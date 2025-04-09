Almanac - Wednesday April 9, 2025
Today is Wednesday, the 9th of April of 2025,
April 9 is the 99th day of the year
266 days remain until the end of the year.
72 days until summer begins
Sunrise at 6:42:10 am
and sunset will be at 7:41:18 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 59 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:11:44 pm.
The first low tide was at 3:37 am at 1.46 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:17 am at 4.93 feet
The next low tide will be at 3:43 pm at 0.35 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:11 pm at 5.32 feet
The Moon is currently 89.2% visible
It is a Waxing Gibbous moon
We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 12th of April of 2025 at 5:22 pm
Today is….
National Cherish an Antique Day
National Chicken Little Awareness Day
National Chinese Almond Cookie Day
National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day
National Winston Churchill Day
Today is also….
Anniversary of the German Invasion of Denmark in Denmark
Baghdad Liberation Day in Iraqi Kurdistan
Day of National Unity in Georgia
Day of the Finnish Language in Finland
Day of Valor or Araw ng Kagitingan in The Philippines
Vimy Ridge Day in Canada
Valour Day for members of the Central Reserve Police Force of India
Feast of the Second Day of the Writing of the Book of the Law for the adherants to the philosophy of Thelema
Remembrance for Haakon Sigurdsson for The Troth
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1821 – Charles Baudelaire, French poet and critic (d. 1867)
1830 – Eadweard Muybridge, English photographer and cinematographer (d. 1904)
1895 – Mance Lipscomb, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)
1898 – Paul Robeson, American singer, actor, and activist (d. 1976)
1905 – J. William Fulbright, American lawyer and politician (d. 1995)
1906 – Antal Doráti, Hungarian-American conductor and composer (d. 1988)
1910 – Abraham A. Ribicoff, American lawyer and politician, 4th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (d. 1998)
1921 – Mary Jackson, African-American mathematician and aerospace engineer (d. 2005)
1926 – Hugh Hefner, American publisher, founded Playboy Enterprises (d. 2017)
1928 – Tom Lehrer, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and mathematician
1932 – Carl Perkins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1998)
1933 – Jean-Paul Belmondo, French actor and producer (d. 2021)
1937 – Marty Krofft, Canadian screenwriter and producer (d. 2023)
1939 – Michael Learned, American actress
1953 – Hal Ketchum, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)
1954 – Dennis Quaid, American actor
1963 – Joe Scarborough, American journalist, lawyer, and politician
1966 – Cynthia Nixon, American actress
1999 – Lil Nas X, American rapper
….and on this day in history…..
1860 – On his phonautograph machine, Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville makes the first known recording of an audible human voice.
1939 – African-American singer Marian Anderson gives a concert at the Lincoln Memorial after being denied the use of Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the American Revolution.
1947 – The Journey of Reconciliation, the first interracial Freedom Ride begins through the upper South in violation of Jim Crow laws. The riders wanted enforcement of the United States Supreme Court's 1946 Irene Morgan decision that banned racial segregation in interstate travel.