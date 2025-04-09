Almanac - Wednesday April 9, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 9th of April of 2025,

April 9 is the 99th day of the year

266 days remain until the end of the year.

72 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:42:10 am

and sunset will be at 7:41:18 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 59 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:11:44 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:37 am at 1.46 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:17 am at 4.93 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:43 pm at 0.35 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:11 pm at 5.32 feet

The Moon is currently 89.2% visible

It is a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 12th of April of 2025 at 5:22 pm

Today is….

NATIONAL LIBRARY OUTREACH DAY

Appomattox Day

Education and Sharing Day

International ASMR Day

International Day of Pink

Jenkins' Ear Day

National Cherish an Antique Day

National Chicken Little Awareness Day

National Chinese Almond Cookie Day

National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day

National Gin and Tonic Day

National Name Yourself Day

National Pimento Cheese Day

National Unicorn Day

National Winston Churchill Day

Today is also….

Anniversary of the German Invasion of Denmark in Denmark

Baghdad Liberation Day in Iraqi Kurdistan

Constitution Day in Kosovo

Day of National Unity in Georgia

Day of the Finnish Language in Finland

Day of Valor or Araw ng Kagitingan in The Philippines

Martyr's Day in Tunisia

Vimy Ridge Day in Canada

Valour Day for members of the Central Reserve Police Force of India

Feast of the Second Day of the Writing of the Book of the Law for the adherants to the philosophy of Thelema

Remembrance for Haakon Sigurdsson for The Troth

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1821 – Charles Baudelaire, French poet and critic (d. 1867)

1830 – Eadweard Muybridge, English photographer and cinematographer (d. 1904)

1895 – Mance Lipscomb, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1898 – Paul Robeson, American singer, actor, and activist (d. 1976)

1905 – J. William Fulbright, American lawyer and politician (d. 1995)

1906 – Antal Doráti, Hungarian-American conductor and composer (d. 1988)

1910 – Abraham A. Ribicoff, American lawyer and politician, 4th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (d. 1998)

1921 – Mary Jackson, African-American mathematician and aerospace engineer (d. 2005)

1926 – Hugh Hefner, American publisher, founded Playboy Enterprises (d. 2017)

1928 – Tom Lehrer, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and mathematician

1932 – Carl Perkins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1998)

1933 – Jean-Paul Belmondo, French actor and producer (d. 2021)

1937 – Marty Krofft, Canadian screenwriter and producer (d. 2023)

1939 – Michael Learned, American actress

1953 – Hal Ketchum, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)

1954 – Dennis Quaid, American actor

1963 – Joe Scarborough, American journalist, lawyer, and politician

1966 – Cynthia Nixon, American actress

1999 – Lil Nas X, American rapper

….and on this day in history…..

1860 – On his phonautograph machine, Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville makes the first known recording of an audible human voice.

1939 – African-American singer Marian Anderson gives a concert at the Lincoln Memorial after being denied the use of Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

1947 – The Journey of Reconciliation, the first interracial Freedom Ride begins through the upper South in violation of Jim Crow laws. The riders wanted enforcement of the United States Supreme Court's 1946 Irene Morgan decision that banned racial segregation in interstate travel.