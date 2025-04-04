© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday April 4, 2025

By Kevin Vance
Published April 4, 2025 at 5:05 AM PDT
Today is Friday, the 4th of April of 2025,

April 4 is the 94th day of the year

271 days remain until the end of the year.

77 days until summer begins

The sun is rising right now at 6:49:31 am

and sunset will be at 7:36:43 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:07 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 56.1°F

The first high tide was at 3:29 am at 5.77 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:08 am at -0.37 feet

The next high tide will be at 6:42 pm at 4.44 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:18 pm at 3.24 feet

The Moon is currently 43.5% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We can call it the First Quarter Moon today at 7:15 pm

Today is….

404 Day

Day of Silence

Hospital Admitting Clerks Day

Hug a Newsperson Day

International Carrot Day

International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action

Jeep 4x4 Day

National Cordon Bleu Day

National Vitamin C Day

National Walk to Work Day

Ramen Noodle Day

Student Government Day

Tell a Lie Day

Victims of Violence Wholly Day

Walk Around Things Day

World Rat Day

Today is also….

Children's Day (Hong Kong, Taiwan)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Senegal from France (1960).

Peace Day (Angola)

One of the possible days for Qingming Festival.

NATO Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1640Gaspar Sanz, Spanish guitarist, composer, and priest (d. 1710)

1792Thaddeus Stevens, American lawyer and politician (d. 1868)

1802Dorothea Dix, American nurse and activist (d. 1887

1895Arthur Murray, American dancer and educator (d. 1991)

1906 – John Cameron Swayze, American journalist (d. 1995)

1913 – Frances Langford, American actress and singer (d. 2005)

1913 – Muddy Waters, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1983)

1914 – Marguerite Duras, French novelist, screenwriter, and director (d. 1996)

1922Elmer Bernstein, American composer and conductor (d. 2004)

1928Maya Angelou, American memoirist and poet (d. 2014)

1932Clive Davis, American record producer, founded Arista Records and J Records

1932 – Richard Lugar, American lieutenant and politician, 44th Mayor of Indianapolis (d. 2019)

1932 – Anthony Perkins, American actor (d. 1992)

1939 – Hugh Masekela, South African trumpeter, flugelhornist, cornetist, composer, and singer (d. 2018)

1942 – Kitty Kelley, American journalist and biographer

1948Abdullah Öcalan, Turkish activist

1963 – Graham Norton, Irish actor and talk show host

1965 – Robert Downey Jr., American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1979Heath Ledger, Australian actor (d. 2008)

….and on this day in history….

1581Francis Drake is knighted by Queen Elizabeth I for completing a circumnavigation of the world.

1818 – The United States Congress, affirming the Second Continental Congress, adopts the flag of the United States with 13 red and white stripes and one star for each state (20 at that time).

1887Argonia, Kansas elects Susanna M. Salter as the first female mayor in the United States

1958 – The CND peace symbol is displayed in public for the first time in London.

1963Bye Bye Birdie, a musical romantic comedy film directed by George Sidney, was released.

1964The Beatles occupy the top five positions on the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart.

1967Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his "Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence" speech in New York City's Riverside Church.

1968 – Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated by James Earl Ray at a motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

1973 – The Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City are officially dedicated.

1975Microsoft is founded as a partnership between Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

1984 – President Ronald Reagan calls for an international ban on chemical weapons.

2002 – The MPLA government of Angola and UNITA rebels sign a peace treaty ending the Angolan Civil War.

2009France announces its return to full participation of its military forces within NATO.

2025 – The impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea in response to his declaration of martial law is unanimously upheld by the country's Constitutional Court, ending his presidency.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
