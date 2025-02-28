Almanac - Friday February 28, 2025

Today is Friday, the 28th of February of 2025,

February 28 is the 59th day of the year

306 days remain until the end of the year

19 days until spring begins on Thu, Mar 20, 2025

The sun just rose at 6:41:44 am

and sunset will be at 6:03:45 pm

Ramadan begins this evening Fri, Feb 28, 2025

We will have 11 hours and 22 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:22:44 pm.

the first low tide will be at 4:33 am at 1.35 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:35 am at 6.18 feet

The next low tide at 5:02 pm at -0.47 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:32 pm at 5.71 feet

The Moon is currently 0.3% visible

It’s a New Moon right now

Next phase will be the First Quarter Moon in 6 days next Thursday the 6th of March of 2025 at 8:32 am

On this day in Black History….

In 1859, the Arkansas legislature forced free Black people to choose between enslavement or exile

On this day in 1932, Richard Spikes invented the automatic gear shift.

On February 28, 1942, white mobs in Detroit, Michigan attacked Black families who attempted to move into their new homes. This was an example of the violence and intimidation that Black Americans faced during the Great Migration.

On this day in 1964, Jazz pianist and composer Thelonious Monk was featured on the cover of Time magazine, and was featured in the article titled “The Loneliest Monk.”

On this day 1984, Michael Jackson won 8 Grammys, including Record and Album of the Year, for his album Thriller.

On this day in 1990, Philip Emeagwali was awarded the Gordon Bell Prize for solving what was considered one of the twenty most difficult problems in the computing field. The Gordon Bell Prize is an award presented by the Association for Computing Machinery.

Today is….

Car Keys and Small Change Day

Floral Design Day

Global Scouse (Liverpudlian accent, person or stew) Day

International Repetitive Strain Injury Awareness Day

International STAND UP to Bullying Day

National Chocolate Soufflé Day

National Community Supported Agriculture Day

National Public Sleeping Day

International Science Day

National Skip the Straw Day

National Tooth Fairy Day

Rare Disease Day

National Floral Design Day

Today is also….

Kalevala Day, also known as the Finnish Culture Day (Finland)

Peace Memorial Day in Taiwan

Andalusia Day in Spain

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…..

1894 – Ben Hecht, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1964)

1901 – Linus Pauling, American chemist and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1994)

1903 – Vincente Minnelli, American theatre and film director (d. 1986)

1906 – Bugsy Siegel, American gangster (d. 1947)

1907 – Milton Caniff, American cartoonist (d. 1988)

1909 – Stephen Spender, English author and poet (d. 1995)

1926 – Svetlana Alliluyeva, Russian-American writer, daughter of Joseph Stalin (d. 2011)

1931 – Gavin MacLeod, American actor, Christian activist, and author (d. 2021)

1940 – Mario Andretti, Italian-American racing driver

1942 – Frank Bonner, American actor and television director (d. 2021)

1942 – Brian Jones, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 1969)

1945 – Bubba Smith, American football player and actor (d. 2011)

1946 – Syreeta Wright, American singer-songwriter (d. 2004

1948 – Bernadette Peters, American actress, singer, and author

1953 – Paul Krugman, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1955 – Gilbert Gottfried, American comedian, actor, and singer (d. 2022)

1957 – John Turturro, American actor and director

1961 – Rae Dawn Chong, Canadian-American actress

1970 – Daniel Handler, American author, musician, screenwriter, and producer

Also on this day in history…..

1922 – The United Kingdom ends its protectorate over Egypt through a Unilateral Declaration of Independence.

1983 – The final episode of M*A*S*H airs, with almost 110 million viewers.

1993 – Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) agents raid the Branch Davidian church in Waco, Texas with a warrant to arrest the group's leader David Koresh, starting a 51-day standoff.

2013 – Pope Benedict XVI resigns as the pope of the Catholic Church, becoming the first pope to do so since Pope Gregory XII in 1415.