Almanac - Friday April 4, 2025

Today is Friday, the 4th of April of 2025,

April 4 is the 94th day of the year

271 days remain until the end of the year.

77 days until summer begins

The sun is rising right now at 6:49:31 am

and sunset will be at 7:36:43 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:07 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 56.1°F

The first high tide was at 3:29 am at 5.77 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:08 am at -0.37 feet

The next high tide will be at 6:42 pm at 4.44 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:18 pm at 3.24 feet

The Moon is currently 43.5% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We can call it the First Quarter Moon today at 7:15 pm

Today is….

404 Day

Day of Silence

Hospital Admitting Clerks Day

Hug a Newsperson Day

International Carrot Day

International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action

Jeep 4x4 Day

National Cordon Bleu Day

National Vitamin C Day

National Walk to Work Day

Ramen Noodle Day

Student Government Day

Tell a Lie Day

Victims of Violence Wholly Day

Walk Around Things Day

World Rat Day

Today is also….

Children's Day (Hong Kong, Taiwan)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Senegal from France (1960).

Peace Day (Angola)

One of the possible days for Qingming Festival.

NATO Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1640 – Gaspar Sanz, Spanish guitarist, composer, and priest (d. 1710)

1792 – Thaddeus Stevens, American lawyer and politician (d. 1868)

1802 – Dorothea Dix, American nurse and activist (d. 1887

1895 – Arthur Murray, American dancer and educator (d. 1991)

1906 – John Cameron Swayze, American journalist (d. 1995)

1913 – Frances Langford, American actress and singer (d. 2005)

1913 – Muddy Waters, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1983)

1914 – Marguerite Duras, French novelist, screenwriter, and director (d. 1996)

1922 – Elmer Bernstein, American composer and conductor (d. 2004)

1928 – Maya Angelou, American memoirist and poet (d. 2014)

1932 – Clive Davis, American record producer, founded Arista Records and J Records

1932 – Richard Lugar, American lieutenant and politician, 44th Mayor of Indianapolis (d. 2019)

1932 – Anthony Perkins, American actor (d. 1992)

1939 – Hugh Masekela, South African trumpeter, flugelhornist, cornetist, composer, and singer (d. 2018)

1942 – Kitty Kelley, American journalist and biographer

1948 – Abdullah Öcalan, Turkish activist

1963 – Graham Norton, Irish actor and talk show host

1965 – Robert Downey Jr., American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1979 – Heath Ledger, Australian actor (d. 2008)

….and on this day in history….

1581 – Francis Drake is knighted by Queen Elizabeth I for completing a circumnavigation of the world.

1818 – The United States Congress, affirming the Second Continental Congress, adopts the flag of the United States with 13 red and white stripes and one star for each state (20 at that time).

1887 – Argonia, Kansas elects Susanna M. Salter as the first female mayor in the United States

1958 – The CND peace symbol is displayed in public for the first time in London.

1963 – Bye Bye Birdie, a musical romantic comedy film directed by George Sidney, was released.

1964 – The Beatles occupy the top five positions on the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart.

1967 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his "Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence" speech in New York City's Riverside Church.

1968 – Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated by James Earl Ray at a motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

1973 – The Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City are officially dedicated.

1975 – Microsoft is founded as a partnership between Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

1984 – President Ronald Reagan calls for an international ban on chemical weapons.

2002 – The MPLA government of Angola and UNITA rebels sign a peace treaty ending the Angolan Civil War.

2009 – France announces its return to full participation of its military forces within NATO.

2025 – The impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea in response to his declaration of martial law is unanimously upheld by the country's Constitutional Court, ending his presidency.