© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday March 10, 2025

By Kevin Vance
Published March 10, 2025 at 6:41 AM PDT
Lime
Will Burdette
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Lime

Today is Monday, the 10th of March of 2025,

March 10 is the 69th day of the year

296 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until spring begins

Daylight Savings Time began early yesterday morning

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:27:19 am

and sunset will be at 7:13:33 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:20:26 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54°F.

The first low tide was at 2:57 am at 2.63 feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 8:33 am at 5.77 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 3:43 pm at -0.41 feet

and the final high tide will be tonight at 10:30 pm at 5.1 feet

The Moon is 86.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon as well as a Total Lunar Eclipse

in 4 days On Thursday the 13th of March of 2025 at 11:55 pm

On this day in Women’s Herstory

In 1919, 3,500 people welcomed suffragists who had been imprisoned for peacefully picketing the White House fence on March 10

19791979 International Women's Day protests in Tehran: Protestor involvement peaks with 15,000 Iranian women and girls performing a three‐hour-long sit‐in at the Courthouse of Tehran.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

Harriet Tubman Day (she passed away on this day in 1913)

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

 

Hallie Quinn Brown was an African American born free on March 10, 1845. She became an acclaimed elocutionist, educator, author and political activist who lived an extraordinary life of service and commitment as she fought for the rights of African American people and especially African American women. She is frequently credited as being one of the most remarkable Black leaders, especially notable during the onerous period of Reconstruction.

 

Today is….

Commonwealth Day

Festival of Life in the Cracks Day

Fill Our Staplers Day

Histotechnology Professionals Day

International Bagpipe Day

International Day of Awesomeness

International Lime Day

Landline Telephone Day

Mario Day

National Blueberry Popover Day

National Ranch Day

National Workplace Napping Day

Pack Your Lunch Day

US Paper Money Day

Today is also….

Holocaust Remembrance Day (Bulgaria)

Men's Day (Poland)

Székely Freedom Day (Romania)

Tibetan Uprising Day (Tibetan independence movement)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1596Princess Maria Elizabeth of Sweden, daughter of King Charles IX of Sweden (d. 1618)

1843Evelyn Abbott, English classical scholar (d. 1901)

1844 – Marie Euphrosyne Spartali, British Pre-Raphaelite painter (d. 1927)

1867 – Lillian Wald, American nurse, humanitarian, and author, founded the Henry Street Settlement (d. 1940)

1876Anna Hyatt Huntington, American sculptor (d. 1973)

1900Violet Brown, Jamaican supercentenarian, oldest Jamaican ever (d. 2017)

1903 – Bix Beiderbecke, American cornet player, pianist, and composer (d. 1931)

1903 – Clare Boothe Luce, American playwright, journalist, and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Italy (d. 1987)

1920Alfred Peet, Dutch-American businessman, founded Peet's Coffee & Tea (d. 2007

1924Judith Jones, American literary and cookbook editor (d. 2017)

1928Sara Montiel, Spanish actress (d. 2013)

1932Marcia Falkender, Baroness Falkender, English politician (d. 2019)

1937María Kodama, Argentine writer and translator (d. 2023)

1938Norman Blake, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Irina Press, Ukrainian-Russian hurdler and pentathlete (d. 2004

1940 – Chuck Norris, American actor, producer, and martial artist

1945Katharine Houghton, American actress and playwright

1947Kim Campbell, Canadian lawyer and politician, 19th Prime Minister of Canada

1950Aloma Wright, American actress

1951Gloria Diaz, Filipino actress and beauty queen, Miss Universe 1969

1952Morgan Tsvangirai, Zimbabwean politician, Prime Minister of Zimbabwe (d. 2018)

1957Osama bin Laden, Saudi Arabian terrorist, founded al-Qaeda (d. 2011)

1957 – Shannon Tweed, Canadian model and actress

1958 – Sharon Stone, American actress and producer

1961Laurel Clark, American captain, physician, and astronaut (d. 2003)

1962Jasmine Guy, American actress, singer, and director

1962 – Seiko Matsuda, Japanese singer-songwriter

1964 – Neneh Cherry, Swedish singer-songwriter

1964 – Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh

1965Jillian Richardson, Canadian sprinter

1966Edie Brickell, American singer-songwriter

1968Alma Čardžić, Bosnian singer

1969Paget Brewster, American actress

1972Beth Buchanan, Australian actress

1976Barbara Schett, Austrian tennis player

1977Shannon Miller, American gymnast

1977 – Bree Turner, American actress

1982Kwame Brown, American basketball player

1983 – Janet Mock, American journalist, author, and activist

1983 – Carrie Underwood, American singer-songwriter

1984 – Olivia Wilde, American actress and director

1987 – Emeli Sandé, British singer-songwriter

1988Clarissa dos Santos, Brazilian basketball player

1988 – Ego Nwodim, American actress

1993 – Aminata Namasia, Congolese politician[204]

1994Bad Bunny, Puerto Rican rapper, songwriter, producer, actor, and wrestler

1994 – Nikita Parris, English footballer

1997Belinda Bencic, Swiss tennis player

….also on this day in history….

1661 – French "Sun King" Louis XIV begins his personal rule of France after the death of his premier, the Cardinal Mazarin.

1848 – The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo is ratified by the United States Senate, ending the Mexican–American War.

1876 – The first successful test of a telephone is made by Alexander Graham Bell.

1922Mahatma Gandhi is arrested in India, tried for sedition, and sentenced to six years in prison, only to be released after nearly two years for an appendicitis operation.

1933 – The Long Beach earthquake affects the Greater Los Angeles Area, leaving around 108 people dead.

1959Tibetan uprising: Fearing an abduction attempt by China, thousands of Tibetans surround the Dalai Lama's palace to prevent his removal.

1977 – Astronomers discover the rings of Uranus.

2023Silicon Valley Bank collapses due to a run on its deposits, in the second largest bank failure in US history. Its operations are taken over by the FDIC.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance