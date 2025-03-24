Today is National Chocolate Covered Raisins Day!
International Day for Achievers
National Chocolate Covered Raisins Day
Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice (Argentina)
International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims
National Tree Planting Day (Uganda)
1921 – The 1921 Women's Olympiad began in Monte Carlo, becoming the first international women's sports event.
March 24, 1826 (d.1898) – Matilda Joslyn Gage, suffragist, women’s rights and Native American rights activist, historian, founding member of the National Woman Suffrage Association
March 24, 1897 (d.1986) – Linda Chase, principal dancer, danced in American Ballet Theatre roles of Sleeping Beauty and Giselle (1937-38), performed with Anthony Tutor and Agnes De Mille, joined Ballet Theater in 1940 which became the American Ballet Theatre
March 24, 1912 (d.2012) – Dorothy Height, served over 40 years as President of the National Council of Negro Women
March 24, 1935 – Carol Kaye, one of the most prolific and widely heard bass guitarists, playing on an estimated 10,000 recordings in a career spanning over 50 years
1721 – Johann Sebastian Bach dedicated six concertos to Margrave Christian Ludwig of Brandenburg-Schwedt, now commonly called the Brandenburg Concertos, BWV 1046–1051.
1765 – Great Britain passes the Quartering Act, which requires the Thirteen Colonies to house British troops.
1829 – The Parliament of the United Kingdom passes the Roman Catholic Relief Act 1829, allowing Catholics to serve in Parliament.
1854 – President José Gregorio Monagas abolishes slavery in Venezuela.
1882 – Robert Koch announces the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium responsible for tuberculosis.
1980 – El Salvadorian Archbishop Óscar Romero is assassinated while celebrating Mass in San Salvador.
1989 – In Prince William Sound in Alaska, the Exxon Valdez spills 240,000 barrels (38,000 m3) of crude oil after running aground.
2018 – Students across the United States stage the March for Our Lives demanding gun control in response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
1628 – Sophie Amalie of Brunswick-Lüneburg (d. 1685
1834 – William Morris, English textile designer, poet, and author (d. 1896)
1855 – Andrew W. Mellon, American banker, financier, and diplomat, 49th United States Secretary of the Treasury (d. 1937)
1874 – Harry Houdini, Hungarian-American magician and actor (d. 1926) 1883 – Dorothy Campbell, Scottish-American golfer (d. 1945)
1887 – Roscoe Arbuckle, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1933)
1897 – Wilhelm Reich, Austrian-American psychotherapist and academic (d. 1957)
1901 – Ub Iwerks, American animator, director, and producer, co-created Mickey Mouse (d. 1971)
1902 – Thomas E. Dewey, American lawyer and politician, 47th Governor of New York (d. 1971)
1905 – Pura Santillan-Castrence, Filipino author and diplomat (d. 2007) 1909 – Clyde Barrow, American criminal (d. 1934)
1911 – Joseph Barbera, American animator, director, and producer, co-founded Hanna-Barbera (d. 2006)
1912 – Dorothy Height, American educator and activist (d. 2010)
1919 – Lawrence Ferlinghetti, American poet and publisher, co-founded City Lights Bookstore (d. 2021)
1920 – Mary Stolz, American author (d. 2006)
1922 – Onna White, Canadian dancer and choreographer (d. 2005)
1926 – Dario Fo, Italian playwright, actor, director, and composer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)
1930 – Steve McQueen, American actor and producer (d. 1980)
1933 – Lee Mendelson, American television producer (d. 2019)
1935 – Mary Berry, English writer, chef, author, and television presenter
1935 – Carol Kaye, American bass guitarist
1938 – David Irving, English historian and author
1946 – Kitty O'Neil, American stuntwoman (d. 2018)
1947 – Christine Gregoire, American lawyer and politician, 22nd Governor of Washington
1948 – Lee Oskar, Danish musician
1949 – Tabitha King, American author and poet
1949 – Nick Lowe, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer
1951 – Tommy Hilfiger, American fashion designer, founded the Tommy Hilfiger Corporation
1953 – Anita L. Allen, American lawyer, philosopher, and academic
1954 – Donna Pescow, American actress and director
1960 – Kelly Le Brock, English-American actress and model
1960 – Nena, German singer-songwriter and actress
1960 – Scott Pruett, American race car driver
1960 – Annabella Sciorra, American actress
1962 – Angèle Dubeau, Canadian violinist
1967 – Diann Roffe, American skier
1970 – Lauren Bowles, American actress
1970 – Lara Flynn Boyle, American actress
1970 – Sharon Corr, Irish singer-songwriter and violinist
1970 – Judith Draxler, Austrian swimmer
1970 – Erica Kennedy, American journalist and author (d. 2012
1971 – Tig Notaro, American comedian and actor
1971 – Megyn Price, American actress
1974 – Alyson Hannigan, American actress
1976 – Peyton Manning, American football player and entrepreneur
1977 – Olivia Burnette, American actress
1977 – Jessica Chastain, American actress
1984 – Lucy Wangui Kabuu, Kenyan runner
1987 – Yuma Asami, Japanese actress and singer
1991 – Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenian tennis player
1997 – Mina, Japanese singer and dancer
1998 – Ethel Cain, American singer-songwriter, record producer, and model
1999 – Katie Swan, English tennis player
2001 – Clara Burel, French tennis player