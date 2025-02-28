Almanac - Friday February 28, 2025
Today is Friday, the 28th of February of 2025,
February 28 is the 59th day of the year
306 days remain until the end of the year
19 days until spring begins on Thu, Mar 20, 2025
The sun just rose at 6:41:44 am
and sunset will be at 6:03:45 pm
Ramadan begins this evening Fri, Feb 28, 2025
We will have 11 hours and 22 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:22:44 pm.
the first low tide will be at 4:33 am at 1.35 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:35 am at 6.18 feet
The next low tide at 5:02 pm at -0.47 feet
And the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:32 pm at 5.71 feet
The Moon is currently 0.3% visible
It’s a New Moon right now
Next phase will be the First Quarter Moon in 6 days next Thursday the 6th of March of 2025 at 8:32 am
On this day in Black History….
In 1859, the Arkansas legislature forced free Black people to choose between enslavement or exile
On this day in 1932, Richard Spikes invented the automatic gear shift.
On February 28, 1942, white mobs in Detroit, Michigan attacked Black families who attempted to move into their new homes. This was an example of the violence and intimidation that Black Americans faced during the Great Migration.
On this day in 1964, Jazz pianist and composer Thelonious Monk was featured on the cover of Time magazine, and was featured in the article titled “The Loneliest Monk.”
On this day 1984, Michael Jackson won 8 Grammys, including Record and Album of the Year, for his album Thriller.
On this day in 1990, Philip Emeagwali was awarded the Gordon Bell Prize for solving what was considered one of the twenty most difficult problems in the computing field. The Gordon Bell Prize is an award presented by the Association for Computing Machinery.
Today is….
Global Scouse (Liverpudlian accent, person or stew) Day
International Repetitive Strain Injury Awareness Day
International STAND UP to Bullying Day
National Chocolate Soufflé Day
National Community Supported Agriculture Day
International Science Day
Today is also….
Kalevala Day, also known as the Finnish Culture Day (Finland)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…..
1894 – Ben Hecht, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1964)
1901 – Linus Pauling, American chemist and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1994)
1903 – Vincente Minnelli, American theatre and film director (d. 1986)
1906 – Bugsy Siegel, American gangster (d. 1947)
1907 – Milton Caniff, American cartoonist (d. 1988)
1909 – Stephen Spender, English author and poet (d. 1995)
1926 – Svetlana Alliluyeva, Russian-American writer, daughter of Joseph Stalin (d. 2011)
1931 – Gavin MacLeod, American actor, Christian activist, and author (d. 2021)
1940 – Mario Andretti, Italian-American racing driver
1942 – Frank Bonner, American actor and television director (d. 2021)
1942 – Brian Jones, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 1969)
1945 – Bubba Smith, American football player and actor (d. 2011)
1946 – Syreeta Wright, American singer-songwriter (d. 2004
1948 – Bernadette Peters, American actress, singer, and author
1953 – Paul Krugman, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate
1955 – Gilbert Gottfried, American comedian, actor, and singer (d. 2022)
1957 – John Turturro, American actor and director
1961 – Rae Dawn Chong, Canadian-American actress
1970 – Daniel Handler, American author, musician, screenwriter, and producer
Also on this day in history…..
1922 – The United Kingdom ends its protectorate over Egypt through a Unilateral Declaration of Independence.
1983 – The final episode of M*A*S*H airs, with almost 110 million viewers.
1993 – Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) agents raid the Branch Davidian church in Waco, Texas with a warrant to arrest the group's leader David Koresh, starting a 51-day standoff.
2013 – Pope Benedict XVI resigns as the pope of the Catholic Church, becoming the first pope to do so since Pope Gregory XII in 1415.