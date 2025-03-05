© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Wednesday March 5, 2025

By Kevin Vance
Published March 5, 2025 at 6:29 AM PST
Mrs. Templeton with An Open Recordak (1950s) Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
National Library of Medicine Archives - NIH
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Mrs. Templeton with An Open Recordak (1950s) Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)

Today is Wednesday, the 5th of March of 2025,

March 5 is the 64th day of the year

301 days remain until the end of the year.

14 days until spring begins

On Early Sunday morning March 9, 2025 Daylight Saving Time Begins

Sunrise was this hour at 6:34:38 am

and sunset will be at 6:08:42 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:21:40 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 55.2°F.

The first high tide was at 2:02 am at 6.26 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:16 am at -0.02 feet

The next high tide will be at 4:17 pm at 4.05 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:39 pm at 2.86 feet

The Moon is currently 37.3% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Thursday the 6th of March of 2025 at 8:32 am

On this day in Women’s Herstory….

March 5, 1854 (d.1915) – Mary Garrett, suffragist and philanthropist, founded the Bryn Mawr School for Girls which was focused on scholastic achievement (1885), donated funds to Bryn Mawr College, funded the establishment of Johns Hopkins Medical School with the provision they accept women students on the same standing as men (1893)

March 5, 1885 (d.1959) – Louise Pearce, one of the foremost pathologists of the early 20th century, found a cure for trypanosomiasis in 1919, researched African sleeping sickness, awarded the Order of the Crown of Belgium

March 5, 1931 (d.1997) – Geraldyn (Jerrie) Cobb, record-setting aviator, first woman to pass qualifying exams for astronaut training (1959) but not allowed to train because of her gender

Today is….

Ash Wednesday

Cinco de Marcho

Discover What Your Name Means Day

Multiple Personality Day

National Absinthe Day

National Cheese Doodle Day

National Potty Dance Day

National Poutine Day

Reel Film Day

Stop Bad Service Day

Today is also....

Day of Physical Culture and Sport in Azerbaijan

Learn from Lei Feng Day in China

St Piran's Day in Cornwall

The Fifth of March is a 1993 novel about the Boston Massacre (of March 5, 1770, pre-Revolutionary War) by historian and author Ann Rinaldi

On this day in history…..

1616Nicolaus Copernicus's book On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres is added to the Index of Forbidden Books 73 years after it was first published.

1872George Westinghouse patents the air brake.

1970 – The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons goes into effect after ratification by 43 nations.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1723Princess Mary of Great Britain (d. 1773)

1834 – Marietta Piccolomini, Italian soprano (d. 1899)

1871Rosa Luxemburg, Polish-Russian economist and philosopher (d. 1919)

1876 – Elisabeth Moore, American tennis player (d. 1959)

1882Dora Marsden, English author and activist (d. 1960)

1883Pauline Sperry, American mathematician (d. 1967)

1887Heitor Villa-Lobos, Brazilian guitarist and composer (d. 1959)

1898Zhou Enlai, Chinese politician, 1st Premier of the People's Republic of China (d. 1976)

1900Lilli Jahn, Jewish German doctor (d. 1944)

1908 – Rex Harrison, English actor (d. 1990)

1920 – Virginia Christine, American actress (d. 1996)

1920 – Rachel Gurney, English actress (d. 2001)

1922James Noble, American actor (d. 2016)[42]

1922 – Pier Paolo Pasolini, Italian actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1975)

1927Jack Cassidy, American actor and singer (d. 1976)

1935Letizia Battaglia, Italian photographer and journalist (d. 2022)

1936 – Dean Stockwell, American actor (d. 2021)

1937Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigerian general and politician, 5th President of Nigeria

1938 – Lynn Margulis, American biologist and academic (d. 2011)

1939Samantha Eggar, English actress

1947Clodagh Rodgers, Northern Irish singer and actress

1948 – Elaine Paige, English singer and actress

1949 – Tom Russell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953Katarina Frostenson, Swedish poet and author

1954 – Marsha Warfield, American actress

1955Penn Jillette, American magician, actor, and author

1956Adriana Barraza, Mexican actress

1956 – Teena Marie, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2010)

1958 – Andy Gibb, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1988)

1959Talia Balsam, American actress

1963Joel Osteen, American pastor, author, and television host

1966 – Aasif Mandvi, Indian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1968 – Theresa Villiers, English lawyer and politician, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

1969 – M.C. Solaar, Senegalese-French rapper

1970 – Yuu Watase, Japanese illustrator

1973 – Nicole Pratt, Australian tennis player, coach, and sportscaster

1974 – Eva Mendes, American model and actress

1975Jolene Blalock, American model and actress

1978 – Kimberly McCullough, American actress, singer, and dancer

1987Anna Chakvetadze, Russian tennis player

1988Jovana Brakočević, Serbian volleyball player

1994Daria Gavrilova, Russian-Australian tennis player

1996Taylor Hill, American model

1999 – Yeri, South Korean singer and actress

Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
