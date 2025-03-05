Almanac - Wednesday March 5, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 5th of March of 2025,

March 5 is the 64th day of the year

301 days remain until the end of the year.

14 days until spring begins

On Early Sunday morning March 9, 2025 Daylight Saving Time Begins

Sunrise was this hour at 6:34:38 am

and sunset will be at 6:08:42 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:21:40 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 55.2°F.

The first high tide was at 2:02 am at 6.26 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:16 am at -0.02 feet

The next high tide will be at 4:17 pm at 4.05 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:39 pm at 2.86 feet

The Moon is currently 37.3% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Thursday the 6th of March of 2025 at 8:32 am

On this day in Women’s Herstory….

March 5, 1854 (d.1915) – Mary Garrett, suffragist and philanthropist, founded the Bryn Mawr School for Girls which was focused on scholastic achievement (1885), donated funds to Bryn Mawr College, funded the establishment of Johns Hopkins Medical School with the provision they accept women students on the same standing as men (1893)

March 5, 1885 (d.1959) – Louise Pearce, one of the foremost pathologists of the early 20th century, found a cure for trypanosomiasis in 1919, researched African sleeping sickness, awarded the Order of the Crown of Belgium

March 5, 1931 (d.1997) – Geraldyn (Jerrie) Cobb, record-setting aviator, first woman to pass qualifying exams for astronaut training (1959) but not allowed to train because of her gender

Today is….

Ash Wednesday

Cinco de Marcho

Discover What Your Name Means Day

Multiple Personality Day

National Absinthe Day

National Cheese Doodle Day

National Potty Dance Day

National Poutine Day

Reel Film Day

Stop Bad Service Day

Today is also....

Day of Physical Culture and Sport in Azerbaijan

Learn from Lei Feng Day in China

St Piran's Day in Cornwall

The Fifth of March is a 1993 novel about the Boston Massacre (of March 5, 1770, pre-Revolutionary War) by historian and author Ann Rinaldi

On this day in history…..

1616 – Nicolaus Copernicus's book On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres is added to the Index of Forbidden Books 73 years after it was first published.

1872 – George Westinghouse patents the air brake.

1970 – The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons goes into effect after ratification by 43 nations.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1723 – Princess Mary of Great Britain (d. 1773)

1834 – Marietta Piccolomini, Italian soprano (d. 1899)

1871 – Rosa Luxemburg, Polish-Russian economist and philosopher (d. 1919)

1876 – Elisabeth Moore, American tennis player (d. 1959)

1882 – Dora Marsden, English author and activist (d. 1960)

1883 – Pauline Sperry, American mathematician (d. 1967)

1887 – Heitor Villa-Lobos, Brazilian guitarist and composer (d. 1959)

1898 – Zhou Enlai, Chinese politician, 1st Premier of the People's Republic of China (d. 1976)

1900 – Lilli Jahn, Jewish German doctor (d. 1944)

1908 – Rex Harrison, English actor (d. 1990)

1920 – Virginia Christine, American actress (d. 1996)

1920 – Rachel Gurney, English actress (d. 2001)

1922 – James Noble, American actor (d. 2016)[42]

1922 – Pier Paolo Pasolini, Italian actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1975)

1927 – Jack Cassidy, American actor and singer (d. 1976)

1935 – Letizia Battaglia, Italian photographer and journalist (d. 2022)

1936 – Dean Stockwell, American actor (d. 2021)

1937 – Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigerian general and politician, 5th President of Nigeria

1938 – Lynn Margulis, American biologist and academic (d. 2011)

1939 – Samantha Eggar, English actress

1947 – Clodagh Rodgers, Northern Irish singer and actress

1948 – Elaine Paige, English singer and actress

1949 – Tom Russell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Katarina Frostenson, Swedish poet and author

1954 – Marsha Warfield, American actress

1955 – Penn Jillette, American magician, actor, and author

1956 – Adriana Barraza, Mexican actress

1956 – Teena Marie, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2010)

1958 – Andy Gibb, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1988)

1959 – Talia Balsam, American actress

1963 – Joel Osteen, American pastor, author, and television host

1966 – Aasif Mandvi, Indian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1968 – Theresa Villiers, English lawyer and politician, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

1969 – M.C. Solaar, Senegalese-French rapper

1970 – Yuu Watase, Japanese illustrator

1973 – Nicole Pratt, Australian tennis player, coach, and sportscaster

1974 – Eva Mendes, American model and actress

1975 – Jolene Blalock, American model and actress

1978 – Kimberly McCullough, American actress, singer, and dancer

1987 – Anna Chakvetadze, Russian tennis player

1988 – Jovana Brakočević, Serbian volleyball player

1994 – Daria Gavrilova, Russian-Australian tennis player

1996 – Taylor Hill, American model

1999 – Yeri, South Korean singer and actress