Almanac - Wednesday March 26, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 26th of March of 2025,

March 26 is the 85th day of the year;

280 days remain until the end of the year.

86 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 7:03:06 am

and sunset will be at 7:28:29 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 25 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:47 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 56.1°F.

the first low tide was at 3:03 am at 2.13 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:48 am at 5.64 feet

The next low tide at 3:33 pm at -0.46 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:13 pm 5.11 feet

TheMoon is 12% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon and a Partial Solar Eclipse in 3 days on Saturday the 29th of March of 2025 at 3:58 am

Birthdays in Women’s Herstory today include…

March 26, 1926 (d.1997) – Virginia (Toni) Carabillo, supported activism in behalf of women’s issues, active in National Organization for Women (1968-87), co-authored the Feminist Chronicles 1953-1993

March 26, 1930 – Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman U.S. Supreme Court Justice (1981)

March 26, 1940 – Nancy Pelosi, first woman Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives (2007-09), Democratic California representative from 1987 to present

Today is….

American Red Cross Giving Day

A Whole Day for Whole Grain

Legal Assistants Day

Manatee Appreciation Day

National Little Red Wagon Day

National Make Up Your Own Holiday Day

National Nougat Day

National Spinach Day

Purple Day

Solitude Day

Spinach Festival Day

World Math Day

Today is also....

Independence Day and National Day (Bangladesh), celebrates the declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Martyr's Day or Day of Democracy (Mali)

Prince Kūhiō Day (Hawaii, United States)

Synaxis of the Archangel Gabriel (Eastern Christianity)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1633 – Mary Beale, British artist (d. 1699)

1687 – Sophia Dorothea of Hanover, queen consort of Prussia (d. 1757)

1824 – Julie-Victoire Daubié, French journalist (d. 1874)

1850 – Edward Bellamy, American author, socialist, and utopian visionary (d. 1898)

1859 – A. E. Housman, English poet and scholar (d. 1936)

1873 – Dorothea Bleek, South African-German anthropologist and philologist (d. 1948)

1874 – Robert Frost, American poet and playwright (d. 1963)

1875 – Syngman Rhee, South Korean journalist and politician, 1st President of South Korea (d. 1965)

1876 – Kate Richards O'Hare, American Socialist Party activist and editor (d. 1948)

1881 – Guccio Gucci, Italian fashion designer, founded Gucci (d. 1953)

1888 – Elsa Brändström, Swedish nurse and philanthropist (d. 1948)

1894 – Viorica Ursuleac, Ukrainian-Romanian soprano and actress (d. 1985)

1900 – Angela Maria Autsch, German nun, died in Auschwitz helping Jewish prisoners (d. 1941)

1904 – Joseph Campbell, American mythologist and author (d. 1987)

1905 – André Cluytens, Belgian-French conductor and director (d. 1967)

1905 – Viktor Frankl, Austrian neurologist and psychiatrist (d. 1997)

1905 – Mona Williams, American novelist, short story writer and poet (d. 1991)

1911 – Tennessee Williams, American playwright, and poet (d. 1983)

1913 – Jacqueline de Romilly, Franco-Greek philologist, author, and scholar (d. 2010)

1913 – Paul Erdős, Hungarian-Polish mathematician and academic (d. 1996)

1914 – William Westmoreland, American general (d. 2005)

1916 – Sterling Hayden, American actor and author (d. 1986)

1917 – Rufus Thomas, American R&B singer-songwriter (d. 2001)

1923 – Bob Elliott, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 2016)

1925 – James Moody, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2010)

1929 – Edward Sorel, American illustrator and caricaturist

1930 – Gregory Corso, American poet (d. 2001)

1930 – Sandra Day O'Connor, American lawyer and jurist (d. 2023)

1931 – Leonard Nimoy, American actor (d. 2015)

1934 – Alan Arkin, American actor (d. 2023)

1937 – Barbara Jones, American sprinter

1940 – James Caan, American actor and singer (d. 2022)

1940 – Nancy Pelosi, American lawyer and politician, 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1941 – Richard Dawkins, Kenyan-English ethologist, biologist, and academic

1942 – Erica Jong, American novelist and poet

1943 – Bob Woodward, American journalist and author

1944 – Diana Ross, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1948 – Steven Tyler, American singer-songwriter and actor

1949 – Vicki Lawrence, American actress, comedian, talk show host, and singer

1950 – Teddy Pendergrass, American singer-songwriter (d. 2010)

1950 – Martin Short, Canadian-American actor, screenwriter, and producer

1953 – Elaine Chao, Taiwanese-American banker and politician, 24th United States Secretary of Labor

1953 – Tatyana Providokhina, Russian runner

1954 – Curtis Sliwa, American talk show host and activist, founded Guardian Angels

1954 – Dorothy Porter, Australian poet and playwright (d. 2008)

1957 – Fiona Bruce, Scottish lawyer and politician

1957 – Leeza Gibbons, American talk show host and television personality

1960 – Jennifer Grey, American actress and dancer

1964 – Maria Miller, English businessman and politician, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

1965 – Violeta Szekely, Romanian runner

1971 – Rennae Stubbs, Australian tennis player and sportscaster

1972 – Leslie Mann, American actress

1973 – Larry Page, American computer scientist and businessman, co-founder of Google

1974 – Irina Spîrlea, Romanian tennis player

1976 – Amy Smart, American actress and former model

1977 – Bianca Kajlich, American actress

1978 – Anastasia Kostaki, Greek basketball player

1979 – Nacho Novo, Spanish footballer

1979 – Ben Blair, New Zealand rugby union footballer

1979 – Hiromi Uehara, Japanese pianist and composer

1979 – Juliana Paes, Brazilian actress

1980 – Margaret Brennan, American journalist

1981 – Anaïs Mitchell, American singer-songwriter and playwright (Hadestown - 2019 Tony for Best Musical), born in Vermont

1983 – Floriana Lima, American actress

1984 – Sara Jean Underwood, American model, television host, and actress

1985 – Keira Knightley, English actress

1986 – Emma Laine, Finnish tennis player

1991 – Ramy Youssef, American actor and comedian

1992 – Nina Agdal, Danish model

1994 – Marcela Zacarías, Mexican tennis player

1996 – Kathryn Bernardo, Filipino actress

1998 – Satoko Miyahara, Japanese figure skater

2000 – Gefen Primo, Israeli judoka

2003 – Bhad Bhabie, American rapper and social media personality

2004 – Awra Briguela, Filipino actor and comedian

2005 – Ella Anderson, American actress

….also on this day in history…..

624 – First Eid al-Fitr celebration.

1169 – Saladin becomes the emir of Egypt.

1484 – William Caxton prints his translation of Aesop's Fables.

1812 – A political cartoon in the Boston-Gazette coins the term "gerrymander" to describe oddly shaped electoral districts designed to help incumbents win reelection.

1967 – Ten thousand people gather for one of many Central Park be-ins in New York City.

1971 – East Pakistan, then province of Pakistan, declares its independence from Pakistan to form Bangladesh; the Bangladesh's War of Independence begins.

1979 – Anwar al-Sadat, Menachem Begin and Jimmy Carter sign the Egypt–Israel peace treaty in Washington, D.C.

1982 – A groundbreaking ceremony for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is held in Washington, D.C.

2017 – Russia-wide anti-corruption protests in 99 cities. The Levada Center survey showed that 38% of surveyed Russians supported protests and that 67 percent held Putin personally responsible for high-level corruption.

2024 – The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses following a collision between the MV Dali container ship and one of the bridge's support pillars, killing 6 people.