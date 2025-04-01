Almanac - Tuesday April 1, 2025
Today is Tuesday, the 1st of April of 2025
April 1 is the 91st day of the year
274 days remain until the end of the year.
80 days until summer begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:54:00 am
and sunset will be at 7:33:59 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 39 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:13:59 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 57°F.
The first high tide will be at 12:55 am at 6.53 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:49 am at -0.95 feet
The next high tide at 2:40 pm at 4.68 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be the evening at 7:32 pm at 2.33 feet
The Moon is currently 13.4% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent moon
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days Friday the 4th of April of 2025 at 7:15 pm
Today is….
International Edible Book Festival
National Jump in Muddy Puddles Day
National Love for our Children Day
Poetry and the Creative Mind Day
SAAM Day of Action, or Sexual Assault Awareness Month Day of Action
Today is also….
Odisha Day in Odisha, India
Kha b-Nisan, the Assyrian New Year for the Assyrian people
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1815 – Otto von Bismarck, German lawyer and politician, 1st Chancellor of the German Empire (d. 1898)
1873 – Sergei Rachmaninoff, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1943)
1883 – Lon Chaney, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1930)
1885 – Wallace Beery, American actor (d. 1949)
1885 – Clementine Churchill, English wife of Winston Churchill (d. 1977)
1895 – Alberta Hunter, African-American singer-songwriter and nurse (d. 1984)
1901 – Whittaker Chambers, American journalist and spy (d. 1961)
1920 – Toshiro Mifune, Japanese actor (d. 1997)
1926 – Anne McCaffrey, American-Irish author (d. 2011)
1927 – Amos Milburn, American R&B singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1980)
1929 – Milan Kundera, Czech-French novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 2023)
1932 – Debbie Reynolds, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2016)
1934 – Vladimir Posner, French-American journalist and radio host
1939 – Ali MacGraw, American model and actress
1940 – Wangari Maathai, Kenyan environmentalist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2011)
1942 – Samuel R. Delany, American author and critic
1942 – Richard D. Wolff, American economist and academic
1949 – Gil Scott-Heron, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 2011)
1950 – Samuel Alito, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
1961 – Susan Boyle, Scottish singer
1965 – Jane Adams, American film, television, and stage actress
1973 – Rachel Maddow, American journalist and author
1982 – Taran Killam, American actor, voice artist, comedian, and writer
….and on this day in the history….
1970 – President Richard Nixon signs the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act into law.
1976 – Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak found Apple Computer, Inc.
1997 – Comet Hale–Bopp is seen passing at perihelion.
1999 – Nunavut is established as a Canadian territory carved out of the eastern part of the Northwest Territories.
2001 – Same-sex marriage becomes legal in the Netherlands, the first contemporary country to allow it.