Almanac - Wednesday March 26, 2025
Today is Wednesday, the 26th of March of 2025,
March 26 is the 85th day of the year;
280 days remain until the end of the year.
86 days until summer begins
Sunrise at 7:03:06 am
and sunset will be at 7:28:29 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 25 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:15:47 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 56.1°F.
the first low tide was at 3:03 am at 2.13 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:48 am at 5.64 feet
The next low tide at 3:33 pm at -0.46 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:13 pm 5.11 feet
TheMoon is 12% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent moon
We’ll have a New Moon and a Partial Solar Eclipse in 3 days on Saturday the 29th of March of 2025 at 3:58 am
Birthdays in Women’s Herstory today include…
March 26, 1926 (d.1997) – Virginia (Toni) Carabillo, supported activism in behalf of women’s issues, active in National Organization for Women (1968-87), co-authored the Feminist Chronicles 1953-1993
March 26, 1930 – Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman U.S. Supreme Court Justice (1981)
March 26, 1940 – Nancy Pelosi, first woman Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives (2007-09), Democratic California representative from 1987 to present
Today is….
National Make Up Your Own Holiday Day
Today is also....
Independence Day and National Day (Bangladesh), celebrates the declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971.
Martyr's Day or Day of Democracy (Mali)
Prince Kūhiō Day (Hawaii, United States)
Synaxis of the Archangel Gabriel (Eastern Christianity)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1633 – Mary Beale, British artist (d. 1699)
1687 – Sophia Dorothea of Hanover, queen consort of Prussia (d. 1757)
1824 – Julie-Victoire Daubié, French journalist (d. 1874)
1850 – Edward Bellamy, American author, socialist, and utopian visionary (d. 1898)
1859 – A. E. Housman, English poet and scholar (d. 1936)
1873 – Dorothea Bleek, South African-German anthropologist and philologist (d. 1948)
1874 – Robert Frost, American poet and playwright (d. 1963)
1875 – Syngman Rhee, South Korean journalist and politician, 1st President of South Korea (d. 1965)
1876 – Kate Richards O'Hare, American Socialist Party activist and editor (d. 1948)
1881 – Guccio Gucci, Italian fashion designer, founded Gucci (d. 1953)
1888 – Elsa Brändström, Swedish nurse and philanthropist (d. 1948)
1894 – Viorica Ursuleac, Ukrainian-Romanian soprano and actress (d. 1985)
1900 – Angela Maria Autsch, German nun, died in Auschwitz helping Jewish prisoners (d. 1941)
1904 – Joseph Campbell, American mythologist and author (d. 1987)
1905 – André Cluytens, Belgian-French conductor and director (d. 1967)
1905 – Viktor Frankl, Austrian neurologist and psychiatrist (d. 1997)
1905 – Mona Williams, American novelist, short story writer and poet (d. 1991)
1911 – Tennessee Williams, American playwright, and poet (d. 1983)
1913 – Jacqueline de Romilly, Franco-Greek philologist, author, and scholar (d. 2010)
1913 – Paul Erdős, Hungarian-Polish mathematician and academic (d. 1996)
1914 – William Westmoreland, American general (d. 2005)
1916 – Sterling Hayden, American actor and author (d. 1986)
1917 – Rufus Thomas, American R&B singer-songwriter (d. 2001)
1923 – Bob Elliott, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 2016)
1925 – James Moody, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2010)
1929 – Edward Sorel, American illustrator and caricaturist
1930 – Gregory Corso, American poet (d. 2001)
1930 – Sandra Day O'Connor, American lawyer and jurist (d. 2023)
1931 – Leonard Nimoy, American actor (d. 2015)
1934 – Alan Arkin, American actor (d. 2023)
1937 – Barbara Jones, American sprinter
1940 – James Caan, American actor and singer (d. 2022)
1940 – Nancy Pelosi, American lawyer and politician, 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
1941 – Richard Dawkins, Kenyan-English ethologist, biologist, and academic
1942 – Erica Jong, American novelist and poet
1943 – Bob Woodward, American journalist and author
1944 – Diana Ross, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
1948 – Steven Tyler, American singer-songwriter and actor
1949 – Vicki Lawrence, American actress, comedian, talk show host, and singer
1950 – Teddy Pendergrass, American singer-songwriter (d. 2010)
1950 – Martin Short, Canadian-American actor, screenwriter, and producer
1953 – Elaine Chao, Taiwanese-American banker and politician, 24th United States Secretary of Labor
1953 – Tatyana Providokhina, Russian runner
1954 – Curtis Sliwa, American talk show host and activist, founded Guardian Angels
1954 – Dorothy Porter, Australian poet and playwright (d. 2008)
1957 – Fiona Bruce, Scottish lawyer and politician
1957 – Leeza Gibbons, American talk show host and television personality
1960 – Jennifer Grey, American actress and dancer
1964 – Maria Miller, English businessman and politician, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
1965 – Violeta Szekely, Romanian runner
1971 – Rennae Stubbs, Australian tennis player and sportscaster
1972 – Leslie Mann, American actress
1973 – Larry Page, American computer scientist and businessman, co-founder of Google
1974 – Irina Spîrlea, Romanian tennis player
1976 – Amy Smart, American actress and former model
1977 – Bianca Kajlich, American actress
1978 – Anastasia Kostaki, Greek basketball player
1979 – Nacho Novo, Spanish footballer
1979 – Ben Blair, New Zealand rugby union footballer
1979 – Hiromi Uehara, Japanese pianist and composer
1979 – Juliana Paes, Brazilian actress
1980 – Margaret Brennan, American journalist
1981 – Anaïs Mitchell, American singer-songwriter and playwright (Hadestown - 2019 Tony for Best Musical), born in Vermont
1983 – Floriana Lima, American actress
1984 – Sara Jean Underwood, American model, television host, and actress
1985 – Keira Knightley, English actress
1986 – Emma Laine, Finnish tennis player
1991 – Ramy Youssef, American actor and comedian
1992 – Nina Agdal, Danish model
1994 – Marcela Zacarías, Mexican tennis player
1996 – Kathryn Bernardo, Filipino actress
1998 – Satoko Miyahara, Japanese figure skater
2000 – Gefen Primo, Israeli judoka
2003 – Bhad Bhabie, American rapper and social media personality
2004 – Awra Briguela, Filipino actor and comedian
2005 – Ella Anderson, American actress
….also on this day in history…..
624 – First Eid al-Fitr celebration.
1169 – Saladin becomes the emir of Egypt.
1484 – William Caxton prints his translation of Aesop's Fables.
1812 – A political cartoon in the Boston-Gazette coins the term "gerrymander" to describe oddly shaped electoral districts designed to help incumbents win reelection.
1967 – Ten thousand people gather for one of many Central Park be-ins in New York City.
1971 – East Pakistan, then province of Pakistan, declares its independence from Pakistan to form Bangladesh; the Bangladesh's War of Independence begins.
1979 – Anwar al-Sadat, Menachem Begin and Jimmy Carter sign the Egypt–Israel peace treaty in Washington, D.C.
1982 – A groundbreaking ceremony for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is held in Washington, D.C.
2017 – Russia-wide anti-corruption protests in 99 cities. The Levada Center survey showed that 38% of surveyed Russians supported protests and that 67 percent held Putin personally responsible for high-level corruption.
2024 – The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses following a collision between the MV Dali container ship and one of the bridge's support pillars, killing 6 people.