteenmäki takes office as the first female prime minister of Finland.