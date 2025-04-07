Almanac - Monday April 7, 2025

Today is Monday, the 7th of April of 2025,

April 7 is the 97th day of the year

268 days remain until the end of the year.

74 days until summer begins

The sun is rising as of at 6:45:05 am

and sun will set this evening at 7:39:28 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 54 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:16 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 57°F.

The first low tide was at 1:55 am at 2.48 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:18 am at 5.03 feet

The next low tide at 2:22 pm at -0.05 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:13 pm at 5.07 feet

The Moon is currently 74.0% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We will have a Full Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 12th of April of 2025 at 5:22 pm

Today is….

Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Women's Equal Pay Day

Empowered Women Entrepreneurs Day

International Beaver Day

International Snailpapers Day

Metric System Day

National Beer Day

National Coffee Cake Day

National Fun Day

National Making The First Move Day

National No Housework Day

National Pet Health Insurance Day

Public Television Day

Sweet Potato Day

Today is also….

Flag Day (Slovenia)

Genocide Memorial Day (Rwanda)

International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Rwanda Genocide (United Nations)

Motherhood and Beauty Day (Armenia)

Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume Day (Tanzania)

Women's Day (Mozambique)

Veterans' Day (Belgium)

World Health Day

World Health Organization Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1770 – William Wordsworth, English poet (d. 1850)

1860 – Will Keith Kellogg, American businessman, founded the Kellogg Company (d. 1951)

1893 – Allen Dulles, American lawyer and diplomat, 5th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 1969)

1897 – Walter Winchell, American journalist and radio host (d. 1972)

1908 – Percy Faith, Canadian composer, conductor, and bandleader (d. 1976)

1915 – Billie Holiday, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1959)

1920 – Ravi Shankar, Indian-American sitar player and composer (d. 2012)

1922 – Mongo Santamaría, Cuban-American drummer (d. 2003)

1927 – Babatunde Olatunji, Nigerian-American drummer, educator, and activist (d. 2003)

1928 – James Garner, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 2014)

1931 – Daniel Ellsberg, American activist and author (d. 2023)

1933 – Wayne Rogers, American actor, investor, and producer (d. 2015)

1935 – Bobby Bare, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1935 – Hodding Carter III, American journalist and politician, Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs (d. 2023)

1938 – Jerry Brown, American lawyer and politician, 34th and 39th Governor of California

1938 – Freddie Hubbard, American trumpet player and composer (d. 2008)

1939 – Francis Ford Coppola, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1939 – David Frost, English journalist and game show host (d. 2013)

1948 – John Oates, American singer-songwriter guitarist, and producer

1951 – Janis Ian, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Jackie Chan, Hong Kong martial artist, actor, stuntman, director, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Russell Crowe, New Zealand-Australian actor

….and on this day in history….

1805 – German composer Ludwig van Beethoven premieres his Third Symphony, at the Theater an der Wien in Vienna.

1906 – Mount Vesuvius erupts and devastates Naples.

1922 – Teapot Dome scandal: United States Secretary of the Interior Albert B. Fall leases federal petroleum reserves to private oil companies on excessively generous terms.

1927 – AT&T engineer Herbert Ives transmits the first long-distance public television broadcast (from Washington, D.C., to New York City, displaying the image of Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover).

1933 – Prohibition in the United States is repealed for beer of no more than 3.2% alcohol by weight, eight months before the ratification of the Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution. (Now celebrated as National Beer Day in the United States.)

1940 – Booker T. Washington becomes the first African American to be depicted on a United States postage stamp.

1943 – The National Football League makes helmets mandatory.

1948 – The World Health Organization is established by the United Nations.

1954 – United States President Dwight D. Eisenhower gives his "domino theory" speech during a news conference.

1964 – IBM announces the System/360.

1969 – The Internet's symbolic birth date: Publication of RFC 1.

1976 – Member of Parliament and suspected spy John Stonehouse resigns from the Labour Party after being arrested for faking his own death.

1978 – Development of the neutron bomb is canceled by President Jimmy Carter.

1980 – During the Iran hostage crisis, the United States severs relations with Iran.

1988 – Soviet Defense Minister Dmitry Yazov orders the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan.

1990 – John Poindexter is convicted for his role in the Iran–Contra affair. In 1991 the convictions are reversed on appeal.

2001 – NASA launches the 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter.

2003 – Haitian president Jean-Bertrand Arisitde demands reparations of $21 billion from France for the Haiti Independence Debt.

2020 – COVID-19 pandemic: China ends its lockdown in Wuhan.

2022 – Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed for the Supreme Court of the United States, becoming the first black female justice.