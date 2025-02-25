Almanac - Tuesday February 25, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 25th of February of 2025

February 25 is the 56th day of the year

309 days remain until the end of the year

22 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 6:45:51 am

and sunset will be at 6:00:43

We will have 11 hours and 14 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:17 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54°F.

The first low tide will be at 2:22 am at 2.86 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:05 am at 6.19 feet

The next low tide at 3:14 pm at -0.79 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:06 pm at 4.88 feet

The Moon is currently 8 going on 7% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 27th of February of 2025 at 4:45 pm

in Black History today….

Feb 25, 1839 Seminoles and their Black allies shipped from Tampa Bay, Florida, to the West.

Hiram Rhodes Revels became the first Black congressman on February 25, 1870

On this day in 1948, Martin Luther King was ordained as a Baptist minister.

On this day in 1964, 22-year-old underdog from Louisville, Kentucky, Cassius Clay, the future Muhammad Ali, defeated champion Sonny Liston by technical knockout to win the world heavyweight boxing crown in Miami Florida.

Black History birthdays today include….

1928 – A. Leon Higginbotham, Jr., American civil rights advocate, historian, and judge (d. 1998

1968 – Oumou Sangaré, Malian musician

1976 – Rashida Jones, American actress and writer

and

Elijah Muhammad died on February 25, 1975

Today is….

Let's All Eat Right Day

National Chocolate-Covered Peanuts Day

National Clam Chowder Day

Pistol Patent Day

Quiet Day

World Spay Day

Today is also….

Kitano Baika-sai or "Plum Blossom Festival" (Kitano Tenman-gu Shrine, Kyoto, Japan)

Memorial Day for the Victims of the Communist Dictatorships (Hungary)

National Day (Kuwait)

People Power Day (Philippines)

Revolution Day in Suriname

Soviet Occupation Day (Georgia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1842 – Karl May, German author, poet, and playwright (d. 1912)

1873 – Enrico Caruso, Italian-American tenor; the most popular operatic tenor of the early 20th century and the first great recording star. (d. 1921)

1881 – William Z. Foster, American union leader and politician (d. 1961)

1888 – John Foster Dulles, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 52nd United States Secretary of State (d. 1959)

1894 – Meher Baba, Indian spiritual master (d. 1969)

1901 – Zeppo Marx, American comedian and theatrical agent (d. 1979

1910 – Millicent Fenwick, American journalist and politician (d. 1992)

1913 – Jim Backus, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1989)

1917 – Anthony Burgess, English author, playwright, and critic (d. 1993)

1918 – Bobby Riggs, American tennis player (d. 1995)

1927 – Ralph Stanley, American singer and banjo player (d. 2016)

1928 – Larry Gelbart, American author and screenwriter (d. 2009)

1932 – Faron Young, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1996)

1943 – George Harrison, English singer-songwriter, guitarist and film producer (d. 2001)

1953 – John Doe, American musician, singer-songwriter, actor, and poet

1965 – Carrot Top, American comedian

1966 – Téa Leoni, American actress

1975 – Chelsea Handler, American comedian, actress, author, and television host

1980 – Kash Patel, American lawyer, former federal prosecutor and official

Also on this day in history….

1836 – Samuel Colt is granted a United States patent for his revolver firearm.

1870 – Hiram Rhodes Revels, a Republican from Mississippi, is sworn into the United States Senate, becoming the first African American ever to sit in Congress.

1951 – The first Pan American Games are officially opened in Buenos Aires by Argentine President Juan Perón.

1956 – In his speech On the Cult of Personality and Its Consequences, Nikita Khrushchev, leader of the Soviet Union, denounces Stalin.

1991 – Disbandment of the Warsaw Pact at a meeting of its members in Budapest.