Almanac - Friday February 21, 2025

Today is Friday, the 21st of February of 2025

February 21 is the 52nd day of the year

313 days remain until the end of the year

27 days until spring begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:51:09 am

and sunset will be at 5:56:36 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 5 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:52 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 51.8°F.

The first high tide will be at 4:07 am at 5.38 feet

The fist low tide will be at 12:05 pm at 0.68 feet

The next high tide will be this evening at 8:04 pm at 3.97 feet

And the final low tide tonight will be at 11:26 pm at 3.59 feet

The moon is currently 42.4% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days next Thursday the 27th of February of 2025 at 4:45 pm

on this day in Black History….

in 1961 Otis Boykin, Inventor, patented the Electrical Resistor. U.S. 2,972,726 He is responsible for inventing the electrical device used in all guided missiles and IBM computers, plus 26 other electronic devices including a control unit for an artificial heart pacemaker

Born on this day in 1933 – Nina Simone, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2003)

Born on this day in 1936 – Barbara Jordan, American lawyer and politician (d. 1996)

Born on this day in 1940 – John Lewis, American activist and politician (d. 2020)

On February 21, 1965, Malcolm X was assassinated in Manhattan, New York. X was a civil rights leader and minister who advocated for Black nationalism and racial pride

Born on this day in 1977 – Rhiannon Giddens, American musician

Born on this day in 1979 – Jordan Peele, American actor, comedian, director, producer, and screenwriter

Today is…..

Card Reading Day

National Boiled Peanuts Day

National Caregivers Day

National Grain-Free Day

National Sticky Bun Day

National Woman's Heart Day

Single Tasking Day

World Kombucha Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day (South Africa)

Birthday of King Harald V (Norway)

Father Lini Day (Vanuatu)

Language Movement Day (Bangladesh)

International Mother Language Day (UNESCO)

The first day of the Birth Anniversary of Fifth Druk Gyalpo, celebrated until February 23 in Bhutan)

The first day of the Musikahan Festival, celebrated until February 27 in Tagum City, Philippines)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1791 – Carl Czerny, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1857)

1821 – Charles Scribner I, American publisher, founded Charles Scribner's Sons (d. 1871)

1893 – Andrés Segovia, Spanish guitarist (d. 1987)

1903 – Anaïs Nin, French-American essayist and memoirist (d. 1977)

1907 – W. H. Auden, English-American poet, playwright, and composer (d. 1973)

1917 – Tadd Dameron, American pianist and composer (d. 1965)

1924 – Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwean educator and politician, 2nd President of Zimbabwe (d. 2019)

1925 – Sam Peckinpah, American director and screenwriter (d. 1984)

1927 – Erma Bombeck, American journalist and author (d. 1996)

1929 – Chespirito, Mexican actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1935 – Richard A. Lupoff, American author (d. 2020)

1943 – David Geffen, American businessman, co-founded DreamWorks and Geffen Records

1946 – Alan Rickman, English actor and director (d. 2016)

1953 – Christine Ebersole, American actress and singer

1958 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1962 – Chuck Palahniuk, American novelist and journalist

1962 – David Foster Wallace, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 2008)

1979 – Jennifer Love Hewitt, American actress and producer

1987 – Elliot Page, Canadian actor

….also on this day in history….

1804 – The first self-propelling steam locomotive makes its outing at the Pen-y-Darren Ironworks in Wales.

1828 – Initial issue of the Cherokee Phoenix is the first periodical to use the Cherokee syllabary invented by Sequoyah.

1842 – John Greenough is granted the first U.S. patent for the sewing machine.

1848 – Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels publish The Communist Manifesto..

1874 – The Oakland Daily Tribune publishes its first edition.

1878 – The first telephone directory is issued in New Haven, Connecticut.

1885 – The newly completed Washington Monument is dedicated.

1925 – The New Yorker publishes its first issue.

1947 – In New York City, Edwin Land demonstrates the first "instant camera", the Polaroid Land Camera, to a meeting of the Optical Society of America.

1948 – NASCAR is incorporated.

1952 – The British government, under Winston Churchill, abolishes identity cards in the UK to "set the people free".

1952 – The Bengali Language Movement protests occur at the University of Dhaka in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

1958 – The CND symbol, aka peace symbol, commissioned by the Direct Action Committee in protest against the Atomic Weapons Research Establishment, is designed and completed by Gerald Holtom.

1972 – United States President Richard Nixon visits China to normalize Sino-American relations.

1974 – The last Israeli soldiers leave the west bank of the Suez Canal pursuant to a truce with Egypt.

1975 – Watergate scandal: Former United States Attorney General John N. Mitchell and former White House aides H. R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman are sentenced to prison.

1994 – Aldrich Ames is arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for selling national secrets to the Soviet Union in Arlington County, Virginia.

1995 – Steve Fossett lands in Leader, Saskatchewan, Canada becoming the first person to make a solo flight across the Pacific Ocean in a balloon.

2022 – In the prelude to the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin declares the Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic as independent from Ukraine, and moves troops into the region. The action is condemned by the United Nations.