Almanac - Tuesday April 1, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 1st of April of 2025

April 1 is the 91st day of the year

274 days remain until the end of the year.

80 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:54:00 am

and sunset will be at 7:33:59 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:59 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 57°F.

The first high tide will be at 12:55 am at 6.53 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:49 am at -0.95 feet

The next high tide at 2:40 pm at 4.68 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be the evening at 7:32 pm at 2.33 feet

The Moon is currently 13.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days Friday the 4th of April of 2025 at 7:15 pm

Today is….

April Fools' Day

Edible Book Day

Fossil Fools Day

International Edible Book Festival

International Fun at Work Day

National Soylent Green Day

National Tom Foolerys Day

St. Stupid's Day

Assyrian New Year

Boomer Bonus Day

International Tatting Day

Lupus Alert Day

National Atheist's Day

National Jump in Muddy Puddles Day

National Love for our Children Day

National One Cent Day

National Sourdough Bread Day

National Trombone Players Day

Poetry and the Creative Mind Day

Reading is Funny Day

SAAM Day of Action, or Sexual Assault Awareness Month Day of Action

Sorry Charlie Day

US Air Force Academy Day

Today is also….

Odisha Day in Odisha, India

Arbor Day in Tanzania

Civil Service Day in Thailand

Cyprus National Day in Cyprus

Kha b-Nisan, the Assyrian New Year for the Assyrian people

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1815 – Otto von Bismarck, German lawyer and politician, 1st Chancellor of the German Empire (d. 1898)

1873 – Sergei Rachmaninoff, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1943)

1883 – Lon Chaney, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1930)

1885 – Wallace Beery, American actor (d. 1949)

1885 – Clementine Churchill, English wife of Winston Churchill (d. 1977)

1895 – Alberta Hunter, African-American singer-songwriter and nurse (d. 1984)

1901 – Whittaker Chambers, American journalist and spy (d. 1961)

1920 – Toshiro Mifune, Japanese actor (d. 1997)

1926 – Anne McCaffrey, American-Irish author (d. 2011)

1927 – Amos Milburn, American R&B singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1980)

1929 – Milan Kundera, Czech-French novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 2023)

1932 – Debbie Reynolds, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2016)

1934 – Vladimir Posner, French-American journalist and radio host

1939 – Ali MacGraw, American model and actress

1940 – Wangari Maathai, Kenyan environmentalist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2011)

1942 – Samuel R. Delany, American author and critic

1942 – Richard D. Wolff, American economist and academic

1949 – Gil Scott-Heron, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 2011)

1950 – Samuel Alito, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

1961 – Susan Boyle, Scottish singer

1965 – Jane Adams, American film, television, and stage actress

1973 – Rachel Maddow, American journalist and author

1982 – Taran Killam, American actor, voice artist, comedian, and writer

….and on this day in the history….

1970 – President Richard Nixon signs the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act into law.

1976 – Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak found Apple Computer, Inc.

1997 – Comet Hale–Bopp is seen passing at perihelion.

1999 – Nunavut is established as a Canadian territory carved out of the eastern part of the Northwest Territories.

2001 – Same-sex marriage becomes legal in the Netherlands, the first contemporary country to allow it.

2004 – Google launches its Email service Gmail.