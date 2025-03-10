Almanac - Monday March 10, 2025
Today is Monday, the 10th of March of 2025,
March 10 is the 69th day of the year
296 days remain until the end of the year.
10 days until spring begins
Daylight Savings Time began early yesterday morning
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:27:19 am
and sunset will be at 7:13:33 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 46 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:20:26 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54°F.
The first low tide was at 2:57 am at 2.63 feet
The first high tide will be later this morning at 8:33 am at 5.77 feet
The next low tide will be this afternoon at 3:43 pm at -0.41 feet
and the final high tide will be tonight at 10:30 pm at 5.1 feet
The Moon is 86.4% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon
We’ll have a Full Moon as well as a Total Lunar Eclipse
in 4 days On Thursday the 13th of March of 2025 at 11:55 pm
On this day in Women’s Herstory
In 1919, 3,500 people welcomed suffragists who had been imprisoned for peacefully picketing the White House fence on March 10
1979 – 1979 International Women's Day protests in Tehran: Protestor involvement peaks with 15,000 Iranian women and girls performing a three‐hour-long sit‐in at the Courthouse of Tehran.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
Harriet Tubman Day (she passed away on this day in 1913)
National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
Hallie Quinn Brown was an African American born free on March 10, 1845. She became an acclaimed elocutionist, educator, author and political activist who lived an extraordinary life of service and commitment as she fought for the rights of African American people and especially African American women. She is frequently credited as being one of the most remarkable Black leaders, especially notable during the onerous period of Reconstruction.
Today is….
Festival of Life in the Cracks Day
Histotechnology Professionals Day
International Day of Awesomeness
National Blueberry Popover Day
National Workplace Napping Day
Today is also….
Holocaust Remembrance Day (Bulgaria)
Men's Day (Poland)
Tibetan Uprising Day (Tibetan independence movement)
1596 – Princess Maria Elizabeth of Sweden, daughter of King Charles IX of Sweden (d. 1618)
1843 – Evelyn Abbott, English classical scholar (d. 1901)
1844 – Marie Euphrosyne Spartali, British Pre-Raphaelite painter (d. 1927)
1867 – Lillian Wald, American nurse, humanitarian, and author, founded the Henry Street Settlement (d. 1940)
1876 – Anna Hyatt Huntington, American sculptor (d. 1973)
1900 – Violet Brown, Jamaican supercentenarian, oldest Jamaican ever (d. 2017)
1903 – Bix Beiderbecke, American cornet player, pianist, and composer (d. 1931)
1903 – Clare Boothe Luce, American playwright, journalist, and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Italy (d. 1987)
1920 – Alfred Peet, Dutch-American businessman, founded Peet's Coffee & Tea (d. 2007
1924 – Judith Jones, American literary and cookbook editor (d. 2017)
1928 – Sara Montiel, Spanish actress (d. 2013)
1932 – Marcia Falkender, Baroness Falkender, English politician (d. 2019)
1937 – María Kodama, Argentine writer and translator (d. 2023)
1938 – Norman Blake, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1939 – Irina Press, Ukrainian-Russian hurdler and pentathlete (d. 2004
1940 – Chuck Norris, American actor, producer, and martial artist
1945 – Katharine Houghton, American actress and playwright
1947 – Kim Campbell, Canadian lawyer and politician, 19th Prime Minister of Canada
1950 – Aloma Wright, American actress
1951 – Gloria Diaz, Filipino actress and beauty queen, Miss Universe 1969
1952 – Morgan Tsvangirai, Zimbabwean politician, Prime Minister of Zimbabwe (d. 2018)
1957 – Osama bin Laden, Saudi Arabian terrorist, founded al-Qaeda (d. 2011)
1957 – Shannon Tweed, Canadian model and actress
1958 – Sharon Stone, American actress and producer
1961 – Laurel Clark, American captain, physician, and astronaut (d. 2003)
1962 – Jasmine Guy, American actress, singer, and director
1962 – Seiko Matsuda, Japanese singer-songwriter
1964 – Neneh Cherry, Swedish singer-songwriter
1964 – Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh
1965 – Jillian Richardson, Canadian sprinter
1966 – Edie Brickell, American singer-songwriter
1968 – Alma Čardžić, Bosnian singer
1969 – Paget Brewster, American actress
1972 – Beth Buchanan, Australian actress
1976 – Barbara Schett, Austrian tennis player
1977 – Shannon Miller, American gymnast
1977 – Bree Turner, American actress
1982 – Kwame Brown, American basketball player
1983 – Janet Mock, American journalist, author, and activist
1983 – Carrie Underwood, American singer-songwriter
1984 – Olivia Wilde, American actress and director
1987 – Emeli Sandé, British singer-songwriter
1988 – Clarissa dos Santos, Brazilian basketball player
1988 – Ego Nwodim, American actress
1993 – Aminata Namasia, Congolese politician[204]
1994 – Bad Bunny, Puerto Rican rapper, songwriter, producer, actor, and wrestler
1994 – Nikita Parris, English footballer
1997 – Belinda Bencic, Swiss tennis player
….also on this day in history….
1661 – French "Sun King" Louis XIV begins his personal rule of France after the death of his premier, the Cardinal Mazarin.
1848 – The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo is ratified by the United States Senate, ending the Mexican–American War.
1876 – The first successful test of a telephone is made by Alexander Graham Bell.
1922 – Mahatma Gandhi is arrested in India, tried for sedition, and sentenced to six years in prison, only to be released after nearly two years for an appendicitis operation.
1933 – The Long Beach earthquake affects the Greater Los Angeles Area, leaving around 108 people dead.
1959 – Tibetan uprising: Fearing an abduction attempt by China, thousands of Tibetans surround the Dalai Lama's palace to prevent his removal.
1977 – Astronomers discover the rings of Uranus.
2023 – Silicon Valley Bank collapses due to a run on its deposits, in the second largest bank failure in US history. Its operations are taken over by the FDIC.