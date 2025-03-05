Almanac - Wednesday March 5, 2025
Today is Wednesday, the 5th of March of 2025,
March 5 is the 64th day of the year
301 days remain until the end of the year.
14 days until spring begins
On Early Sunday morning March 9, 2025 Daylight Saving Time Begins
Sunrise was this hour at 6:34:38 am
and sunset will be at 6:08:42 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 34 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:21:40 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 55.2°F.
The first high tide was at 2:02 am at 6.26 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:16 am at -0.02 feet
The next high tide will be at 4:17 pm at 4.05 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:39 pm at 2.86 feet
The Moon is currently 37.3% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent moon
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Thursday the 6th of March of 2025 at 8:32 am
On this day in Women’s Herstory….
March 5, 1854 (d.1915) – Mary Garrett, suffragist and philanthropist, founded the Bryn Mawr School for Girls which was focused on scholastic achievement (1885), donated funds to Bryn Mawr College, funded the establishment of Johns Hopkins Medical School with the provision they accept women students on the same standing as men (1893)
March 5, 1885 (d.1959) – Louise Pearce, one of the foremost pathologists of the early 20th century, found a cure for trypanosomiasis in 1919, researched African sleeping sickness, awarded the Order of the Crown of Belgium
March 5, 1931 (d.1997) – Geraldyn (Jerrie) Cobb, record-setting aviator, first woman to pass qualifying exams for astronaut training (1959) but not allowed to train because of her gender
Today is….
Discover What Your Name Means Day
Today is also....
Day of Physical Culture and Sport in Azerbaijan
Learn from Lei Feng Day in China
The Fifth of March is a 1993 novel about the Boston Massacre (of March 5, 1770, pre-Revolutionary War) by historian and author Ann Rinaldi
On this day in history…..
1616 – Nicolaus Copernicus's book On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres is added to the Index of Forbidden Books 73 years after it was first published.
1872 – George Westinghouse patents the air brake.
1970 – The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons goes into effect after ratification by 43 nations.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1723 – Princess Mary of Great Britain (d. 1773)
1834 – Marietta Piccolomini, Italian soprano (d. 1899)
1871 – Rosa Luxemburg, Polish-Russian economist and philosopher (d. 1919)
1876 – Elisabeth Moore, American tennis player (d. 1959)
1882 – Dora Marsden, English author and activist (d. 1960)
1883 – Pauline Sperry, American mathematician (d. 1967)
1887 – Heitor Villa-Lobos, Brazilian guitarist and composer (d. 1959)
1898 – Zhou Enlai, Chinese politician, 1st Premier of the People's Republic of China (d. 1976)
1900 – Lilli Jahn, Jewish German doctor (d. 1944)
1908 – Rex Harrison, English actor (d. 1990)
1920 – Virginia Christine, American actress (d. 1996)
1920 – Rachel Gurney, English actress (d. 2001)
1922 – James Noble, American actor (d. 2016)[42]
1922 – Pier Paolo Pasolini, Italian actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1975)
1927 – Jack Cassidy, American actor and singer (d. 1976)
1935 – Letizia Battaglia, Italian photographer and journalist (d. 2022)
1936 – Dean Stockwell, American actor (d. 2021)
1937 – Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigerian general and politician, 5th President of Nigeria
1938 – Lynn Margulis, American biologist and academic (d. 2011)
1939 – Samantha Eggar, English actress
1947 – Clodagh Rodgers, Northern Irish singer and actress
1948 – Elaine Paige, English singer and actress
1949 – Tom Russell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1953 – Katarina Frostenson, Swedish poet and author
1954 – Marsha Warfield, American actress
1955 – Penn Jillette, American magician, actor, and author
1956 – Adriana Barraza, Mexican actress
1956 – Teena Marie, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2010)
1958 – Andy Gibb, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1988)
1959 – Talia Balsam, American actress
1963 – Joel Osteen, American pastor, author, and television host
1966 – Aasif Mandvi, Indian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter
1968 – Theresa Villiers, English lawyer and politician, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
1969 – M.C. Solaar, Senegalese-French rapper
1970 – Yuu Watase, Japanese illustrator
1973 – Nicole Pratt, Australian tennis player, coach, and sportscaster
1974 – Eva Mendes, American model and actress
1975 – Jolene Blalock, American model and actress
1978 – Kimberly McCullough, American actress, singer, and dancer
1987 – Anna Chakvetadze, Russian tennis player
1988 – Jovana Brakočević, Serbian volleyball player
1994 – Daria Gavrilova, Russian-Australian tennis player
1996 – Taylor Hill, American model
1999 – Yeri, South Korean singer and actress