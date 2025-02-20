Almanac - Thursday February 20, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 20th of February of 2025

February 20 is the 51st day of the year

314 days remain until the end of the year

27 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:52:26 am

and sunset will be at 5:55:34 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 3 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:00 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 52°F.

The first high tide was at 3:10 am at 5.38 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:56 am at 0.99 feet

The next high tide at 6:50 pm at 3.65 feet

and the next final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:42 pm at 3.42 feet

The Moon is currently 52.1% visible

It’s a quarter moon this morning

The next phase will be a New Moon and it will be next Thursday the 27th of February of 2025 at 4:45 pm

On this day in Black History,

Frederick Douglass died on this day in 1895

JF Bickering patents his airship invention in 1900

Sidney Poitier was born in Miami, Florida in 1927. He was the first African American to win an Academic Award in a lead role.

Nancy Wilson jazz singer is born in Chilicothe, Ohio in 1936

In 1952, Emmett Ashford becomes the first African-American umpire in organized baseball by being authorized to be a substitute umpire in the Southwestern International League.

On February 20, 1956, A number of Civil Rights Activists Arrested for Organizing Bus Boycott in Montgomery, Alabama including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jo Ann Robinson, Rosa Parks, and the Rev. Ralph Abernathy.

Charles Wade Barkley, a most valuable player for the National Basketball Association was born in Leeds, Alabama in 1963

In 1992 John Singleton became the first African American to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars for Boyz in the Hood.

Today is…

Clean Out Your Bookcase Day

Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day

Love Your Pet Day

National Cherry Pie Day

National Comfy Day

National Day of Solidarity with Muslim, Arab and South Asian Immigrants

National Handcuff Day

National Leadership Day

National Muffin Day

National Student Volunteer Day

Northern Hemisphere Hoodie Hoo Day

The Great American Spit Out

Today is also….

Day of Heavenly Hundred Heroes (Ukraine)

World Day of Social Justice

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1902 – Ansel Adams, American photographer and environmentalist (d. 1984)

1906 – Gale Gordon, American actor (d. 1995)

1924 – Gloria Vanderbilt, American actress, fashion designer, and socialite (d. 2019)

1925 – Robert Altman, American director and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1927 – Roy Cohn, American lawyer and political activist (d. 1986)

1927 – Ibrahim Ferrer, Cuban singer and musician (d. 2005)

1927 – Sidney Poitier, Bahamian-American actor, director, and diplomat (d. 2022)

1934 – Bobby Unser, American race car driver (d. 2021)

1935 – Ellen Gilchrist, American novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 2024)

1936 – Larry Hovis, American actor and singer (d. 2003)

1937 – Nancy Wilson, American singer and actress (d. 2018)

1941 – Buffy Sainte-Marie, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer

1942 – Mitch McConnell, American lawyer and politician

1946 – Sandy Duncan, American actress, singer, and dancer

1946 – J. Geils, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1949 – Ivana Trump, Czech-American socialite and model (d. 2022)

1954 – Patty Hearst, American actress and author

1963 – Charles Barkley, American basketball player and sportscaster

1966 – Cindy Crawford, American model and businesswoman

1967 – Kurt Cobain, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1994)

1984 – Trevor Noah, South African comedian, actor, and television host

1988 – Rihanna, Barbadian singer, songwriter and actress

2003 – Olivia Rodrigo, American actress and singer

….also on this day in history….

1792 – The Postal Service Act, establishing the United States Post Office Department, is signed by United States President George Washington.

1816 – Rossini's opera The Barber of Seville premieres at the Teatro Argentina in Rome.

1877 – Tchaikovsky's ballet Swan Lake receives its premiere at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.

1905 – The U.S. Supreme Court upholds the constitutionality of Massachusetts's mandatory smallpox vaccination program in Jacobson v. Massachusetts.

1931 – The U.S. Congress approves the construction of the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge by the state of California.

1933 – The U.S. Congress approves the Blaine Act to repeal federal Prohibition in the United States, sending the Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution to state ratifying conventions for approval.

1935 – Caroline Mikkelsen becomes the first woman to set foot in Antarctica.

1943 – The Saturday Evening Post publishes the first of Norman Rockwell's Four Freedoms in support of United States President Franklin Roosevelt's 1941 State of the Union address theme of Four Freedoms.

1971 – The United States Emergency Broadcast System is accidentally activated in an erroneous national alert.

1998 – American figure skater Tara Lipinski, at the age of 15, becomes the youngest Olympic figure skating gold-medalist at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.