Almanac - Thursday April 17, 2025

Today Thursday, 17th of April of 2025,

April 17 is the 107th day of the year

258 days remain until the end of the year

64 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:30:51 am

and sunset will be at 7:48:38 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 17 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:09:44 pm.

the first high tide was at 1:06 am at 5.49 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:21 am at -0.16 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:48 pm at 3.98 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:48 pm at 3.26 feet

The Moon is 82.8% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 20th of April of 2025 at 6:36 pm

Today is….

Bat Appreciation Day

Blah, Blah, Blah Day

College Student Grief Awareness Day

Ellis Island Family History Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day

International Ford Mustang Day

International Haiku Poetry Day

International Pizza Cake Day

Malbec World Day

Maundy Thursday

National Ask An Atheist Day

National Cheeseball Day

National Crawfish Day

National High Five Day

National Kickball Day

Nothing Like a Dame Day

Take Action for Libraries Day

Today is also….

Evacuation Day (Syria), celebrates the recognition of the independence of Syria from France in 1946.

FAO Day (Iraq)

Flag Day (American Samoa)

Malbec World Day

Women's Day (Gabon)

World Hemophilia Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1837 – J. P. Morgan, American banker and financier, founded J.P. Morgan & Co. (d. 1913)

1882 – Artur Schnabel, Polish pianist and composer (d. 1951)

1897 – Thornton Wilder, American novelist and playwright (d. 1975)

1923 – Harry Reasoner, American soldier and journalist (d. 1991)

1928 – Cynthia Ozick, American short story writer, novelist, and essayist\

1934 – Don Kirshner, American songwriter and producer (d. 2011)

1948 – Jan Hammer, Czech pianist, composer, and producer

1957 – Afrika Bambaataa, American disc jockey

1957 – Nick Hornby, English novelist, essayist, lyricist, and screenwriter

1967 – Liz Phair, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1974 – Victoria Beckham, English singer and fashion designer

….and on this day in history….

1905 – The Supreme Court of the United States decides Lochner v. New York, which holds that the "right to free contract" is implicit in the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1907 – The Ellis Island immigration center processes 11,747 people, more than on any other day.

1961 – Bay of Pigs Invasion: A group of Cuban exiles financed and trained by the CIA lands at the Bay of Pigs in Cuba with the aim of ousting Fidel Castro.

1964 – Jerrie Mock completes the first around-the-world airplane flight by a woman. Her solo flight in the Spirit of Columbus, which took 29 1/2 days, took off and landed at the Port Columbus International Airport in Ohio.

1970 – Apollo program: The damaged Apollo 13 spacecraft returns to Earth safely.

1986 – An alleged state of war lasting 335 years between the Netherlands and the Isles of Scilly declared peace bringing an end to any hypothetical war that may have been legally considered to exist.

1998 – Space Shuttle Columbia is launched on STS-90, the final Spacelab mission.

2003 – Anneli Jäätteenmäki takes office as the first female prime minister of Finland.