Almanac - Monday March 10, 2025

Today is Monday, the 10th of March of 2025,

March 10 is the 69th day of the year

296 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until spring begins

Daylight Savings Time began early yesterday morning

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:27:19 am

and sunset will be at 7:13:33 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:20:26 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54°F.

The first low tide was at 2:57 am at 2.63 feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 8:33 am at 5.77 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 3:43 pm at -0.41 feet

and the final high tide will be tonight at 10:30 pm at 5.1 feet

The Moon is 86.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon as well as a Total Lunar Eclipse

in 4 days On Thursday the 13th of March of 2025 at 11:55 pm

On this day in Women’s Herstory

In 1919, 3,500 people welcomed suffragists who had been imprisoned for peacefully picketing the White House fence on March 10

1979 – 1979 International Women's Day protests in Tehran: Protestor involvement peaks with 15,000 Iranian women and girls performing a three‐hour-long sit‐in at the Courthouse of Tehran.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

Harriet Tubman Day (she passed away on this day in 1913)

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Hallie Quinn Brown was an African American born free on March 10, 1845. She became an acclaimed elocutionist, educator, author and political activist who lived an extraordinary life of service and commitment as she fought for the rights of African American people and especially African American women. She is frequently credited as being one of the most remarkable Black leaders, especially notable during the onerous period of Reconstruction.

Today is….

Commonwealth Day

Festival of Life in the Cracks Day

Fill Our Staplers Day

Histotechnology Professionals Day

International Bagpipe Day

International Day of Awesomeness

International Lime Day

Landline Telephone Day

Mario Day

National Blueberry Popover Day

National Ranch Day

National Workplace Napping Day

Pack Your Lunch Day

US Paper Money Day

Today is also….

Holocaust Remembrance Day (Bulgaria)

Men's Day (Poland)

Székely Freedom Day (Romania)

Tibetan Uprising Day (Tibetan independence movement)

1596 – Princess Maria Elizabeth of Sweden, daughter of King Charles IX of Sweden (d. 1618)

1843 – Evelyn Abbott, English classical scholar (d. 1901)

1844 – Marie Euphrosyne Spartali, British Pre-Raphaelite painter (d. 1927)

1867 – Lillian Wald, American nurse, humanitarian, and author, founded the Henry Street Settlement (d. 1940)

1876 – Anna Hyatt Huntington, American sculptor (d. 1973)

1900 – Violet Brown, Jamaican supercentenarian, oldest Jamaican ever (d. 2017)

1903 – Bix Beiderbecke, American cornet player, pianist, and composer (d. 1931)

1903 – Clare Boothe Luce, American playwright, journalist, and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Italy (d. 1987)

1920 – Alfred Peet, Dutch-American businessman, founded Peet's Coffee & Tea (d. 2007

1924 – Judith Jones, American literary and cookbook editor (d. 2017)

1928 – Sara Montiel, Spanish actress (d. 2013)

1932 – Marcia Falkender, Baroness Falkender, English politician (d. 2019)

1937 – María Kodama, Argentine writer and translator (d. 2023)

1938 – Norman Blake, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Irina Press, Ukrainian-Russian hurdler and pentathlete (d. 2004

1940 – Chuck Norris, American actor, producer, and martial artist

1945 – Katharine Houghton, American actress and playwright

1947 – Kim Campbell, Canadian lawyer and politician, 19th Prime Minister of Canada

1950 – Aloma Wright, American actress

1951 – Gloria Diaz, Filipino actress and beauty queen, Miss Universe 1969

1952 – Morgan Tsvangirai, Zimbabwean politician, Prime Minister of Zimbabwe (d. 2018)

1957 – Osama bin Laden, Saudi Arabian terrorist, founded al-Qaeda (d. 2011)

1957 – Shannon Tweed, Canadian model and actress

1958 – Sharon Stone, American actress and producer

1961 – Laurel Clark, American captain, physician, and astronaut (d. 2003)

1962 – Jasmine Guy, American actress, singer, and director

1962 – Seiko Matsuda, Japanese singer-songwriter

1964 – Neneh Cherry, Swedish singer-songwriter

1964 – Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh

1965 – Jillian Richardson, Canadian sprinter

1966 – Edie Brickell, American singer-songwriter

1968 – Alma Čardžić, Bosnian singer

1969 – Paget Brewster, American actress

1972 – Beth Buchanan, Australian actress

1976 – Barbara Schett, Austrian tennis player

1977 – Shannon Miller, American gymnast

1977 – Bree Turner, American actress

1982 – Kwame Brown, American basketball player

1983 – Janet Mock, American journalist, author, and activist

1983 – Carrie Underwood, American singer-songwriter

1984 – Olivia Wilde, American actress and director

1987 – Emeli Sandé, British singer-songwriter

1988 – Clarissa dos Santos, Brazilian basketball player

1988 – Ego Nwodim, American actress

1993 – Aminata Namasia, Congolese politician[204]

1994 – Bad Bunny, Puerto Rican rapper, songwriter, producer, actor, and wrestler

1994 – Nikita Parris, English footballer

1997 – Belinda Bencic, Swiss tennis player

….also on this day in history….

1661 – French "Sun King" Louis XIV begins his personal rule of France after the death of his premier, the Cardinal Mazarin.

1848 – The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo is ratified by the United States Senate, ending the Mexican–American War.

1876 – The first successful test of a telephone is made by Alexander Graham Bell.

1922 – Mahatma Gandhi is arrested in India, tried for sedition, and sentenced to six years in prison, only to be released after nearly two years for an appendicitis operation.

1933 – The Long Beach earthquake affects the Greater Los Angeles Area, leaving around 108 people dead.

1959 – Tibetan uprising: Fearing an abduction attempt by China, thousands of Tibetans surround the Dalai Lama's palace to prevent his removal.

1977 – Astronomers discover the rings of Uranus.

2023 – Silicon Valley Bank collapses due to a run on its deposits, in the second largest bank failure in US history. Its operations are taken over by the FDIC.