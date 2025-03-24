Today is National Chocolate Covered Raisins Day!

Today is Monday, the 24th of March of 2025

March 24 is the 83rd day of the year

282 days remain until the end of the year.

88 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:06:09 am

and sunset will be at 7:26:39 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 20 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:16:24 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 55.4°F

the first low tide was at 1:23 am at 3.21 feet

The first high tide was few minutes ago at 6:32 am at 5.25 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:08 pm at -0.17 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:18 pm at 4.51 feet

The Moon is currently 29.9% visible

Waning Crescent

We’ll have the New Moon and a Partial Solar Eclipse

in 5 days on Saturday the 29th of March of 2025 at 3:58 am

International Day for Achievers

National Cheesesteak Day

National Chocolate Covered Raisins Day

National Cocktail Day

Today is also….

Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice (Argentina)

International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims

National Tree Planting Day (Uganda)

World Tuberculosis Day

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

1921 – The 1921 Women's Olympiad began in Monte Carlo, becoming the first international women's sports event.

These figures in Women’s Herstory were born on this day….

March 24, 1826 (d.1898) – Matilda Joslyn Gage, suffragist, women’s rights and Native American rights activist, historian, founding member of the National Woman Suffrage Association

March 24, 1897 (d.1986) – Linda Chase, principal dancer, danced in American Ballet Theatre roles of Sleeping Beauty and Giselle (1937-38), performed with Anthony Tutor and Agnes De Mille, joined Ballet Theater in 1940 which became the American Ballet Theatre

March 24, 1912 (d.2012) – Dorothy Height, served over 40 years as President of the National Council of Negro Women

March 24, 1935 – Carol Kaye, one of the most prolific and widely heard bass guitarists, playing on an estimated 10,000 recordings in a career spanning over 50 years

Also on this day in history…

1721 – Johann Sebastian Bach dedicated six concertos to Margrave Christian Ludwig of Brandenburg-Schwedt, now commonly called the Brandenburg Concertos, BWV 1046–1051.

1765 – Great Britain passes the Quartering Act, which requires the Thirteen Colonies to house British troops.

1829 – The Parliament of the United Kingdom passes the Roman Catholic Relief Act 1829, allowing Catholics to serve in Parliament.

1854 – President José Gregorio Monagas abolishes slavery in Venezuela.

1882 – Robert Koch announces the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium responsible for tuberculosis.

1980 – El Salvadorian Archbishop Óscar Romero is assassinated while celebrating Mass in San Salvador.

1989 – In Prince William Sound in Alaska, the Exxon Valdez spills 240,000 barrels (38,000 m3) of crude oil after running aground.

2018 – Students across the United States stage the March for Our Lives demanding gun control in response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

….and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1628 – Sophie Amalie of Brunswick-Lüneburg (d. 1685

1834 – William Morris, English textile designer, poet, and author (d. 1896)

1855 – Andrew W. Mellon, American banker, financier, and diplomat, 49th United States Secretary of the Treasury (d. 1937)

1874 – Harry Houdini, Hungarian-American magician and actor (d. 1926) 1883 – Dorothy Campbell, Scottish-American golfer (d. 1945)

1887 – Roscoe Arbuckle, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1933)

1897 – Wilhelm Reich, Austrian-American psychotherapist and academic (d. 1957)

1901 – Ub Iwerks, American animator, director, and producer, co-created Mickey Mouse (d. 1971)

1902 – Thomas E. Dewey, American lawyer and politician, 47th Governor of New York (d. 1971)

1905 – Pura Santillan-Castrence, Filipino author and diplomat (d. 2007) 1909 – Clyde Barrow, American criminal (d. 1934)

1911 – Joseph Barbera, American animator, director, and producer, co-founded Hanna-Barbera (d. 2006)

1912 – Dorothy Height, American educator and activist (d. 2010)

1919 – Lawrence Ferlinghetti, American poet and publisher, co-founded City Lights Bookstore (d. 2021)

1920 – Mary Stolz, American author (d. 2006)

1922 – Onna White, Canadian dancer and choreographer (d. 2005)

1926 – Dario Fo, Italian playwright, actor, director, and composer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)

1930 – Steve McQueen, American actor and producer (d. 1980)

1933 – Lee Mendelson, American television producer (d. 2019)

1935 – Mary Berry, English writer, chef, author, and television presenter

1935 – Carol Kaye, American bass guitarist

1938 – David Irving, English historian and author

1946 – Kitty O'Neil, American stuntwoman (d. 2018)

1947 – Christine Gregoire, American lawyer and politician, 22nd Governor of Washington

1948 – Lee Oskar, Danish musician

1949 – Tabitha King, American author and poet

1949 – Nick Lowe, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer

1951 – Tommy Hilfiger, American fashion designer, founded the Tommy Hilfiger Corporation

1953 – Anita L. Allen, American lawyer, philosopher, and academic

1954 – Donna Pescow, American actress and director

1960 – Kelly Le Brock, English-American actress and model

1960 – Nena, German singer-songwriter and actress

1960 – Scott Pruett, American race car driver

1960 – Annabella Sciorra, American actress

1962 – Angèle Dubeau, Canadian violinist

1967 – Diann Roffe, American skier

1970 – Lauren Bowles, American actress

1970 – Lara Flynn Boyle, American actress

1970 – Sharon Corr, Irish singer-songwriter and violinist

1970 – Judith Draxler, Austrian swimmer

1970 – Erica Kennedy, American journalist and author (d. 2012

1971 – Tig Notaro, American comedian and actor

1971 – Megyn Price, American actress

1974 – Alyson Hannigan, American actress

1976 – Peyton Manning, American football player and entrepreneur

1977 – Olivia Burnette, American actress

1977 – Jessica Chastain, American actress

1984 – Lucy Wangui Kabuu, Kenyan runner

1987 – Yuma Asami, Japanese actress and singer

1991 – Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenian tennis player

1997 – Mina, Japanese singer and dancer

1998 – Ethel Cain, American singer-songwriter, record producer, and model

1999 – Katie Swan, English tennis player

2001 – Clara Burel, French tennis player