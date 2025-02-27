Almanac - Thursday February 27, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 27th of February of 2025, the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:43:07 am and sunset will be at 6:02:45 pm.

February 27 is the 58th day of the year

307 days remain until the end of the year

21 days until spring begins

Today we will have 11 hours and 19 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:22:56 pm

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.7°F.

The first low tide was at 3:48 am at 1.88 fet

The first high tide will be at 9:44 am at 6.35 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:26 pm at -0.79 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:02 pm at 5.41 feet

The Moon is currently 0.4% visible

It’s still a Waning Crescent

We can call it a New Moon at 4:45 pm later Today

In this day in Black History…..

On this day in 1869, John W. Menard became the first African-America to make a speech in Congress. Menard spoke in Congress in defense of his claim to a contested seat in Louisiana’s Second Congressional District.

On February 27, 1872, Charlotte E. Ray became the first Black woman to graduate from law school in the United States. She graduated from Howard University Law School and was admitted to the Washington, D.C. bar that same year. However, racism and sexism prevented her from practicing law in Washington, D.C., so she moved to New York to work in the Brooklyn school system

– On this day in 1902, the first black soloist to perform at The White House, Marian Anderson, was born. –

Today is the birthday in 1923 – Dexter Gordon, American saxophonist, composer, and actor (d. 1990)

Born on this day in 1942 – Charlayne Hunter-Gault, American journalist

On this day in 1964, black women's rights champion Anna Julia Cooper died. –

On this day in 1988, Figure skater Debi Thomas won a bronze medal for Women’s figure skating in the Winter Olympics. She was the first African-American to win a medal at the Winter Olympic Games.

Today is…..

Digital Learning Day

Fat Thursday

International Polar Bear Day

National Chili Day

National Kahlúa Day

National Protein Day

National Retro Day

National Strawberry Day

National Toast Day (UK)

No-Brainer Day

Pokémon Day

The Big Breakfast Day

National Small Dog Day

Anosmia Awareness Day

Anosmia is a condition characterized by the complete or partial loss of the sense of smell. It can be temporary or permanent

Today is also….

Doctors' Day in Vietnam

Independence Day in Dominican Republic, celebrates the first independence of Dominican Republic from Haiti in 1844.

Majuba Day, celebrated among some Afrikaners in South Africa

Marathi Language Day in Maharashtra, India

World NGO Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

272 – Constantine the Great, Roman emperor (d. 337)

1859 – Bertha Pappenheim, Austrian-German activist and author (d. 1936)

1888 – Lotte Lehmann, German-American soprano and actress (d. 1976)

1891 – David Sarnoff, American businessman, founded RCA (d. 1971)

1897 – Marian Anderson, American singer (d. 1993)

1902 – John Steinbeck, American journalist and author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)

1912 – Lawrence Durrell, British author, poet, and playwright (d. 1990)

1913 – Paul Ricœur, French philosopher and academic (d. 2005)

1917 – John Connally, American lieutenant and politician, 39th Governor of Texas and 61st United States Secretary of Treasury (d. 1993)

1923 – Dexter Gordon, American saxophonist, composer, and actor (d. 1990)

1925 – Kenneth Koch, American poet, playwright and professor (d. 2002)

1928 – René Clemencic, Austrian composer, recorder player, harpsichordist, conductor and clavichord player (d. 2022)

1930 – Joanne Woodward, American actress

1932 – Elizabeth Taylor, English-American actress and humanitarian (d. 2011)

1934 – N. Scott Momaday, American poet and writer (d. 2024)

1934 – Ralph Nader, American lawyer, politician, and activist

1940 – Howard Hesseman, American actor (d. 2022

1951 – Lee Atwater, American journalist, activist and political strategist (d. 1991)

1980 – Chelsea Clinton, American journalist and academic

…also on this day in history….

1801 – Pursuant to the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1801, Washington, D.C. is placed under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Congress.

1812 – Poet Lord Byron gives his first address as a member of the House of Lords, in defense of Luddite violence against Industrialism in his home county of Nottinghamshire.

1844 – The Dominican Republic gains independence from Haiti.

1860 – Abraham Lincoln makes a speech at Cooper Union in the city of New York that is largely responsible for his election to the Presidency.

1900 – The British Labour Party is founded.

1939 – United States labor law: The U.S. Supreme Court rules in NLRB v. Fansteel Metallurgical Corp. that the National Labor Relations Board has no authority to force an employer to rehire workers who engage in sit-down strikes.

1940 – Martin Kamen and Sam Ruben discover carbon-14.

1951 – The Twenty-second Amendment to the United States Constitution, limiting Presidents to two terms, is ratified.

1964 – The Government of Italy asks for help to keep the Leaning Tower of Pisa from toppling over.

1973 – The American Indian Movement occupies Wounded Knee in protest of the federal government.