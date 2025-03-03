Almanac - Monday March 3, 2025

Today is Monday, 3rd of March of 2025,

March 3 is the 62nd day of the year

303 days remain until the end of the year.

And 16 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:37:30 am

and sunset will be at 6:06:44 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 29 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:22:07 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 55.2°F.

The first high tide will be at 12:38 am at 6.22 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:06 am at 0.14 feet

The next high tide at 1:27 pm at 4.81 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:55 pm at 1.48 feet

The Moon is currently 16.8% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 6th of March of 2025 at 8:32 am

On this day in Women’s History….

On March 3, 1913,

The National Woman Suffrage Parade took place on March 3, 1913 in Washington, DC. It was a civil rights demonstration that demanded the right to vote for women. The parade was extravagant and drew over 5,000 women from across the country

And in 2005 – Margaret Wilson is elected as Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, beginning a period lasting until August 23, 2006, where all the highest political offices, including Elizabeth II as Head of State, were occupied by women, making New Zealand the first country for this to occur.

Today is….

33 Flavors Day

Canadian Bacon Day

Casimir Pulaski Day

Cream Bun Day in Iceland

Fun Facts About Names Day

I Want You to be Happy Day

National Anthem Day

National Cold Cuts Day

National Moscow Mule Day

National Mulled Wine Day

National Soup it Forward Day

Peach Blossom Day

Read Across America Day

Shrove Monday

Talk in Third Person Day

TB-303 Appreciation Day

What if Cats and Dogs Had Opposable Thumbs Day

Today is also….

Hinamatsuri or "Girl's Day" in Japan

Liberation and Freedom Day in Charlottesville, Virginia

(It commemorates the day in 1865 when Union troops arrived in the city and freed over 14,000 enslaved people)

Liberation Day in Bulgaria

Martyrs' Day in Malawi

Mother's Day in Georgia

Sportsmen's Day in Egypt

World Hearing Day

World Wildlife Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1678 – Madeleine de Verchères, Canadian rebel leader (d. 1747)

1778 – Frederica of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (d. 1841)

1831 – George Pullman, American engineer and businessman, founded the Pullman Company (d. 1897)

1847 – Alexander Graham Bell, Scottish-American engineer and academic, invented the telephone (d. 1922)

1880 – Florence Auer, American actress and screenwriter (d. 1962)

1882 – Elisabeth Abegg, German anti-Nazi resistance fighter (d. 1974)

1893 – Beatrice Wood, American illustrator and potter (d. 1998)

1900 – Edna Best, British stage and film actress (d. 1974)

1902 – Ruby Dandridge, African-American film and radio actress (d. 1987)

1911 – Jean Harlow, American actress (d. 1937)

1913 – Margaret Bonds, American pianist and composer (d. 1972)

1920 – James Doohan, Canadian-American actor and soldier (d. 2005)

1920 – Ronald Searle, English-French soldier and illustrator (d. 2011)

1921 – Diana Barrymore, American actress (d. 1960)

1923 – Doc Watson, American bluegrass singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2012)

1933 – Lee Radziwill, American socialite, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (d. 2019)

1934 – Jimmy Garrison, American bassist and educator (d. 1976)

1939 – Larry Burkett, American author and radio host (d. 2003

1945 – Hattie Winston, American actress

1947 – Jennifer Warnes, American singer-songwriter and producer

1949 – Bonnie J. Dunbar, American engineer, academic, and astronaut

1950 – Tim Kazurinsky, American actor and screenwriter

1953 – Robyn Hitchcock, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1955 – Darnell Williams, English-American actor and director

1958 – Miranda Richardson, English actress

1959 – Ira Glass, American radio host and producer

1961 – Mary Page Keller, American actress and producer

1962 – Jackie Joyner-Kersee, American heptathlete and long jumper

1962 – Herschel Walker, American football player, mixed martial artist, and activist

1964 – Laura Harring, Mexican-American model and actress, Miss USA 1985

1970 – Julie Bowen, American actress

1976 – Isabel Granada, Filipino-Spanish actress (d. 2017)

1980 – Katherine Waterston, English-American actress

1982 – Jessica Biel, American actress, singer, and producer

1983 – Sarah Poewe, South African swimmer

1986 – Stacie Orrico, American singer-songwriter

1988 – Teodora Mirčić, Serbian tennis player

1991 – Park Cho-rong, South Korean singer-songwriter and actress

1991 – Anri Sakaguchi, Japanese actress

1993 – Gabriela Cé, Brazilian tennis player

1994 – Umika Kawashima, Japanese singer and actress

1995 – Maine Mendoza, Filipina actress[54]

1997 – Camila Cabello, Cuban-American singer-songwriter and actress

….also on this day in history…..

1845 – Florida is admitted as the 27th U.S. state.

1873 – Censorship in the United States: The U.S. Congress enacts the Comstock Law, making it illegal to send any "obscene literature and articles of immoral use" through the mail.

1875 – The first ever organized indoor game of ice hockey is played in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as recorded in the Montreal Gazette.

1875 – Bizet's opera Carmen is first performed at the Opéra-Comique in Paris.

1891 – Shoshone National Forest is established as the first national forest in the US and world.

1913 – Thousands of women march in the Woman Suffrage Procession in Washington, D.C.

1918 – Russia signs the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk, agreeing to withdraw from World War I, and conceding German control of the Baltic States, Belarus and Ukraine. It also conceded Turkish control of Ardahan, Kars and Batumi.

1923 – US magazine Time publishes its first issue.

1938 – Oil is discovered in Saudi Arabia.

1939 – In Bombay, Mohandas Gandhi begins a hunger strike in protest at the autocratic rule in British India.

1986 – The Australia Act 1986 commences, causing Australia to become fully independent from the United Kingdom.

1991 – An amateur video captures the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers.

2005 – Steve Fossett becomes the first person to fly an airplane non-stop around the world solo without refueling.