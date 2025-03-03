Almanac - Monday March 3, 2025
Today is Monday, 3rd of March of 2025,
March 3 is the 62nd day of the year
303 days remain until the end of the year.
And 16 days until spring begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:37:30 am
and sunset will be at 6:06:44 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 29 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:22:07 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 55.2°F.
The first high tide will be at 12:38 am at 6.22 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:06 am at 0.14 feet
The next high tide at 1:27 pm at 4.81 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:55 pm at 1.48 feet
The Moon is currently 16.8% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 6th of March of 2025 at 8:32 am
On this day in Women’s History….
On March 3, 1913,
The National Woman Suffrage Parade took place on March 3, 1913 in Washington, DC. It was a civil rights demonstration that demanded the right to vote for women. The parade was extravagant and drew over 5,000 women from across the country
And in 2005 – Margaret Wilson is elected as Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, beginning a period lasting until August 23, 2006, where all the highest political offices, including Elizabeth II as Head of State, were occupied by women, making New Zealand the first country for this to occur.
Today is….
What if Cats and Dogs Had Opposable Thumbs Day
Today is also….
Hinamatsuri or "Girl's Day" in Japan
Liberation and Freedom Day in Charlottesville, Virginia
(It commemorates the day in 1865 when Union troops arrived in the city and freed over 14,000 enslaved people)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1678 – Madeleine de Verchères, Canadian rebel leader (d. 1747)
1778 – Frederica of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (d. 1841)
1831 – George Pullman, American engineer and businessman, founded the Pullman Company (d. 1897)
1847 – Alexander Graham Bell, Scottish-American engineer and academic, invented the telephone (d. 1922)
1880 – Florence Auer, American actress and screenwriter (d. 1962)
1882 – Elisabeth Abegg, German anti-Nazi resistance fighter (d. 1974)
1893 – Beatrice Wood, American illustrator and potter (d. 1998)
1900 – Edna Best, British stage and film actress (d. 1974)
1902 – Ruby Dandridge, African-American film and radio actress (d. 1987)
1911 – Jean Harlow, American actress (d. 1937)
1913 – Margaret Bonds, American pianist and composer (d. 1972)
1920 – James Doohan, Canadian-American actor and soldier (d. 2005)
1920 – Ronald Searle, English-French soldier and illustrator (d. 2011)
1921 – Diana Barrymore, American actress (d. 1960)
1923 – Doc Watson, American bluegrass singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2012)
1933 – Lee Radziwill, American socialite, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (d. 2019)
1934 – Jimmy Garrison, American bassist and educator (d. 1976)
1939 – Larry Burkett, American author and radio host (d. 2003
1945 – Hattie Winston, American actress
1947 – Jennifer Warnes, American singer-songwriter and producer
1949 – Bonnie J. Dunbar, American engineer, academic, and astronaut
1950 – Tim Kazurinsky, American actor and screenwriter
1953 – Robyn Hitchcock, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1955 – Darnell Williams, English-American actor and director
1958 – Miranda Richardson, English actress
1959 – Ira Glass, American radio host and producer
1961 – Mary Page Keller, American actress and producer
1962 – Jackie Joyner-Kersee, American heptathlete and long jumper
1962 – Herschel Walker, American football player, mixed martial artist, and activist
1964 – Laura Harring, Mexican-American model and actress, Miss USA 1985
1970 – Julie Bowen, American actress
1976 – Isabel Granada, Filipino-Spanish actress (d. 2017)
1980 – Katherine Waterston, English-American actress
1982 – Jessica Biel, American actress, singer, and producer
1983 – Sarah Poewe, South African swimmer
1986 – Stacie Orrico, American singer-songwriter
1988 – Teodora Mirčić, Serbian tennis player
1991 – Park Cho-rong, South Korean singer-songwriter and actress
1991 – Anri Sakaguchi, Japanese actress
1993 – Gabriela Cé, Brazilian tennis player
1994 – Umika Kawashima, Japanese singer and actress
1995 – Maine Mendoza, Filipina actress[54]
1997 – Camila Cabello, Cuban-American singer-songwriter and actress
….also on this day in history…..
1845 – Florida is admitted as the 27th U.S. state.
1873 – Censorship in the United States: The U.S. Congress enacts the Comstock Law, making it illegal to send any "obscene literature and articles of immoral use" through the mail.
1875 – The first ever organized indoor game of ice hockey is played in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as recorded in the Montreal Gazette.
1875 – Bizet's opera Carmen is first performed at the Opéra-Comique in Paris.
1891 – Shoshone National Forest is established as the first national forest in the US and world.
1913 – Thousands of women march in the Woman Suffrage Procession in Washington, D.C.
1918 – Russia signs the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk, agreeing to withdraw from World War I, and conceding German control of the Baltic States, Belarus and Ukraine. It also conceded Turkish control of Ardahan, Kars and Batumi.
1923 – US magazine Time publishes its first issue.
1938 – Oil is discovered in Saudi Arabia.
1939 – In Bombay, Mohandas Gandhi begins a hunger strike in protest at the autocratic rule in British India.
1986 – The Australia Act 1986 commences, causing Australia to become fully independent from the United Kingdom.
1991 – An amateur video captures the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers.
2005 – Steve Fossett becomes the first person to fly an airplane non-stop around the world solo without refueling.