Almanac - Thursday December 26, 2024

Today is Thursday, the 26th of December of 2024,

December 26 is the 361st day of the year

five days remain until the end of the year.

84 days until spring begins

Today is the first day of Kwanzaa

Today’s principle is Umoja, Unity.

Today is also the second day of Christmas.

Your true love should give to you Two Turtle Doves

As well as a partridge in a pear tree.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:23:59 am

and sunset will be at 4:58:18 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:11:08 pm

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.4°F.

The first low tide was early this morning at 12:38 am

The first high tide will be at 6:50 am at 5.91 feet

The next low tide at 2:16 pm at 0.3 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:13 pm at 4.15 feet

The Moon is currently 18.7% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Monday the 30th of December of 2024 at 2:27 pm

Today is….

Boxing Day

National Candy Cane Day

National Thank You Note Day

National Whiner's Day

The Start of Hanukkah

Today is also….

Day of Good Will (South Africa and Namibia)

Family Day (Vanuatu)

Thanksgiving (Solomon Islands)

Independence and Unity Day (Slovenia)

Mummer's Day (Padstow, Cornwall)

St. Stephen's Day (public holiday in Alsace, Austria, Catalonia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovakia and Switzerland), and its related observances:

Father's Day (Bulgaria)

The first day of Kwanzaa, celebrated until January 1 (United States)

The first day of Junkanoo street parade, the second day is on the New Year's Day (The Bahamas)

The second day of the Twelve Days of Christmas (Western Christianity)

Second day of Christmas (Public holiday in the Netherlands, Poland and Slovakia)

Wren Day (Ireland and the Isle of Man)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share cake and ice cream with….

1854 – José Yves Limantour, Mexican financier and politician, Mexican Secretary of Finance (d. 1935) (they named a hiking trail after him)

1863 – Charles Pathé, French record producer, co-founded Pathé Records (d. 1957)

1891 – Henry Miller, American author and painter (d. 1980)

1893 – Mao Zedong, Chinese politician, Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party (d. 1976)

1907 – Albert Gore, Sr., American lawyer and politician (d. 1998)

1921 – Steve Allen, American actor, singer, talk show host, and screenwriter (d. 2000)

1927 – Alan King, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2004)

1939 – Phil Spector, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2021)

1942 – Gray Davis, American captain, lawyer, and politician, 37th Governor of California

1944 – William Ayers, American academic and activist

1949 – José Ramos-Horta, East Timorese lawyer and politician, 2nd President of East Timor, Nobel Prize laureate

1955 – Evan Bayh, American lawyer and politician, 46th Governor of Indiana

1956 – David Sedaris, American comedian, author, and radio host

1966 – Jay Farrar, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1991 – Gabriella Smith, American contemporary classical composer (Forgotten Lullabyes; Bioluminescence Chaconne), born in Berkeley, California

…and on this day in history….

1919 – Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox is sold to the New York Yankees by owner Harry Frazee, allegedly establishing the Curse of the Bambino superstition.

1941 – U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs a bill establishing the fourth Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day in the United States.

1963 – The Beatles' "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "I Saw Her Standing There" are released in the United States, marking the beginning of Beatlemania on an international level.

1966 – The first Kwanzaa is celebrated by Maulana Karenga, the chair of Black Studies at California State University, Long Beach.

1980 – Witnesses report the first of several sightings of unexplained lights near RAF Woodbridge, in Rendlesham Forest, Suffolk, England, United Kingdom, an incident called "Britain's Roswell".

1991 – The Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union meets and formally dissolves the Soviet Union, ending the Cold War.

2004 – Orange Revolution: The final run-off election in Ukraine is held under heavy international scrutiny.

2012 – China opens the world's longest high-speed rail route, which links Beijing and Guangzhou.